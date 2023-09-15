New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: September 15th, 2023

Happy Friday! It’s time to roundup all the new titles that just dropped onto Netflix US today and there are a few great ones to watch as we head into the weekend. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for September 15th.

Lots still to look forward to for the rest of the month with a new season of New Amsterdam headed to Netflix next week alongside the fourth and final season of Sex Education.

Miss our roundup for yesterday? You missed 14 new titles added.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix For Today

Love at First Sight (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher

Writer: Katie Lovejoy, Jennifer E. Smith

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Netflix’s big new movie for the week is an adaptation of the excellent Jennifer E. Smith novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

It tells the story of two teens who are London bound, and the pair strike up an unlikely relationship.

We published our review for the movie in the morning, where we dubbed it as a return to form for the struggling rom-com genre on Netflix:

“Full of life, love, & charm, Love at First Sight blends great chemistry with a warm, relatable, & simple romance. Bring the tissues.”

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Raphael Rowe

Runtime: 47 min

One of Netflix’s longest-running docu-series on Netflix returned this week for another batch of four episodes. Hosted by former in-mate Raphael Rowe, you’ll be visiting some of the world’s toughest prisons, and this season has some remarkable locations and incredible stories.

Band of Brothers (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, War

Cast: Scott Grimes, Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston

Runtime: 594 min / 9h 54m

Two of HBO’s greatest shows of all time just dropped on Netflix US (and a slew of other Netflix regions) today for the first time. We’re referring to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, both produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

While we should probably have featured both titles in this “best of” segment, the truth is if we had to pick one to watch, it’d undoubtedly be Band of Brothers.

Over the course of 10 hours, you’ll follow Easy Company through their horrific campaign throughout Europe at the height of World War II.

Full List of New Titles on Netflix for September 15th, 2023

7 New Movies Added Today

Bhola Shankar (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – While attempting to build a life in Kolkata with his sister, a taxi driver must confront his dark past as he faces off against the city’s underworld.

– TV-MA – Tamil – While attempting to build a life in Kolkata with his sister, a taxi driver must confront his dark past as he faces off against the city’s underworld. El Conde (2023) Netflix Original – R – Spanish – After living for over two centuries, Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die… but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite.

– R – Spanish – After living for over two centuries, Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die… but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. Harley & Katya (2022) – TV-MA – English – From its promising beginning to a devastating end, follow the career of Australian figure skating pair Harley Windsor and Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya.

– TV-MA – English – From its promising beginning to a devastating end, follow the career of Australian figure skating pair Harley Windsor and Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya. Love at First Sight (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

9 New TV Series Added Today

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 5-7) – TV-PG – English – Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help?

– TV-PG – English – Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help? Band of Brothers (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English – Fresh from training camp, a company of US soldiers plunges into the harsh realities of World War II as they make a treacherous journey across Europe.

– TV-MA – English – Fresh from training camp, a company of US soldiers plunges into the harsh realities of World War II as they make a treacherous journey across Europe. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world’s most volatile prisons, where intimidation and brutality rule.

– TV-MA – English – Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world’s most volatile prisons, where intimidation and brutality rule. Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in a small-town university, where she aspires to regain her social status.

– TV-MA – English – After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in a small-town university, where she aspires to regain her social status. No Doubt in Us (Season 2) – TV-PG – Mandarin – When an emperor accidentally switches bodies with his empress, the two must deal with the awkward fallouts as they learn to accept each other.

– TV-PG – Mandarin – When an emperor accidentally switches bodies with his empress, the two must deal with the awkward fallouts as they learn to accept each other. Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

– TV-PG – English – Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake. The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – In cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, a mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise.

– TV-14 – Turkish – In cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, a mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise. The Pacific (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English – The horrors of combat unfold for three young US Marines fighting their way through the blood, mud and rain of the Pacific theater during World War II.

– TV-MA – English – The horrors of combat unfold for three young US Marines fighting their way through the blood, mud and rain of the Pacific theater during World War II. Wipeout (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – Competitors race through extreme — and extremely wacky — obstacle courses for a $50,000 prize as the hosts crack jokes about their fumbles and tumbles.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 15th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River Woody Woodpecker 2 Dear Child The Wolf of Wall Street 3 One Piece Killers 4 Thursday’s Widows Dredd 5 Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here Matilda 6 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Don’t Worry Darling 7 Selling the OC Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction 8 Who Is Erin Carter? Once Upon A Crime 9 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah 10 Spy Ops Obsessed

