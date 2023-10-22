‘Insidious: The Red Door’ To Stream on Netflix US in November 2023

The latest chapter in the long-running horror franchise Insidious hit theaters over the summer and will soon be coming to Netflix in the US in November 2023 and is already on Netflix India and South Korea. Here’s where and when we expect Insidious: The Red Door to stream on Netflix.

Kicking off in 2010, the James Wan-directed horror movie did well enough to warrant a second, third, fourth, and fifth entry, two of which are sequels and two are prequels.

Patrick Wilson returns both in front and behind the camera for this entry, where we find Dalton in college, which soon becomes a waking nightmare with demons from his past returning.

While critics certainly haven’t taken to the film (it currently holds a 35% on RottenTomatoes), audiences seem to have found a soft spot for it thus far. In IndieWire’s scorching review, they called it “dull and rusty as a nail in the coffin could possibly get without breaking apart.” Ouch!

When will Insidious: The Red Door be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with Netflix in the United States.

We definitely know Insidious 5 will be coming to Netflix here because of the Sony deal struck in 2021 and came into effect last year. It’s seen dozens of theatrical movies come to the service.

For the most part, we’ve seen new movies come to Netflix exactly 120 days after their theatrical debut, but it is sometimes a little longer. That means, at the earliest, we expect the movie to be available on Netflix on November 4th, 2023.

Thankfully, we’re happy to report that’s exactly when the movie will be coming with a notice on the Netflix page confirming its November 4th release:

For more on the upcoming Sony movies set to arrive as part of this first window pact, keep an eye on our evolving Sony Pictures slate guide. Other Sony movies coming up on Netflix includes No Hard Feelings, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, and Love Again.

Will other regions of Netflix receive Insidious: The Red Door?

Yes, but not all will receive alongside the United States.

The first to get the movie will be Netflix India. They received the movie on October 6th with South Korea also picking it up just a few weeks later on October 19th.

Countries in Asia (such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea) get new Sony movies within a year or so after release, meaning they’ll stream it at some point in early-to-mid 2024.

Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy will get the movie at some point in 2024, too, although likely in the latter half of the year.

Per current schedules, Netflix in the United Kingdom will receive Insidious 5 around 2025 or 2026.

While you’re waiting for the fifth installment on Netflix, numerous James Wan-produced projects can be found on Netflix, including Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, My Wife and I Bought a Ranch, and There’s Someone in Inside Your House.

Will you check out Insidious: The Red Door in theaters or wait for it to jump to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.