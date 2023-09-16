8 Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week: September 16-17, 2023

There’s a lot of binging ahead for Netflix subscribers this weekend, thanks to the addition of HBO’s Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Here’s a roundup of the best new titles on Netflix US this week.

If you missed any of the new releases, you can see what’s new on Netflix (specifically in the US) via our new on Netflix hub.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



If you’re looking for even more watch suggestions, we’ve also picked out ten movies that will be departing Netflix at the end of this month.

N = Netflix Original

Band of Brothers (Limited Series)

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Shane Taylor, Scott Grimes, Neal McDonough

Arguably one of the greatest television shows ever made, and one of the greatest stories told from WW2, HBO’s Band of Brothers is available to stream on Netflix for the very first time.

“The story of Easy Company of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division and their mission in World War II Europe, from Operation Overlord to V-J Day.”

The Pacific (Limited Series)

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazello, Jon Seda, Ashton Holmes, Josh Helman

The sister series of Band of Brothers shifts the focus from the European Theatre of War to The Pacific Front as the US Marines and Naval forces waged war against the Japanese Empire.

“Track the intertwined real-life stories of three U.S. Marines – Robert Leckie, John Basilone, and Eugene Sledge – across the vast canvas of the Pacific Theater during World War II. A companion piece to the 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.”

Love at First Sight (2023) N

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Katrina Nare, Jamella Jamil

We expect Love at First Sight to be one of the most-watched movies on Netflix this weekend and despite having mixed reviews on the whole, our movie critic loved the new rom-com entry.

Based on the book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith, the movie sees Hadley and Oliver strike up an unlikely romantic relationship while on a red-eye flight from New York to London. Can they keep the magic alive after they land? You get to find out in this excellent hour and a half movie.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

One of the best performances of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, The Wolf of Wall Street continued the actor’s incredible track record of working with Martin Scorsese.

“A New York stockbroker refuses to cooperate in a large securities fraud case involving corruption on Wall Street, the corporate banking world and mob infiltration. Based on Jordan Belfort’s autobiography.”

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) N

Director: Billie August

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Alice Bier Zanden, Emil Aron Dorph, Kit Eichler, Asger Falck, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard

One of the most anticipated Danish titles on Netflix, there shouldn’t be a single subscriber sleeping on Ehrengrad this weekend. If you love Bridgerton (and still are waiting for season 3) or The Crown, this lavish period drama is for you.

“In the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen, a young, self-appointed expert on love, Mr. Cazotte, is hired by the scheming Grand Duchess to help her secure an heir. While searching for a suitable future Princess, Mr Cazotte teaches the timid and introverted Crown Prince Lothar the art of seduction and lovemaking. But their plan soon backfires, when an heir is conceived out of wedlock and the royal family has to seek refuge in the castle of Rosenbad. Here, as rivals within the royal family close in on their scheme, Cazotte himself falls in love with Ehrengard, the maid of honor, and gradually learns that in fact, he’s no expert on love at all.”

Class Act (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Laurent Lafitte, Frank Molinaro, Joséphine Japy, Patrick d’Assumçao, Hakim Jemili

A fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie, the drama is likely to grab the attention of many French subscribers this weekend.

“A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures”

El Conde (2023) N

Director: Pablo Larraín

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, History | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Alfredo Castro, Stella Gonet, Catalina Guerra, Paula Luchsinger, Diego Muñoz

One of the most visually striking movies to land on Netflix this week, El Conde is another Netflix Original inspired by a controversial historical figure.

“Centers on Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.”

Wrestlers (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 7

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Al Snow, Elizabeth Hile, Justin Coburn, Blanco Loco, Daniel Spencer

“The Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky, use to be a glorious grad school for young wrestlers with hopes of a shot at a career in professional wrestling, yet things aren’t like they used to be.”

What movies and TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!