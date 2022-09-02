What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. One of the ways in which they take away is with removals from the service, primarily licensed titles that expire after a fixed time period on Netflix. Below, are all the licensed movies and series currently due to leave Netflix throughout October 2022.

As a refresher on removals, “Netflix also partners with content and studio providers to license rights for other titles. These titles may only be available in certain countries or for a limited time.”

This sometimes extends to Netflix Originals, which also leave the service. Recent examples include Ad Vitam.

You may notice we list removals differently to other outlets. Not only do we list more removals than other outlets (who just copy and paste from Netflix’s PR releases) but we also list titles for their actual day of removal. That means if you want to watch something before it leaves on October 1st, you’ll have to watch on September 31st.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in October 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1st, 2022

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

42 (2013)

Agyaat (2009)

Argo (2012)

Awakenings (1990)

Big Fish (2003)

Boogie Nights

Catch and Release (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)

ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)

ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)

Constantine (2005)

Contagion (2011)

Cop Out (2010)

Dev.D (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Due Date (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)

Es por tu bien (2017)

Free Birds (2013)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hot Date (2018)

Human Nature (2019)

I Am Legend (2007)

Insidious (2010)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Khoobsurat (2014)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismat Konnection (2008)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Made of Honor (2008)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Monster House (2006)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)

Old School (2003)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Phantom (2015)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Seven (1995)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Cave (2005)

The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)

The Lion Woman (2016)

The Outpost (2020)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Rite (2011)

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

The Town (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

Trotro (2004)

Troy (2004)

Udaan (2010)

This post will be updated over time to reflect additional Netflix removals in the US for October 2022.

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments down below.