When will ‘Charmed’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Charmed will soon be wrapping up its fourth and now final season on The CW. It’ll also come to Netflix in the United States following the airing of its finale. Here’s when we’re currently expecting season 4 of Charmed to arrive on Netflix.

The rebooted fantasy series started its run on The CW from October 2018 and although it got off to a rocky start with its views, its dedicated audience has been growing and is making a name for itself and separating itself from the original beloved Charmed series.

Charmed was renewed for a fourth season in February 2021 while season 3 was then airing. It’s not, however going back to its regular October slot as we saw with seasons 1 and 2. Season 3 was pushed back because of production delays bought on by the pandemic.

When will Charmed Season 4 be on The CW?

Charmed was part of The CW’s midseason slate. On November 5th, The CW confirmed that the series will be returning from March 11th, 2022.

Season 4 is set to consist of 13 episodes and its finale air date is scheduled for June 10th, 2022.

#Charmed Season 4 premieres Friday, March 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/1TqHeMDtxB — Charmed (@cw_charmed) November 5, 2021

When will Season 4 of Charmed arrive on Netflix?

That moves us onto the Netflix US release date.

We say Netflix US as no other regions of Netflix carry Charmed and given the show’s cancelation, it’s unlikely other regions will pick it up either.

The reason why Charmed comes to Netflix in the United States is because of a legacy deal that saw all of the network’s output head to Netflix. That deal was not renewed in 2019.

The series is expected arrive on Netflix roughly 8 to 9 days after the season finale airs on The CW.

Given the finale air date on June 10th, we’d expect to see the final season of Charmed on Netflix on June 19th, 2022. It’s worth noting that this 9-day rule hasn’t always been the case so expect it to appear in or around that date.

Sadly only the new Charmed is on Netflix and not the original Charmed series. In the United States, the show is streaming on Peacock (who licensed the show from ViacomCBS) and The Roku Channel. All eight seasons of the original Charmed series departed Netflix in October 2020.

