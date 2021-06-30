Netflix Movies Coming in 2021, 2022 & Beyond

Welcome to one of our biggest Netflix previews ever looking at all the Netflix Original movies coming to Netflix globally in 2021 and beyond.

The Netflix Original movie library has ballooned in recent years with stories from around the world being told on Netflix and there’s plenty more to come. In fact, there are 100s of upcoming movies to Netflix and we’re going to attempt to create an upcoming “bible” list of upcoming movies that are yet to be released, filming or in development right now.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We actually don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies currently on their way.

Quick notes that this is only going to be movies so we’ll skip over stand-up specials, documentaries, or anything that doesn’t fit a traditional movie structure. We’re also going to, controversially perhaps, limit this list just to English language movies.

So without further ado, here’s our massive preview of movies coming soon to Netflix. Please note there will be mistakes below so be patient with us on getting it right!

Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Fear Street Trilogy

Genre: Horry, Mystery | Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Sadie Sink, Olivia Welch

Netflix Release Date: July 2nd, 9th & 16th 2021

The release of the Fear Street trilogy is going to be one of the biggest releases on Netflix this Summer, and arguably of 2021. For the first time ever Netflix will be releasing a trilogy of movies one after the other across the month of July.

The town of Shadyside, Ohio has been victim to terrifying events that have lasted centuries since its days as a colonial settlement. In the year 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that all of the events may be connected with each other, and they are the next targets.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Genre: Action | Director: Navot Papushado

Cast: Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey

Netflix Release Date: July 14th, 2021

Note: Only Netflix Canada & the US are set to release this movie initially

Gillan plays the role of Sam who is a British-American assassin and the daughter of Scarlet (Headey) who is also an assassin. Together, along with other members of the sisterhood, they are out for revenge.

The movie will release theatrically outside the US and Canada.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Genre: Animated, Kids| Director: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt

Cast: Steven Yuen, Nick Offerman, Nick Frost, Emile Hirsch, Kelsey Grammer

Netflix Release Date: July 21st, 2021

Tales of Arcadia was the expansive universe that came to Netflix as part of the Dreamworks TV deal with executive producer Guillermo del Toro on board. As a surprise after Wizards, it was announced the trilogy would be getting an additional movie called Rise of the Titans.

It’ll reunite much of the big cast seen in previous entries for a final battle against the Arcane Order. Voices include Nick Frost, Nick Offerman, Diego Luna, Steven Yeun, Kelsey Grammer, and Charlie Saxton.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Genre: Drama, Romance | Director: Augustine Frizzell

Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Diana Kent, Callum Turner, Ben Cross, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa

Netflix Release Date: July 23rd, 2021

Note: Excludes the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand & others.

Another one of the book adaptations coming to Netflix in 2021 is The Last Letter from Your Lover which is adapted from the romance novel by Jojo Moyes.

Set in the 1960s, we follow a journalist in London who encounters a series of love letters and quickly becomes obsessed with finding out who the recipient and original sender is.

Resort to Love

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Steven K. Tsuchida

Cast: Christina Milian, Alexander Hodge, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Karen Obilom

Netflix Release Date: July 29th, 2021

This is a second rom-com outing for Christina Milan who previously starred in the Netflix Original film Falling Inn Love. Instead of heading to New Zealand, Milan heads to an exotic island resort as Erica, a woman who is in the wake of a music career meltdown and has been hired to be the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding.

The Last Mercenary

Genre: Action, Comedy | Director: David Charhon

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, Patrick Timsit, Valerie Kaprisky

Netflix Release Date: July 30th, 2021

Beloved 80s and 90s action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme will star in his very first Netflix Original this July.

A former secret agent is forced to return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused by the government of arms and drug trafficking.

The Kissing Booth 3

Genre: Romance, Teen | Director: Vince Marcello

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young

Netflix Release Date: August 8th, 2021

Over the past few years, Netflix has seen a huge rise in the popularity of its teen dramas, most of the credit can be awarded to To All the Boys trilogy and The Kissing Booth. To All the Boys rounded up its trilogy in February, and what can be expected to be a Summer release is the last of The Kissing Booth films.

Here’s what you can expect from the third entry:

It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?

Sweet Girl

Genre: Action | Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jeffrey, Justin Bartha

Netflix Release Date: August 20th, 2021

Marisa Tomei and Jason Mamoa feature in this action drama about a husband looking to get justice for the death of his wife while protecting his daughter.

Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples are the writers for the title with the movie likely arriving in early 2021 given it’s been in post-production since March 2020.

