What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 18th to 24th, 2023

Welcome to your look ahead at the new additions coming to Netflix over the next seven days. Below, we’ll pick out three of our most anticipated new releases and then give you the most comprehensive walkthrough of what’s to come.

This week, we should get a more expansive look at the new arrivals scheduled for October. Until then, we’ve got the list we updated today with a handful of new titles scheduled for the month.

Featured Videos & Trailers - Article Continues Below...



As always, you can find a comprehensive look at the new releases with daily recaps, trailers, previews, and more via our new on Netflix hub.

Now, let’s get into some highlights coming up this week:

Most Anticipated Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

One of the many licensed TV pickups Netflix has made in 2023 has been New Amsterdam, which added four seasons in the earlier parts of this year. Now, just months later, they’ll be joined by the fifth and final season of the medical drama series.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you can believe it, it’s been 22 years since the first Spy Kids movie was released. After three sequels and a spin-off, the new entry comes exclusively to Netflix with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi leading the cast.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

While plenty have taken online to poo-poo on this new family movie publicly, we’d advise that the last time Robert Rodriguez dropped a family movie on Netflix, it entered the list of all-time most-watched list (we’re referring to We Can Be Heroes). We wouldn’t count this one out, either.

The Machine (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Following up on a comedy skit from comedian Bert Kreischer is this feature-film from Sony Pictures that makes its streaming debut on Netflix this coming weekend.

He stars alongside Mark Hamill (who will soon appear in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher), who plays the role of Bert’s father. You’ll follow the pair being potentially kidnapped in Russia and having to retrace their footsteps in the hope of atoning for his prior crimes.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix US This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 18th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) Netflix Original

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind Game (Android and iOS) Netflix Original

The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Hard Broken (Season 1) Netflix Original

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2)

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Baby Gorilla Cam (Episode 3) Netflix Original LIVE

Kengan Ashura (Season 2) Netflix Original

Scissor Seven (Season 4) Netflix Original

Sex Education (Season 4) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (2023) Netflix Original

Itxaso and the Sea (Season 1)

Love is Blind (Season 5) Netflix Original

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Netflix Original

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original

The Black Book (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

The Machine (2023)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 24th

A Nation of Kimchi (Season 1 – New Episodes)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.