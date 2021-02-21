Dennis Quaid’s Netflix Movie ‘Blue Miracle’: What We Know So Far

Netflix’s new movie Blue Miracle is an upcoming inspirational drama based on a true story about a Mexican orphanage that was struggling to survive after the Hurricane Odile in 2014. Formerly titled On the Line, the film was announced in October 2019 and began production the same year.

Blue Miracle was directed by Julio Quintana, who directed the Martin Sheen-starring The Vessel. Quintana co-wrote the script with Chris Dowling who wrote screenplays for such films as Run the Race, Priceless and Where Hope Grows. The film is produced by the company Third Coast Content, which is also producing Roll with It, also written by Dowling.

While Blue Miracle was not originally attached to a streaming company, Netflix acquired the film in February 2021. A release date will be revealed soon.

What is the story behind Blue Miracle?

Blue Miracle is the true story of Casa Hogar, an orphanage teetering on the edge of foreclosure in Baja, Mexico. The story follows caretaker Omar Venegas, who devoted his life to raising the young boys with integrity, but after Hurricane Odile blows through, Casa Hogar is in danger of closing for good. The boys’ only hope is to win the prize money from the famed Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament.

Producer Ben Howard shared his comments about this inspiring story:

“With everything against them, On the Line [Blue Miracle] is the remarkable true story of how Omar and his boys managed to pull together and achieve what seemed like the impossible and their incredible story will no doubt win the hearts of audiences around the world.”

Will the movie plot be different from the real-life story?

As it always happens with adaptations that are based on a true story, certain or even many details may be altered for dramatic purposes. Some order of the events might be shifted around, some characters added or removed and many other things like that.

Who is cast in Blue Miracle?

Far From Heaven and The Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid will lead the cast of Blue Miracle. Quaid will be joined by Raymond Cruz, who is best known for his role of the iconic Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul villain Tuco Salamanca. Jimmy Gonzalez will play Omar Venegas, the caretaker of the orphanage. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Gonzalez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.

The orphanage boys will be played by Steve Gutierrez, Nathan Arrenas, Isaac Arellanes and Miguel Angel Garcia. Producer Javier Chapa praised the boys and their performance in this film:

“[Casting director] Carla Hool has done a tremendous job in casting the roles of the orphanage boys, who all have unique and distinct personalities. We were all extremely impressed with what Anthony, Nathan, Steve, Isaac and Miguel all brought to their roles and we are thrilled to be working with the next generation of Latinx actors in telling this heartfelt and moving story.”

Here is the full cast list for Blue Miracle:

Cast member Role Where have I seen/heard them before? Dennis Quaid Wade The Parent Trap, Far From Heaven Jimmy Gonzalez Omar Venegas Mayans M.C., Lodge 49 Raymond Cruz Hector Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul Bruce McGill Wayne Bisbee Blue Bloods, Law Abiding Citizen Dana Wheeler-Nicholson Tricia Bisbee Nashville, Friday Night Lights Fernanda Urrejola Becca Narcos: Mexico, Party of Five Anthony Gonzales Geco Shameless, The Last Ship Steve Gutierrez Tweety Snowfall Nathan Arrenas Hollywood Diary of a Furute President Isaac Arellanes Wiki Ghostwriter, Euphoria Miguel Angel Garcia Moco Deputy, Ensemble Chris Doubek Gary The Set Up Silverio Palacios Chato Sundown, Legend of Zorro

When will Blue Miracle be released on Netflix?

No dates have been announced for Blue Miracle, but since the production is complete, we can certainly expect it to be released on Netflix in 2021.

What is the production status on Blue Miracle?

Production for Blue Miracle, then known as On the Line, started in 2019 and completed in 2020. Now the Blue Miracle is in post-production and awaiting its release.