The Loud House Movie

Genre: Kids, Animation | Director: Dave Needham

Cast: David Tennant, Grey Griffin, Michelle Gomez

Netflix Release Date: August 20th, 2021

Years after being announced by Nickelodeon and then later announced to be moving to Netflix, we now finally have our sights on when the animation feature will release.

We’ll see the family heading out on their family vacation to Scotland.

Beckett

Genre: Thriller | Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Cast: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps

Netflix Release Date: August 27th, 2021

A couple’s vacation turns into their worst nightmare when they become embroiled in a dark conspiracy at the hands of violent perpetrators.

He’s All That

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix Release Date: August 28th, 2021

A gender bender remake of the beloved 90s rom-com She’s All That will see The Karate Kid’s Tanner Buchanan receive the ultimate high school makeover from his fellow classmate Addison Rae.

Worth

Genre: Biopic, Drama | Director: Sara Colangelo

Cast: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan

Netflix Release Date: September 2021

Premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, this movie covers the battle that ensued after the events of 9/11 and one attornies battle to get help for the victims of the tragic day.

Diana: The Musical

Genre: Musical | Director: Christopher Ashley

Cast: Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Bruce Dow

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2021

Not quite the global phenomenon of Hamilton, but with the Royal Family very much in the eye of the British public in 2021, a musical inspired by the life of Diana, Princess of Wales is bound to have some sort of controversy.

Netflix Original Movies Expected or Confirmed for 2021

We’re expecting these movies to touch down before the end of 2021 but be warned, they could be pushed. Netflix release schedules are never in stone!

A Boy Called Christmas

Genre: Christmas, Family | Director: Gil Kenan

Cast: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman

Expected Netflix Release: November 2021

Based on a novel by popular British author, Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas looks like a real family treat for the 2021 festive season.

A bit like Netflix’s Klaus, we have another origin story about Santa Claus’s roots. The movie follows a young boy called Nikolas, who journeys to the snowy North Pole to find out more about his past, and his Christmas destiny.

A Castle for Christmas

Genre: Christmas | Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Andi Osho

Expected Netflix Release: Late 2021

One of the many Christmas movies in development includes A Castle For Christmas which comes from the director of Pet Semetary from 1989.

The movie follows a writer who travels to Scotland looking to buy a castle but butts heads with the current owner.

Filming reportedly started in late September 2020.

Afterlife of the Party

Genre: Comedy | Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Spencer Sutherland, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Our protagonist is a social butterfly, whose plans are scuppered when she unexpectedly dies during her birthday week. Fortunately, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on earth, and prove she deserves her place in that big VIP room in the sky…

Entered post-production in late June 2021.

Genre: Adventure, Drama, History | Director: Peter Flinth

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Diarmaid Murtagh, Ed Speleers

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion for actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Charles Dance, who were last seen on screen together in 2014. More importantly, the historical drama is centered around the Alabama Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen in an attempt to prove that Greenland is one island.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure

Genre: Animation, Family | Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Lee Eddy

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

This family coming-of-age drama will take you back to 1969 focusing on the moon landing from two perspectives, the astronauts and a kid watching from afar.

Zachary Levi and Jack Black headline the cast with Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, and Samuel Davis also feature.

Army of Thieves

Genre: Horror, Action | Director: Matthias Schweighöfer

Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin

Expected Netflix Release Date: Late 2021

A prequel to Army of the Dead which premiered in May 2021 which focuses on the safecracker, Ludwig Dieter.

Zack Snyder wrote the movie alongside Shay Hatten.

Back to the Outback

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Directors: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Cast: Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana, Rachel House, Diesel La Torraca

Expected Netflix Release: Summer 2021

To read the plot, you’d think Back to the Outback was a spin-off or reboot of Dreamworks’ Madagascar. Currently scheduled to arrive in late 2021, Back to the Outback could be one of Netflix’s best-animated features for the year.

A group of Australia’s deadliest animals plots a daring escape from the reptile house of their Australian zoo home. Tired of being looked at like monsters by humans, they’ll stop at nothing to make it back to the outback.

Beauty

Genre:Drama, Romance | Director: Andrew Dosunmu

Cast: Niecy Nash, Alyese Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kayle Bary, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

A gifted young Black woman, Beauty, has a lucrative music career ahead of her. As she is pulled this way and that by the expectations of her family, her best friend, and her record label, Beauty struggles to remain true to herself.

Blonde

Genre: Drama, Biopic | Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK. This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus a number of stage performances.

