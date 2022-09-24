Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: September 24th, 2022

Welcome to your weekend recap of the best new movies that have just landed on Netflix over the past 7 days. We’ve got some global Netflix Originals to feature and some licensed new movies that have landed just on Netflix US.

We’ve got six movies to feature in total this week. Two Netflix Original movies, two licensed movies, and several licensed movies set to depart over the next week.

To look at everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days, refer to our new releases on Netflix guide.

Best New Netflix Original Movies This Week

ATHENA (2022)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Romain Gavras

Cast: Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon

Writer: Elias Belkeddar, Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly

Runtime: 99 mins

Serving as French director Romain Gavras’s third feature film, ATHENA has been one of the most anticipated (and controversial) movie releases for Netflix in 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller:

“Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.”

Paste Magazine’s Jacob Oller is hailing the movie as one of the best movie releases of 2022, saying that it’s an “incredible, furious spectacle.”

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Genre: Drama

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Milauna Jackson, Solea Pfeiffer

Writer: Tyler Perry

Runtime: 127 min

If you need a little romance this weekend, Tyler Perry’s new movie that he’s been waiting for years to make has finally dropped onto Netflix as part of his numerous projects for the streamer.

The movie is a tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South.

Our review of the movie praised the performances and said it was a “step up” for Perry compared to his previous works.

Best New Licensed Movies on Netflix This Week

Human Capital (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Marc Meyers

Cast: Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard

Writer: Stephen Amidon, Oren Moverman

Runtime: 98 min

Arriving on Netflix on Thursday was this movie from Vertical Entertainment that features some big names, including Maya Hawke and Liev Schreiber.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The romance of two teens, one wealthy and one middle-class, triggers tragedy when a risky financial investment and a hit-and-run ravage their families.”

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke filmed this movie in between filming seasons of the hit Netflix show. According to CheatSheet, she fit in filming this movie because she “related to the love story”.

Then Barbara Met Alan (2022)

Genre: Drama

Director: Bruce Goodison, Amit Sharma

Cast: Ruth Madeley, Arthur Hughes, Philippa Cole

Writer: Jack Thorne, Genevieve Barr

Runtime: 67 min

One short movie that landed on Netflix US earlier this week and flew under everyone’s radar is the BBC special, Then Barbara Met Alan.

Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes star as Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth, two disabled cabaret performers who pushed the campaign for disabled rights into the spotlight.

The writer of the movie struggled to get a full budget for years for this disabled drama but it was finally given the go-ahead at the BBC.

The Guardian gave the movie a 5-star rating, saying it’s “perfect for our times.”

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

Of the over 100 titles leaving Netflix on October 1st, here are 5 movies we’d recommend watching before they depart, plus one that gets a “super recommendation.”

The Outpost (2020)

Leaving on the first of the month is the military drama about a group of vastly outnumbered U.S. soldiers at a remote Afghanistan base who has to fend off a deadly wave of attacks.

For a movie of this genre, the reviews from both audiences and critics were overwhelmingly positive.

The Wrap’s Steve Pond called the movie back in June 2022 “a riveting combat movie that aims to put viewers alongside American soldiers in the midst of one of the bloodiest battles in the long-running war in Afghanistan.”

Here are the other four movies we’d suggesting giving a watch before they expire:

Catch and Release (2006)

Big Fish (2003)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Terminal (2004)

What movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.