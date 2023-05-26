Secret Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Anime Library

Netflix, while it isn’t quite as formidable in anime as Crunchyroll, has still built up a vast and growing anime library. If you want to dive deeper into Netflix’s anime lineup, you can use widely publicized category codes, and here’s a deep dive into all of them.

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix category codes, you can check out our main guide of the 4000+ codes that help you filter Netflix’s 6000+ title library.

How do they work? Essentially a team of Netflix taggers assigns titles to numerous categories and descriptors that help the Netflix algorithm (and you) sort through the titles to see what you might want to watch next.

How do you use the Netflix category codes? You can either type in the number of the code listed below into the search box or use the genre page on the website to filter through numerous genres.

Full List of Category Codes for Anime on Netflix

Now let’s take a look at the full list of 22 anime related anime category codes:

Category Name Category Code Anime 7424 Anime Action from the 1970s 587 Anime Action from the 1980s 625 Anime Comedies 9302 Anime Dramas 452 Anime Dubbed in English 81594538 Anime Fantasy 11146 Anime Features 3063 Anime for Gamers 2797624 Anime from the 1970s 3073 Anime from the 1980s 3095 Anime Horror 10695 Anime Sci-Fi 2729 Anime Sci-Fi from the 1970s 4531 Anime Sci-Fi from the 1980s 4555 Anime Series 6721 Binge-worthy Anime Series 3085265 Dark Fantasy Anime 2691049 Japanese Anime 1462141 Japanese Sci-Fi & Fantasy Anime 1462167 Shonen Jump Anime 2867925 Celebrate Geeked Week 81610621

Sort Netflix by Japanese Language Dubs/Subs

Another way to sort through anime specifically out of Japan is to sort Netflix by language. Netflix recently added a new tab onto the web version, allowing you to sort by a title’s original language.

Here’s the link to sort Netflix by Japanese. However, this will serve up both live-action and animated content from the region. Likewise, there’s no way of sorting which Japanese titles have dubbing or subtitle options.