Bruised

Genre: Drama, Sports | Director: Halle Berry

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Shamier Anderson

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Halle Berry makes her directorial debut in this drama about a disgraced MMA fighter trying to turn her life around by hoping to defeat one of the rising stars in the sport. Berry also stars as the protagonist. The movie debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and was quickly picked up by Netflix. The movie reportedly cost Netflix close to $20 million.

Don’t Look Up

Genre: Comedy | Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chamalet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

This is one of the biggest movies Netflix has ever assembled. Its cast alone is absolutely huge with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Johah Hill all attached.

The movie follows two astronomers who come up against a brick wall when trying to warn the world’s media of a giant meteorite hurtling towards Earth.

Escape from Spiderhead

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi- Mystery, Thriller | Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich

Expected Netflix Release: Late 2021

Set in the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Intrusion

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Psychological | Director: Adam Salky

Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Minnich, Haye Hargrove, Clint Obenchain

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

When a husband and wife move to a small town, everything seems perfect. Unfortunately, a home invasion pretty quickly leaves the wife traumatized and unable to trust those around her. Every family’s worst nightmare.

Kate

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama | Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Michael Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Elysia Rotaru

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

After a soon-to-be-deadly poisoning, female assassin, Kate, has less than 24 hours to reap her revenge. While in the process of getting even, she forms an unlikely bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Love Hard

Genre: Romantic comedy | Director: Hernán Jiménez

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Charles Melton, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Love Hard fulfills the worst nightmare of anyone who has ever tried online dating. An unlucky-in-love LA girl decides to surprise her new beau with a Christmas visit, only to find out she’s been catfished. However, the guy who duped her promised to set her up with the guy she thought she was chatting to, if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holiday season.

Munich

Genre: Historical Drama | Director: Christian Schwochow

Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Jeremy Irons headlines the cast for this historical drama that adapts the novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

The movie follows the leading weeks up to the second World War and Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to construct a peace deal.

Nightbooks

Genre: Family | Director: David Yarovesky

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley, Jess Brown, Khiyla Aynne

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

A new Halloween family movie about a young boy obsessed with scary stories and ends up being imprisoned by a witch in New York City.

The film was due to start filming in mid-October 2020 and wrap in December. Sam Raimi serves as executive producer.

Night Teeth

Genre: Thriller | Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeny, Lucy Fry, Alfie Allen

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Filming in New Orleans and Los Angeles, this thriller is set to throw a spanner to the genre that is reminiscent of Knock Knock starring Keanu Reeves. It’s about a chauffeur who drives two women to different parties but ends up having to fight for his life.

Passing

Genre: Drama | Director: Rebecca Hall

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Another Sundance movie to add to Netflix’s ever-growing list of festival films, Rebecca Halls Passing will be coming to Netflix exclusively in 2021. Rumour has it Netflix may seek to release the drama in late 2021 to ensure it qualifies for next year’s awards season. The racially driven story is sure to attract much attention upon its release.

Irene Redfield, a refined, upper-class 1920s woman, finds breezy refuge from a hot summer day in the grand tearoom of New York City’s Drayton Hotel. Across the room, she spots a blond woman staring her down. Irene wants to steal away, but before she can, Clare Kendry rushes over to stop her. It turns out the two were in high school together, and while both are African American women who can ‘pass’ as white, they have chosen to live on opposite sides of the color line. Now, their renewed acquaintance threatens them both

Red Notice

Genre: Action Comedy | Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

If big budgets and raw star power are your thing, then Red Notice is almost certainly on your radar. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, this movie follows a group of agents tracking down a globally wanted art thief.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Genre: Animated, Kids | Director: Ant Ward & Andy Suriano

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza

Expected Netflix Release Date: Summer 2021

One of the Nickelodeon projects coming to Netflix is a movie based on the relatively recently released Ninja Turtles series.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species.”

Single All the Way

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Director: Michael Mayor

Cast: Michael Urie, Luke MacFarlane, Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy

Expected Netflix Release: Late 2021

There are lots of holiday-themed movies to look forward to watching on Netflix, including the streaming services first Holiday-themed LGBT rom-com in Single All the Way.

Tired of his family judging him of his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to pretend they are a couple and join him for the holidays. But Peter’s love life suddenly becomes even more complicated when his mother sets him up on a blind date with handsome trainer James.

The Guilty

Genre: Thriller | Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, Edi Patterson

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

A remake of the 2018 Danish crime thriller. The action takes place over a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) becomes embroiled in an attempt to save a caller in peril.

