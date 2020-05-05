Movies & Series Leaving Netflix in June 2020

As per usual, Netflix will be adding plenty of new content in June 2020 and in addition, will also be losing titles too. Here’s a guide to everything set to leave Netflix in the US in June 2020.
The big titles currently scheduled for removal in June seem to be a myriad of British documentary/reality series plus IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!.
As a reminder, we get removal details roughly 30 days before the removal. We also get an additional list provided by Netflix midway through the month. We also get surprise removals too.
Netflix is also losing quite a few movies just before May 2020 ends. This includes the entire Bob Ross collection plus the following movies:
- Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
- Dear John (2010)
- Final Destination (2000)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)
- My Girl (1991)
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Outbreak (1995)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Richie Rich (1994)
Now let’s take a look at all the TV series and movies that are due to leave Netflix throughout June:
What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2020
|Cover
|Title / Description
|Cannabis (TV Series)
When a huge marijuana shipment falls prey to thieves, the aftermath touches players from all ranks of the drug trade between Morocco and Europe.
IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/15/2016
|Gentlemen and Gangsters (TV Series)
Now on the run, a writer relates his previous year’s escapades when he got sucked into the thrilling, sordid orbit of boxer and jazz man Henry Morgan.
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2016
|Hotel Beau Séjour (TV Series)
Caught in an afterlife limbo, teenage Kato investigates her own mysterious death and unravels a web of secrets in her seemingly tranquil village.
IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/16/2017
|Los 10 años de Peter Capusotto (TV Series)
Fictional personality Peter Capusotto parodies Argentine culture and rock music in a series of humorous sketches with recurring characters.
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2018
|Power Battle Watch Car (TV Series)
Jino and his Watch Car, Bluewill, compete in the Battle League to become world champions. Meanwhile, a dark force threatens to destroy them all.
Rating: TV-PG First Released: 06/01/2017
What’s Leaving Netflix on June 2nd
|Cover
|Title / Description
|Bondi Rescue (TV Series)
This reality series follows elite professional lifeguards on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, as they take on everything from animal stings to criminals.
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/01/2019
|Border Patrol (TV Series)
This reality TV series follows the men and women of New Zealand’s border patrol in their quest to keep their country safe and secure.
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|Botched Up Bodies (TV Series)
From lifting saggy skin to repairing shoddy breast enhancements, plastic surgeons tackle extreme fixer-uppers.
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2019
|Bringing Sexy Back (TV Series)
In this reality series, everyday individuals adopt healthier lifestyles and transform their bodies to reclaim their confidence — with dramatic results.
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|Comedy Bang! Bang! (2012)
Scott Aukerman brings his popular podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! to television, along with his co-host and bandleader, Reggie Watts.
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/10/2013
|Court Justice (TV Series)
In a bustling local court in Sydney, 12 magistrates preside over different levels of criminal offenses and deliver life-changing verdicts.
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2019
|Diva Brides (TV Series)
In this reality series, brides-to-be stop at nothing to have their dream weddings despite meager funds, fallouts with friends or even absent grooms.
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2019
|Ghost Town Gold (TV Series)
Two history buffs with an eye for valuables traverse through forgotten mines and abandoned landmarks in the wild, wild West to score collectibles.
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|Horror Homes (TV Series)
Dream homes turn into property nightmares when mold, maggots, natural disasters and other inconveniences move in.
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|Kitten Rescuers (TV Series)
Cat-crazy host Jo Brand follows vets and animal welfare officers who take on daring rescues to save furry felines subjected to different cat-astrophes.
IMDb Score: 8.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|License to Drill: Louisiana (TV Series)
A crew of oil riggers work an off-season job and swap the blistering cold of their native Canada for sunny, Southern comfort in the Big Easy.
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/02/2019
|The Homecoming (TV Series)
Panelists from the Korean show “Abnormal Summit” lead cast mates on tours of their home countries, including China, Nepal, Italy, Canada and France.
Rating: TV-PG First Released: 06/02/2017