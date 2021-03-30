Best New Netflix Originals Movies of 2021

Netflix set the ambitious target of one movie a week and already, they’re smashing that target but given the high amount of Netflix Original movies coming onto the service, which ones are actually worth your time? Below, we’ll take you through the best new Netflix Original movies added in 2021.

This list will exclude documentaries and stand-up specials. We’re specifically looking at Netflix Original movies. If this list is unimpressive to you, take a look at what’s coming up on the movie front for the rest of 2021.

10. Outside the Wire

Director: Mikael Håfström

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti

Anthony Mackie is in hot demand at the moment and sadly couldn’t elevate this movie into something great but is still an enjoyable action flick all the same.

Outside the Wire follows a drone pilot who teams up with a new android officer in the hopes of stopping a nuclear attack.

9. Finding ‘Ohana

Director: Jude Weng

Cast: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson

Netflix ended 2020 with the family feature film We Can Be Heroes and in our opinion, then topped it in late January with the new kids-focused film, Finding Ohana.

The movie is a hybrid of The Goonies and Indiana Jones where a group of kids in the summer set out to find secret lost treasures.

Many have praised it being an excellent family adventure while some have called it too predictable and far inferior to the aforementioned Goonies movie.

8. Bombay Rose

Director: Gitanjali Rao

Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Gargi Shitole

Netflix has been stepping up big time on the animation front and Bombay Rose is an excellent example of this. The hour and a half long feature film has every frame hand-painted and as a result, looks absolutely gorgeous.

The love-story sees two who hope to one day be together but religious differences and duty hold them back.

7. Malcolm & Marie

Director: Sam Levinson

Cast: John David Washington and Zendaya

Let’s be honest, most of the “lockdown” series and movies produced with limited budgets have been subpar at best. That doesn’t apply to Malcolm & Marie which is wholly carried by two stunning performances by the leads.

The movie picks up after an awards evening with a couple coming home to have something to eat and then head to bed. However, tensions arise which leads to several arguments throughout the early hours in the morning.

While the movie does feel like it repeats itself several times throughout, it’s still an excellent character piece with two of today’s best actors.

6. Space Sweepers

Director: Sung-hee Jo

Cast: Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-ri, Seon-kyu Jin

If big sci-fi blockbusters are your thing then Space Sweepers should be high up on your agenda.

The Korean movie is set years into the future when crews of space sweepers are after space debris to earn a few bucks. We follow one crew who seemingly manages to find a way to save their homeworld.

The movie jumps in and out of Korean with plenty of English spoken throughout which makes this a truly international movie with stellar CGI.

Its major pitfalls are what I think are hallmarks of Asian movies that tend to tell stories slightly different and can give you whiplash trying to keep up but perhaps that’s a personal flaw more than the movie’s flaw.

5. The Dig

Director: Simon Stone

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James

Exemplary performances are found throughout this biopic that relives the moments of the excavation of the Sutton Hoo.

The British production is superbly written and while the subject matter may not appeal to all, those who do dig in will find plenty to remember.

4. Pieces of a Woman

Director: Kornél Mundruczó

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn

While the release of Pieces of a Woman may have been slightly overshadowed by the allegations hanging over Shia LaBeouf, that shouldn’t discourage you from watching this heart-tugging and emotional feature.

Going on to be nominated for an Oscar, the movie follows a birth that goes wrong and a family’s efforts to get justice. The opening 15 minutes alone are some of the most wrenching minutes you’ll be able to watch on Netflix and this will almost certainly be a painful watch for some so bear that in mind before clicking play.

Vanessa Kirby’s performance, in particular, is absolutely sublime.

3. News of the World

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Tom Astor

Note: Not available in Netflix in the United States

Netflix acquired the international rights to this Tom Hanks movie from Universal Pictures that went onto be nominated for 2 Golden Globes.

The movie takes you on a journey with Hanks and Zengel who are on the search for the young girl’s true home while stopping off in towns to read out newspapers to the townsfolks.

It’s a slow burn but has some excellent character development throughout with detailed sets and superb costumes.

2. The White Tiger

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra

Over the past few years, Netflix has really been ramping up production of Indian content and perhaps the best titles to have come out of those efforts is The White Tiger.

The hybrid language movie follows a young man hoping to make it big in the criminal underworld.

With great performances from all, the movie is an excellent example of one that thrives on a global Netflix but wouldn’t necessarily be one that does well in a traditional cinema environment.

1. I Care A Lot

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, Alicia Witt, Chris Messina, Damian Young,

Director: J Blakeson

Note: Only available on Netflix in the United States and 21 other countries. Amazon Prime Original in others.

I Care A Lot rocked the top 10 charts when it released in February 2021 and for good reason, it’s a gripping drama featuring an absolutely sublime performance from Rosamund Pike who brings out a kind of contempt I haven’t had for a character in a long while.

The story follows an astute businesswoman who is in the business of care and sucking out all the cash from wealthy older clients. Her game is disrupted however when she manages to find a client that may not be who she seems to be.

It’s a movie you’d probably have missed out if it got a traditional theatrical release but absolutely thrives on Netflix.

What has been your favorite new Netflix Original movie of 2021 so far? Let us know in the comments down below.