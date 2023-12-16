Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: December 16-17, 2023

It’s another busy mid-December week as Netlfix unloads a whole heap of new movies and TV shows to watch over the festive period. This week sees the addition of the final episode of The Crown, the Chicken Run sequel, new movies from Sony, and the return of Beverly Hills Cop.

Before we dive into the best movies and series list, you may just be wondering what’s new on Netflix. You can find our full roundup here or you can find an archive of all the new releases over the past few years via our New on Netflix hub.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week;

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animated, Family, Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Miranda Richardson, Imelda Staunton

After many years of development and production, Aardman returns with the sequel to Chicken Run 23 years after being released in theatres worldwide.

The chickens of Tweedy’s Farm have been living on their island paradise in peace since their escape. But, when word reaches the chickens of a grave new threat to all chicken kind, Ginger, Rocky and co. decide it’s time to break back in and save the day.

Reviews have been great for this animated return thus far, with our BFI Film Festival review giving it a 5-star rating.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (2023)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Takehiro Hira, Darren Barnet

Given the era of adapting beloved video games, it was only a matter of time before the racing simulator Gran Turismo was given the cinematic treatment. However, choosing to adapt a story from real life about the game was arguably the best creative decision possible.

Teenager Jann Mardenborough used his incredible video game skills to earn himself a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a pro racer.

The Crown (Season 6) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Claudia Harrison, Dominic West, Lesley Manville

Imelda Staunton returns for the remaining six episodes as the dramatized biopic of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign comes to an end.

Reviews for this season have been mixed, to say the least. The Wrap was particularly unkind to the final episodes, ultimately concluding it as a “disappointing conclusion.”

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 56 Minutes

Cast: Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo, Shuhei Uesugi, Sei Shiraishi

Earlier this year, Netflix had a smash hit with its live-action adaptation of One Piece. The long-anticipated live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho is hoping to find the same success.

When delinquent teenager Yusuke Urameshi selflessly saves the life of another but dies in the process, he is caught between heaven and hell. He is allowed to become an underworld detective, where he now finds himself enveloped in the world of humans, demons, and spirits.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) N

Director: Rashidi Natara Harper

Genre: Comedy, Documentary | Runtime: 82 Minutes

Cast: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart

An intimate look at the long friendship and careers between beloved comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (2023) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Featuring: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Lindsay Horan, Kristie Mewis

The U.S. Women’s national soccer team was going into the 2023 World Cup hopeful of a third consecutive win. However, their dreams were dashed thanks to poor performances and explosive growth in quality from the competition, which saw the U.S. team out by Round 16.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Director: Martin Brest

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Lisa Eilbacher, Steven Berkoff, Judge Reinhold, Ronny Cox

Eddie Murphy’s popularity was sent into the stratosphere thanks to Beverly Hills Cop. He had already made a name for himself on SNL, but the transition to movie star was complete with his role as Axel Foley.

In pursuit of the murderer of his childhood friend, Detroit detective Axel Foley trades in the Motor City for sunny Beverly Hills. On a one-man mission, his reckless and unorthodox methods unearth a powerful drug lord, but his Lieutenant wants him out of LA as fast as possible.

With the new movie just around the corner, exclusively on Netflix in Summer 2024, it’s a perfect time to revisit.

Love and Monsters (2021)

Director: Michael Matthews

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Ariana Greenblatt, Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Melanie Zanetti

When Love and Monsters was first released, it was available to stream everywhere but in the United States as a Netflix Original. It’s only taken a few years, but Netflix subscribers can finally stream the post-apocalyptic love story.

After surviving a monster apocalypse, the cowardly Joel Dawson has spent several years in relative safety underground. But, after discovering that his high school girlfriend is still alive, he begins a perilous 80-mile journey to the coast to find her.

Neighbors (2014)

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron, Jason Mantzoukas, Jake Johnson

In 2014, Zac Efron was still shedding the skin from his days as Troy in High School Musical. It’s thanks to movies like Neighbors that helped Efron show off his comedic side. Not to mention hilarious moments opposite Seth Rogan as their characters wage neighborhood warfare against the other.

Believing they’ve found the neighborhood of their dreams, Kelly and Mac buy their new home, only for a fraternity to move into the house next door. As Mac asks the frat bros next door to keep the noise down, it soon becomes an all-out war between them.

