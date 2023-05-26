Netflix News

Secret Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Anime Library

How to sift through the hundreds of anime movies and series on Netflix.

Netflix, while it isn’t quite as formidable in anime as Crunchyroll, has still built up a vast and growing anime library. If you want to dive deeper into Netflix’s anime lineup, you can use widely publicized category codes, and here’s a deep dive into all of them.

If you’re unfamiliar with Netflix category codes, you can check out our main guide of the 4000+ codes that help you filter Netflix’s 6000+ title library.

How do they work? Essentially a team of Netflix taggers assigns titles to numerous categories and descriptors that help the Netflix algorithm (and you) sort through the titles to see what you might want to watch next.

How do you use the Netflix category codes? You can either type in the number of the code listed below into the search box or use the genre page on the website to filter through numerous genres.

bingeworthy anime series

Binge-worthy Anime Series code for Netflix

Full List of Category Codes for Anime on Netflix

Now let’s take a look at the full list of 22 anime related anime category codes:

Category Name Category Code
Anime 7424
Anime Action from the 1970s 587
Anime Action from the 1980s 625
Anime Comedies 9302
Anime Dramas 452
Anime Dubbed in English 81594538
Anime Fantasy 11146
Anime Features 3063
Anime for Gamers 2797624
Anime from the 1970s 3073
Anime from the 1980s 3095
Anime Horror 10695
Anime Sci-Fi 2729
Anime Sci-Fi from the 1970s 4531
Anime Sci-Fi from the 1980s 4555
Anime Series 6721
Binge-worthy Anime Series 3085265
Dark Fantasy Anime 2691049
Japanese Anime 1462141
Japanese Sci-Fi & Fantasy Anime 1462167
Shonen Jump Anime 2867925
Celebrate Geeked Week 81610621

Sort Netflix by Japanese Language Dubs/Subs

Another way to sort through anime specifically out of Japan is to sort Netflix by language. Netflix recently added a new tab onto the web version, allowing you to sort by a title’s original language.

Here’s the link to sort Netflix by Japanese. However, this will serve up both live-action and animated content from the region. Likewise, there’s no way of sorting which Japanese titles have dubbing or subtitle options.

Finally, two other quick plugs. If you’re in the United States, you can browse 200+ anime titles on Netflix via our Netflix Library A-Z.

Also, if you want to see what Netflix has cooking in the anime space, take a look at all the new anime movies and series we know about coming soon.

What’s your favorite anime on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