The Harder They Fall

Genre: Western, Drama | Director: Jeymes Samuel

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler

Rumoured Netflix Release: 2021

Western revenge drama featuring Jonathan Majors as the lead, and Idris Elba as his nemesis who has just been released from prison. This movie is notable for its modern take on the classic Western movie, featuring a stellar all-Black cast.

This is Idris Elba’s second appearance in a 2021 Netflix Original Western (the first being Concrete Cowboy).

The Princess Switch 3

Genre: Christmas, Romance | Director: Mike Rohl

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann

Expected Netflix Release: Late 2021

One of Netflix’s most-loved Christmas franchises is back for its third installment. And you guessed it… this time there’s three of them. When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious cousin to retrieve it. Could even more romance be on the cards?!

The Power of the Dog

Genre: Drama | Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Another thrilling drama coming to Netflix next year with an absolutely stacked cast.

Based on the novel by Thomas Savage, Jane Campion adapts and directs. The Power of the Dog is about two brothers whose relationship comes to a head after one gets married.

Among the aforementioned cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons (who reunites with Kirsten having starred in FX’s Fargo together), Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Thomasin McKenzie.

The Starling

Genre: Dramedy | Director: Theodore Melfi

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, Kimberly Quinn, Emily Tremaine, Scott MacArthur, Elisabeth Rohm, Veronica Falcón, Jimmy O. Yang

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

This heartwarming dramedy explores how nature can help us get through our toughest times. After dealing with hardship, husband Jack (Chris O’Dowd) leaves to take some time for himself, while wife Lily (Melissa McCarthy) stays at their home, dealing with her own struggles. When a starling bird nesting in the backyard starts causing a nuisance, Lily feels personally attacked. Turning to a local vet, Larry, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship and are able to work through their own problems together.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Genre: Horror | Director: Patrick Brice

Cast: Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette

Expected Netflix Release: Mid 2021

Coming to Netflix as part of the 21 Laps / Shawn Levy output deal is There’s Someone Insider Your House.

Based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins and adapted by Henry Gayden, the movie follows a class who have just graduated and begins being picked off one by one by a masked assailant intent on revealing their dirty secrets.

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Genre: Musical | Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light

Expected Netflix Release: Late 2021

Broadway musicals being translated into the big screen have been a mixed bag thus far. Hamilton on Disney+ had a huge impact whereas Netflix’s attempts thus far, notably The Boys in the Band have yet to make much noise.

Netflix is therefore picking up Lin-Manuel Miranda who was instrumental in Hamilton to direct this movie featuring Andrew Garfield set in New York. You see more about Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! in our preview.

Vivo

Genre: Animation, Musical | Director: Kirk DeMicco

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Expected Netflix Release: Summer 2021

Vivo is a musical project that’s been around plenty of studios with it originally being at Dreamworks Animation before being revived at Sony Animation. During the pandemic, Sony Animation has given Netflix the exclusive release for a number and Vivo is the third entry.

The musical will be the first-ever that Sony has released.

Netflix Original Movies Coming Soon (The Beyond Section)

Although we don’t have definite dates for the movie titles below, there’s a chance they could drop onto Netflix in 2021 but our safer bet would be beyond.

A Jazzman’s Blues

Genre: Crime, Drama | Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Josh Boone, Solea Pfeiffer

Creator Tyler Perry has reportedly waited over 25 years to get his period-crime drama A Jazzman’s Blues into development. The story takes place across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987 as an investigation is lead into an unsolved murder mystery.

Chicken Run 2

Director: Sam Fell

Potential Release Date: 2021-2023

It’s been a hot minute but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have now worked on a number of projects including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep but that will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm. It was previously believed that Chicken Run 2 could arrive in 2021, but it’s more likely to be 2023 according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Code 8: Part II

Genre: Sci-fi | Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell

The first movie was a fan-funded movie short which turned into a movie and jumped onto Netflix. Now, a sequel is in development and will begin filming in late 2021.

Here’s what the sequel is about:

“The sequel follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers.”

Happiness Ever After

Genre: Drama, Romantic | Director: Thabang Moleya

Cast: Khanyi Mbau

The sequel to the 2016 South African romantic drama Happiness Is a Four-letter Word is coming to Netflix exclusively. Thabang Moleya is returning to direct, with lead actress Khanyi Mbau set to reprise her role as Zaza.

Hustle

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Robert, Duvall, Ben Foster, Queen Latifah

A big cast will unite in this Happy Madison Productions picture that sees a basketball scout tries to get back into the professional basketball circuit with a new up-and-comer.

