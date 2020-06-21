Best New TV Series on Netflix: June 21st, 2020

It’s been an extremely quiet week when it comes to brand new TV series with most of the TV series attention instead focused on some of the July 2020 releases. Here are our top picks for the new TV offerings on Netflix this week.

It was certainly a busier week when it comes to new movies on Netflix which we rounded up our favorites on Friday. Next week doesn’t look too great right now for either new series or movies but hopefully, that changes throughout the week.

Marcella (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki, Jack Doolan, Jamie Bamber

Writer: Hans Rosenfeldt, Nicola Larder

Many complain Netflix doesn’t get enough British shows and we’d strongly agree with that premise. That’s why when one is added, particularly when it’s good as Marcella, it should be shouted from the rooftops.

The new seasons of the crime drama that airs on ITV in the UK follows a proven London police detective that can catch the most notorious killers.

The Chase (2 Seasons)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Game-Show

Cast: Bradley Walsh, Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty

The British series The Chase was ported over for US audiences in recent years and a couple of seasons touched down on Netflix this week.

It’s a great concept that sees a group of contestants going up against The Chaser which includes The Beast. It’s fun to play along at home and with most of Jeopardy being removed from Netflix later this month, it’s a great replacement.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6)

Genre: Talk Show

We’re featuring Patriot Act again as we come to an end of the sixth volume on Netflix. The series usually gets buried among the Netflix algo but this season has been great despite the problems with production leading to a late release.

Two episodes we particularly advise everyone to watch is the in-depth look at how local news is dying and the coronavirus episode about how it broke America. In truth, though, all are worth watching in Hasan’s unique style.

You can even watch most segments if you’re not a Netflix subscriber on the YouTube channel.

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano

Anime fans have been truly spoiled throughout June thus far and even more touched down over the weekend with the release of 24 episodes that make up season 1 of Food Wars!.

The often bizarre and campy animated series from Japan sees over-the-top cooking battles at one of the top culinary academies.

Reviews are excellent for this one so if you haven’t checked it out in the past, now is your chance.

Reviews are excellent for this one so if you haven't checked it out in the past, now is your chance.