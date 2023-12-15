What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: December 15, 2023

Happy Friday! We’re just ten sleeps away from Christmas. If you’re doing some last-minute shopping this weekend, you may want to relax into the evening with something new on Netflix. Here’s your rundown on everything new on Netflix US this past week and what’s been trending in the top 10s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the 2014 Seth Rogen movie Neighbors drops tomorrow. On Sunday, Netflix will drop The Rope Curse 3 and the first season of Vivant.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of December 2023, check out our preview here.

Now, let’s dive into the new releases for this week including some top picks:

Best New Movies, Series and Games on Netflix

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (2023)



Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Cast: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Writer: Jason Hall, Zach Baylin, Alex Tse

Runtime: 134 min / 2h 14m

Stranger Things fans will want to check out this new Sony movie that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix today, but even if you’re not here for David Harbour, you’ll likely have a good time.

Following a young teenager who has been honing his skills on the Gran Turismo video game, he hopes to make it to the big leagues after being accepted into the Gran Turismo Academy.

If you’re signing up to Netflix to watch Gran Turismo, like all other Sony movies, you’ll need to do so with a premium tier of Netflix as it’s unavailable on the advertising tier.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Cashing on the fever pitch hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, you can now play all three Grand Theft Auto trilogy games, which sees their Definitive Editions added to mobile for the first time.

You’ll need a relatively recently released phone to take full advantage of what’s on offer and a full battery as these games drain them fast.

Carol & The End of the World (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Beth Grant, Michael Chernus, Bridget Everett

Runtime: 34 mins

Bardel Entertainment is behind this new adult animated comedy that features a rather unconventional main character.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series that comes from one of the people behind Community:

“As a planetary apocalypse looms, a woman struggling to embrace end-times chaos searches for meaning in her last months on Earth.”

If you’ve been frustrated with Netflix not giving their animated shows additional seasons, you’ll be disappointed to hear that this is only set to be a limited series. On the bright side, it does wrap up into a neat package by the end, so there are no unresolved cliffhangers.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added This Week (Dec 9 – Dec 15)

20 New Movies Added Today

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) – R – English – A freewheeling Detroit cop heads to ritzy Beverly Hills to find his friend’s killer, clashing with police procedure and a very different culture.

– R – English – A freewheeling Detroit cop heads to ritzy Beverly Hills to find his friend’s killer, clashing with police procedure and a very different culture. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.

– PG – English – A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious. Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA. Familia (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – As a family discusses the future of their treasured olive ranch over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

– TV-MA – Spanish – As a family discusses the future of their treasured olive ranch over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions. Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (2023) – PG-13 – English – Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story.

– PG-13 – English – Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story. Holiday in the Vineyards (2023) – TV-G – English – While on a secret job for his mother’s wine company, a man falls for the widow whose place he’s renting. But will the truth spoil their yuletide romance?

– TV-G – English – While on a secret job for his mother’s wine company, a man falls for the widow whose place he’s renting. But will the truth spoil their yuletide romance? I Love Lizzy (2023) – TV-14 – Filipino – Traveling while on leave from his seminary, a would-be priest falls in love with a local tour guide and faces a crisis of faith.

– TV-14 – Filipino – Traveling while on leave from his seminary, a would-be priest falls in love with a local tour guide and faces a crisis of faith. Japan (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil – When he targets a politician’s fortune, a mysterious thief with a penchant for robbing jewelry stores becomes entangled in a massive police chase.

– TV-MA – Tamil – When he targets a politician’s fortune, a mysterious thief with a penchant for robbing jewelry stores becomes entangled in a massive police chase. Japan (Hindi) (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Japan (Kannada) (2023) – TV-14 – Kannada

– TV-14 – Kannada Japan (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Japan (Telugu) (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

– TV-MA – English – From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers. Leo (English) (2023) – TV-MA – English – Violently pursued by criminals who insist he’s a former gangster, a humble cafe owner fights to shield his family — and the truth about his identity.

– TV-MA – English – Violently pursued by criminals who insist he’s a former gangster, a humble cafe owner fights to shield his family — and the truth about his identity. Love and Monsters (2020) – PG-13 – English – Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.

– PG-13 – English – Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex. Making of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Lights, camera… chickens! Go behind the scenes with the Aardman team and director Sam Fell during the making of this finely crafted stop-motion sequel.

