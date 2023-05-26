Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: May 26th, 2023

It’s a great week for new TV shows on Netflix this week, especially with the television debut of larger-than-life, and legendary Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

FUBAR (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel

After a career spanning five decades, legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally made his TV debut, and its exclusive to Netflix!

When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair.

Turn of the Tide (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: José Condessa, Helena Caldeira, André Leitão, Rodrigo Tomás, Maria João Bastos

Considering Turn of the Tide broke into the most anticipated list, and stayed there for a couple of weeks, the Portuguese drama from Augusto Fraga could be the sleeper hit on Netflix this weekend.

When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off his home island, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

All American (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 91

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z

Easily the best American football drama on television since Friday Night Lights, by the standards of The CW, All American is also one of the best shows currently airing on the network.

Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.

The Batman (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 65

Genre: Animated, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 21 Minutes

Cast: Rino Romano, Alastair Duncan, Mitch Pileggi, Ming-Na Wen, Evan Sabara

In the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series set the standard for what a superhero series should be, and the 2000s had The Batman, a worthy successor to Kevin Conroy’s caped crusader and criminally underrated.

Tech billionaire by day and masked vigilante by night, Batman takes on notorious villains across Gotham City in this action-packed animated series.

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Cooking, Reality | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Vegans turn away, it’s that time for eight of America’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters to face off against each other for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

