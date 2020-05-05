Movies & Series Leaving Netflix in June 2020

As per usual, Netflix will be adding plenty of new content in June 2020 and in addition, will also be losing titles too. Here’s a guide to everything set to leave Netflix in the US in June 2020.

The big titles currently scheduled for removal in June seem to be a myriad of British documentary/reality series plus IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!.

As a reminder, we get removal details roughly 30 days before the removal. We also get an additional list provided by Netflix midway through the month. We also get surprise removals too.

Netflix is also losing quite a few movies just before May 2020 ends. This includes the entire Bob Ross collection plus the following movies:

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Dear John (2010)

Final Destination (2000)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

My Girl (1991)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Outbreak (1995)

Red Dawn (1984)

Richie Rich (1994)

Now let’s take a look at all the TV series and movies that are due to leave Netflix throughout June:

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2020

Cover Title / Description Cannabis (TV Series)

When a huge marijuana shipment falls prey to thieves, the aftermath touches players from all ranks of the drug trade between Morocco and Europe.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/15/2016 Gentlemen and Gangsters (TV Series)

Now on the run, a writer relates his previous year’s escapades when he got sucked into the thrilling, sordid orbit of boxer and jazz man Henry Morgan.

IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2016 Hotel Beau Séjour (TV Series)

Caught in an afterlife limbo, teenage Kato investigates her own mysterious death and unravels a web of secrets in her seemingly tranquil village.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/16/2017 Los 10 años de Peter Capusotto (TV Series)

Fictional personality Peter Capusotto parodies Argentine culture and rock music in a series of humorous sketches with recurring characters.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2018 Power Battle Watch Car (TV Series)

Jino and his Watch Car, Bluewill, compete in the Battle League to become world champions. Meanwhile, a dark force threatens to destroy them all.

Rating: TV-PG First Released: 06/01/2017

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 2nd