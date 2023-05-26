What’s New on Netflix for Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Happy Friday as we head into a long Memorial Day weekend; here’s everything new on Netflix in the United States from over the past few days. Highlights include new international titles like Turn of the Tide and English-language titles like Dirty Grandpa, Victim/Suspect, and FUBAR.

Missed any of the new releases from last week? You can find our full recap of all 29 new titles added here plus, if you want to take a look at what’s coming up for the rest of this week, we’ve also got you covered.

No new releases are planned over the weekend, but we will see the removal of 2016’s Will Smith movie Collateral Beauty and The 2nd (2020) is also due for departure early next week.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix So Far This Week

All American (Season 5)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling

Writer: April Blair

Runtime: 45 min

Featuring in the top 10s since its debut on May 23rd is the latest season of All American, consisting of 20 new episodes bringing the total on Netflix to 91.

As you may know, the series focuses on Spencer James, who was tapped to play football for Beverly Hills High, and over the course of the five seasons, we’ve seen the ups and downs of his professional career and personal life.

Victim/Suspect (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Nancy Schwartzman

Cast: Rachel de Leon, Amanda Pike

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

First debuting at the Sundance Film Festival a little earlier this year is the investigative documentary following young women who have told police they’ve been sexually assaulted. After no investigation or follow-through has been conducted, they’re instead accused of a crime instead.

We won’t beat around the bush; this might be a tough watch for many, so viewer discretion is advised.

FUBAR (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster

Netflix’s own big new title for the week that it’s throwing its weight behind is FUBAR, the new series that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger in a TV role for the first time.

The series is about a father and daughter discovering they’re secretly working for the CIA, and a new mission sees them tangled up.

Reviews have been all over the place thus far, with critics ultimately mixed carrying a 48/100 on Metacritic thus far. The Daily Beast was the least kind referring to it as a “horribly scratched record.”

World of Goo Remastered

First released in 2008, World of Goo has been an endearing puzzle game that’s been released on many platforms over the years, and now it’s the turn of Netflix to get a remastered mobile port available on both Google Play and iOS devices.

The game comes to Netflix with new updates to double the original resolution for a remastered gameplay experience and cloud saves within your Netflix profiles.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

16 New Movies Added Today

Bheed (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – A border cop’s assignment to stop migrant workers from crossing during a lockdown erupts into a fight for humanity amid prejudice and suffering.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A border cop’s assignment to stop migrant workers from crossing during a lockdown erupts into a fight for humanity amid prejudice and suffering. Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

– TV-MA – German – At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold. Dasara (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three longtime friends.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three longtime friends. Dirty Grandpa (2016) – R – English – As his wedding approaches, a stuffy lawyer endures a road trip with his newly widowed grandfather, who turns out to be a man of surprising appetites.

– R – English – As his wedding approaches, a stuffy lawyer endures a road trip with his newly widowed grandfather, who turns out to be a man of surprising appetites. Hard Feelings (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

– TV-MA – German – Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other. Mother’s Day (2023) – TV-MA – Polish – When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

– TV-MA – Polish – When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way. Operation Mayfair (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – Three years after a detective quit his job over his failure to catch a shadowy serial killer, a new murder in London compels him to resume his hunt.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Three years after a detective quit his job over his failure to catch a shadowy serial killer, a new murder in London compels him to resume his hunt. The Boss Baby (2017) – PG – English – A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.

– PG – English – A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around. The Portrait (2017) – TV-PG – Filipino – Two sisters face desperate times as their artist father falls ill. His final masterpiece may be the answer to their troubles — or the source of more.

– TV-PG – Filipino – Two sisters face desperate times as their artist father falls ill. His final masterpiece may be the answer to their troubles — or the source of more. The Year I Started Masturbating (2022) – TV-MA – Swedish – An ambitious career woman’s world comes crashing down when she’s dumped right before her 40th birthday, forcing her to re-evaluate her chaotic life.

– TV-MA – Swedish – An ambitious career woman’s world comes crashing down when she’s dumped right before her 40th birthday, forcing her to re-evaluate her chaotic life. Tin & Tina (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family. Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

– R – English – When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims. Virupaksha (2023) – TV-14 – Telugu – When a man visits his ancestral village, where terror reigns after a chain of unexplained deaths, he must unravel mystical secrets before it’s too late.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When a man visits his ancestral village, where terror reigns after a chain of unexplained deaths, he must unravel mystical secrets before it’s too late. Virupaksha (2023) – TV-14 – Tamil – When a man visits his ancestral village, where terror reigns after a chain of unexplained deaths, he must unravel mystical secrets before it’s too late.

– TV-14 – Tamil – When a man visits his ancestral village, where terror reigns after a chain of unexplained deaths, he must unravel mystical secrets before it’s too late. Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The comedy icon sounds off on parenting with her French wife, the perils of public bathrooms and why she’s tired of going high when others go low.

– TV-MA – English – The comedy icon sounds off on parenting with her French wife, the perils of public bathrooms and why she’s tired of going high when others go low. Where the Tracks End (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – In rural Mexico, teacher Georgina is determined to make a difference in the lives of the young, bright students she educates in a railcar classroom.

10 New TV Series Added Today

All American (Season 5) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff.

– TV-G – English – Eight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff. Chhota Bheem (Season 8) – TV-PG – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-PG – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English MerPeople (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Welcome to the whimsical world of professional mermaiding, where people’s passion for swimming in fins has exploded into a half-billion-dollar industry.

– TV-MA – English – Welcome to the whimsical world of professional mermaiding, where people’s passion for swimming in fins has exploded into a half-billion-dollar industry. The Batman (Seasons 1-5) – TV-Y7 – English – Tech billionaire by day and masked vigilante by night, Batman takes on notorious villains across Gotham City in this action-packed animated series.

– TV-Y7 – English – Tech billionaire by day and masked vigilante by night, Batman takes on notorious villains across Gotham City in this action-packed animated series. The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

– TV-Y – English – Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French – This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

– TV-14 – French – This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of “The Ultimatum.”

– TV-MA – English – Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of “The Ultimatum.” Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off his home island, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