Knives Out 2

Genre: Thriller | Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton

The first Knives Out movie was a smash hit for Lionsgate and will now be returning for a sequel with a brand new case to be solved by Benoit Blanc.

The sequel began filming in Greece in June 2021.

A third movie is also planned for Netflix.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated | Director: Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will be bringing their animated feature My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in 2021.

The movie was announced a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018 with many coming to fruition next year. The movie is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Operation Mincemeat

Genre: War drama | Director: John Madden

Cast: Kelly Macdonald, Jason Isaacs, Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Johnny Flynn

Set during World War II, this war drama comes from See-Saw Films and is about two intelligence officers using tricks to outwith German troops.

The movie has been filming for some time as we’ve covered in our comprehensive preview.

Pinocchio

Genre: Animation | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

Spaceman of Bohemia

Genre: Science fiction

Director: Johan Renck

Adam Sandler is set to headline this sci-fi adaptation of the book from Jaroslav Kalfař with filming set to begin in February 2021.

The Adam Project

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo

From Shawn Levy’s huge output deal for Netflix comes perhaps his biggest project to date.

The movie is about a man who travels back in the past to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Filming took place from November 2020 through March 2021.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video games Netflix is adapting from Ubisoft’s huge library of IP is The Division which is set to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It’ll be set in the near future where a pandemic virus has ravaged the economy and the world. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to star.

The Gray Man

Genre: Action | Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

Cast: Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page

The book series from Mark Greaney is set to see a huge adaptation on Netflix and not only that, will likely spawn a huge thriller franchise for Netflix comparable to the size of The Bourne movies and James Bond.

Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush are all attached to star with Avengers: End Game directors Anthony and Joe Russo directing.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s dubbed as horror and is about two demon brothers escaping the underworld and must escape a teenager who is trying to vanquish them. Smart guesses say this is one of the Halloween 2021 releases.

White Noise

Genre: Dram | Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy

Noah Baumbach will be back for his second major Netflix movie after Marriage Story.

The movie is set to adapt the classic book by Don DeLillo which is set at a mid-western college and will cover the year in the life of a professor called Jack Gladney.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

13: The Musical – CBS film adaptation of the play directed by Tamra Davis.

A Madea Homecoming – Tyler Perry will direct this sequel to his other movies in the Madea “universe”.

A Tale Dark and Grimm – Animated feature with the voices of Missi Pyle and Tom Hollander.

A Weekend Away – Thriller from director Kim Farrant and set to star Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe.

ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

Along for the Ride – Romantic drama based on the Sarah Dessen novel.

Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 – Eddie Murphy set to reprise his role as Axel Foley.

Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.

Blade Of The 47 Ronin – A long-awaited sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie.

Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.

Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.

Death Note 2 – Sequel to the first live-action adaptation of the anime.

Enola Holmes 2 – Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to return in this sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spinoff.

Extraction 2 – A sequel to the first Chris Hemsworth movie currently on Netflix.

Havoc – Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Mei Li and Forest Whitaker to headline this action thriller from Gareth Evans.

Home Team – Kevin James and Taylor Lautner will headline this new sports comedy about a New Orleans head coach.

I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.

Ivy and Bean – Family film adapting the best selling kids book and will be directed by Elissa Down.

King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

Lou – Alison Janney will headline this Bad Robot production about a woman living on a remote island recruited by a neighbor to help find her kidnapped daughter.

Metal Lords – Kids movie from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Huck Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Horror adaptation of the Stephen King novel from Ryan Murphy.

My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London. Rebel Ridge – American thriller starring John Boyega.

Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective.

Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

Spaceman – Carey Mulligan, Adam Sandler and Paul Dano will star in this sci-fi adventure about a young orphan overcoming the odds to become an astronaut for the Czech Republic.

Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

Tall Girl 2 – Sequel to Netflix’s popular teen drama.

The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.

The Last Will & Testament of Charles Abernathy – Alejandro Brugués directs this movie about a billionaire who calls his kids to his house as he suspects he may soon be dead.

The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

They Cloned Tyrone – Sci-Fi comedy with John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.

Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.

And this doesn’t include a bunch of untitled movies with only talent attached. That includes a Jason Bateman movie, an Ana DuVernay movie, movies from Steve Carr, Prentice Penny, Patrick Osbourne, Kevin Hart, Mark and Jay Duplass or Vince Vaughn. This also doesn’t include any of the announced movies from output deals with talent or studios such as Nickelodeon.

You can find even more Netflix movies coming up on the wiki page which does a fantastic job of keeping up.

So in conclusion, Netflix is making movies. A lot of them.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments down below.