– TV-G – English – Lights, camera… chickens! Go behind the scenes with the Aardman team and director Sam Fell during the making of this finely crafted stop-motion sequel. Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023) – TV-14 – Malayalam – A young woman from Kerala goes up against unjust hurdles and a conservative upbringing to achieve her dream of becoming a football commentator.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – A young woman from Kerala goes up against unjust hurdles and a conservative upbringing to achieve her dream of becoming a football commentator. The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 1: The Awakening (2023) – TV-MA – English – When new student Amanda arrives at boarding school, she begins having nightmares linked to a supernatural entity with a bloody agenda.

– TV-MA – English – When new student Amanda arrives at boarding school, she begins having nightmares linked to a supernatural entity with a bloody agenda. The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance (2023) – TV-MA – English – A villager tells detectives an incredible story of a cursed land and a crime gone unpunished — with Amanda unwittingly holding the key to both.

– TV-MA – English – A villager tells detectives an incredible story of a cursed land and a crime gone unpunished — with Amanda unwittingly holding the key to both. Villains in the Metropolis (2022) – TV-MA – Swahili – With her unfaithful boyfriend in tow, a young physician embarks on a bloody crime spree after a fateful encounter with a violent criminal.

17 New TV Series Added Today

1670 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman contends with family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become the most famous person in Poland.

– TV-MA – Polish – In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman contends with family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become the most famous person in Poland. As the Crow Flies (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

– TV-MA – Turkish – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Families race through obstacle courses, tackle silly challenges and answer trivia to win cool educational prizes from Blippi and his best buddy, Meekah.

– TV-Y – English – Families race through obstacle courses, tackle silly challenges and answer trivia to win cool educational prizes from Blippi and his best buddy, Meekah. Blood, Sweat & Heels (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Six friends at the top of their game in New York’s fashion, media and real estate industries find support in one another as they take on the big city.

– TV-14 – English – Six friends at the top of their game in New York’s fashion, media and real estate industries find support in one another as they take on the big city. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

– TV-PG – English – The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks. Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Dubai Bling (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm. If I Were Luísa Sonza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album. Married at First Sight (Season 14) – TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.

– TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet. Single’s Inferno (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean – Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

– TV-PG – Korean – Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise. Siri (Season 2) – TV-14 – Swahili – Follow the interconnected lives of the owners and workers of the Majani Tea Estate in Kenya, who face harsh realities and happy moments together.

– TV-14 – Swahili – Follow the interconnected lives of the owners and workers of the Majani Tea Estate in Kenya, who face harsh realities and happy moments together. The Crown (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

– TV-MA – English – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The Golden Hour (Season 1) – TV-MA – Dutch – After a terrorist attack in Amsterdam, a Dutch detective of Afghan descent races against time to find the suspects, one of whom might be an old friend.

– TV-MA – Dutch – After a terrorist attack in Amsterdam, a Dutch detective of Afghan descent races against time to find the suspects, one of whom might be an old friend. The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

– TV-14 – Spanish – After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene. Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this docuseries, the U.S. women’s national soccer team pursues their third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

– TV-MA – English – In this docuseries, the U.S. women’s national soccer team pursues their third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Yoh! Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

– TV-14 – English – Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it? Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a Spirit Detective to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for December 15th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 My Life with the Walter Boys Leave the World Behind 2 Yu Yu Hakusho The Super Mario Bros. Movie 3 The Crown Love and Monsters 4 School Spirits Family Switch 5 World War II: From the Frontlines Leo 6 Obliterated Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only 7 Car Masters: Rust to Riches The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 8 Young Sheldon Suicide Squad 9 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife Holiday in the Vineyards 10 Squid Game: The Challenge DC League of Super-Pets

Most Popular Shows on Netflix This Week

My Life with the Walter Boys (70 points) World War II: From the Frontlines (60 points) Obliterated (59 points) Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (42 points) School Spirits (40 points) Young Sheldon (39 points) Squid Game: The Challenge (38 points) The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (28 points) Pax Massilia (11 points) Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (10 points) Yu Yu Hakusho (9 points) The Crown (8 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (5 points) En helt vanlig familj (3 points) Virgin River (3 points) First Wives Club (1 point) Single’s Inferno (1 point)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (73 points) Leave the World Behind (70 points) Family Switch (58 points) Love and Monsters (48 points) Leo (48 points) Suicide Squad (39 points) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (27 points) Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (18 points) Lucy (13 points) DC League of Super-Pets (12 points) Black Adam (10 points) Lakeview Terrace (9 points) Hunter Killer (6 points) Christmas As Usual (3 points) The Silencing (3 points) Holiday in the Vineyards (2 points) I Can Only Imagine (1 point)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.