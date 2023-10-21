Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week: October 21-22, 2023

It’s been another busy week on Netflix with plenty of new and exciting movies and TV shows to be binged this weekend. This week saw the addition of a fun new K-drama rom-com starring Bae Suzy, a murder mystery told over 200 years, and the latest season of Big Mouth.

If you want to catch up on anything new on Netflix this week, check out our new on Netflix hub.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix US this week:

Doona! (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 9

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Ha Young, Park Se Wan, Kim Min Ho

The extremely popular Bae Suzy recently made a comeback in her singing career after a four-year break, and during the past decade, her popularity as an actress has only increased tenfold. Her pairing with Yang Se Jong is sure to create one of the most popular K-dramas on Netflix in 2023.

The synopsis for Doona! has been sourced from Netflix Korea:

“Doo Na, a member of the girl group Dream Sweet, suddenly left the group one day and ends up living in the same share house as Won Jun, a college student. Doo Na mistakes him for being her sasaeng fan, and Won Jun does not know who she is. They become curious about each other.”

Bodies (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Stephen Graham, Mark Lewis Jones, Tim Downie, Kae Alexander, Greta Scacchi

It’s hard not to be glued to the television when Stephen Graham is on screen. As one of the best actors that Britain has to offer, we’re all deeply excited to binge on Bodies over the weekend.

The synopsis for Bodies has been sourced from IMDb:

“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Director: David O. Russell

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker

There are few actresses in Hollywood who rose to stardom in the same fashion as Jennifer Lawrence. Making a name for herself as a leading lady in X-Men and The Hunger Games, at the age of only 22 her fantastic performance in Silver Linings Playbook earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The synopsis for Silver Linings Playbook has been sourced from IMDb:

“After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.”

Believer (2019)

Director: Lee Hae-young

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Sung-ryoung, Park Hae-joon, Cha Seung-won

To get Netflix subscribers in the mood for Believer 2, it makes sense that the streaming service has finally brought the first film to the library.

The synopsis for Believer has been sourced from IMDb:

“A police detective determined to catch the unseen boss of Asia’s biggest drug cartel joins hands with a revenge-thirsty member of the gang.”

Chicken Run (2000)

Director: Peter Lord, Nick Park

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Mel Gibson, Miranda Richardson, Timothy Spall, Imelda Staunton, Julia Sawalha

With Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arriving on Netflix within the next couple of months, it comes as no surprise that the original Chicken Run would be returning to the Netflix library.

The synopsis for Chicken Run has been sourced from IMDb:

“Having been hopelessly repressed and facing eventual certain death at the chicken farm where they are held, Rocky the rooster and Ginger the chicken decide to rebel against the evil Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy, the farm’s owners. Rocky and Ginger lead their fellow chickens in a great escape from the murderous farmers and their farm of doom.”

Big Mouth (Season 7) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance| Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Randolph

With only one more season to go, we need to savor every last episode of Big Mouth available to us! The latest season will see one of the largest changes yet as Nick and the gang graduate from middle school.

ADVERTISING

The synopsis for the seventh season of Big Mouth has been sourced from Netflix:

“Season seven of Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as each character is faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Nathaniel Curtis, Boris Hiestand, Mark Ebulué, Nigel Barber, Caroline Ford

Given a huge amount of creative freedom to use the Ubisoft IP, Adi Shankar has crafted one fever dream of animated series. Starring some beloved classic video game characters from the Ubisoft library, fans of Ray-Man may be in for a shock.

The synopsis for Captain Laserhawk has been sourced from IMDb:

“Year 1992. The United States has been renamed Eden, a technocracy dominated by corruption. Super soldier Dolph Laserhawk is locked up in the Supermaxx maximum security prison. He leads a team of rebels under the orders of a shady director.”

American Ninja Warrior (2 Seasons)

New Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Reality, Sport | Runtime: 40 Minute

Cast: Matt Iseman (Host)

One of the best sports reality shows, w, American Ninja warrior is the ultimate obstacle course for the most physically gifted competitors in the United States.

Old Dads (2023) N

Director: Bill Burr

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Rachael Harris, Katie Aselton

ADVERTISING

Fans of F is for Family are sure to adore Old Dads. Written, directed and starring Bill Burr, Old Dads is very much in line with much of his stand up comedy routine, that is, an aging middle aged man coming to terms with an increasingly diverse and changing world.

The synopsis for Old Dads has been sourced from Netflix:

“Jack Kelly, Connor Brody and Mike Richards are best friends, business partners and old dads. After agreeing to sell their throwback sports apparel company, they’re excited to punch their tickets to the lives they’ve always dreamed of. But when the company is made over by an eccentric new millennial CEO (Miles Robbins), Jack’s anger boils over, creating a series of crises at work, home and his son’s ultra-progressive preschool. In the aftermath, Jack and his fellow old dads must fight to win back their families and self-respect on an unlikely quest that takes them from Palm Desert casinos to strip clubs to the e-scooter riddled streets of Los Angeles.”

What movies and TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!