Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: October 9th, 2020

It’s another fantastic week of new additions to the Netflix library, and in particular, a great selection of tv series to be enjoyed. Whether it’s ghostly haunts, future dystopia, or even some light-hearted comedy, there’s a little something for everyone this week.

Here are the best new TV series on Netflix this week:

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 45-66 Minutes

Cast: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Bea Smith, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli

Many familiar faces have returned from The Haunting of Hill House to take part in Mike Flanagan’s growing smash hit horror-anthology. With a new story and a new house, there are plenty of twists, turns, and scares to keep you occupied this weekend.

A young American nanny, Dani Clayton, is hired by the Uncle of an orphaned pair of siblings to take care of them at their residence, Bly Manor. With a skeleton crew for staff, the largest number of occupants is the ghostly residents from years past.

The 100 (7 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 100

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon

The 100 was one of the most polarising series that The CW had to offer, and now after 7 seasons, the series has come to a conclusive end. With 7 seasons consisting of 100 episodes, that’s over 71 hours of binging to look forward to.

In the distant future, the Earth was ravaged by nuclear war, destroying civilization as we know it. The very last remnants of humanity were able to survive in a spaceship and for ninety-seven years, none of the survivors took a step on Earth. In the hope of repopulating the world, 100 juvenile delinquents are sent to Earth to re-colonise it. What greets them below is not the Earth of years past, but a new dangerous and hostile world that pushes your survival skills to the very limit.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16 (New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Go Ah Rae, Lee Jae Wok, Kim Joo Heon, Uhm Hyo Sub, Ahn Nae Young

Your new weekly K-Drama, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, is now available to stream on Netflix. Two new episodes will be available every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Goo Ra Ra, a beautiful but an immature and mischievous pianist, hits rock bottom when her family loses all of its money. Making her way into the countryside, Goo Ra Ra stumbles across La La Land, a piano academy in a small village. Fate has her cross paths with the Sun-Woo Joon, a care-free but warm-hearted individual, who has been happy to make ends meet through his part-time jobs.

To the Lake (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 44-56 Minutes

Cast: Viktoriya Agalakova, Viktoriya Isakova, Kirill Käro, Deneen Melody

Netflix’s latest Russian original is extremely relevant when taking into consideration the ongoing global pandemic. Certainly, a more extreme take on a global pandemic, To the Lake is definitely not short of drama and packed to the rafters with the horror of surviving in a dying world.

A mysterious virus ravages the city of Moscow, leaving the majority of its inhabitants dead. Sergei, races to save his ex-wife and their son despite their torrid past. Together with his partner, her autistic son, and his former family, they begin the treacherous journey north to find an isolated hunting lodge, safe from the grasp of the virus, and other survivors looking for sanctuary.

Schitt’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 80

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliot

What better way to help celebrate Schitt’s Creek clean sweep of Emmy’s than binging the entire series? The final season of the highly acclaimed, award-winning comedy series from Eugene and Dan Levy is now available to stream on Netflix.

When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.

