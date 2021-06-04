Biggest Shows & Movies on Netflix in 2021 According To Top 10s

Using the top 10 data (as provided by FlixPatrol) you’ll see the biggest hits whether that be TV series or movies of 2021 on Netflix as of June 2021. We’ll be covering the top 10 lists globally (usually every countries data) while also covering the United States and the United Kingdom.

You’ll notice Netflix Originals dominate most lists. On the global list, this is mostly because of availability (ie. a licensed title could come to Netflix UK but nowhere else and therefore be unable to enter the top 10s in other regions).

If you want to see a daily rundown of what's popular on Netflix, head over to our top 10 list.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally So Far in 2021

One recurring theme you’re going to see on these lists is how well kids shows and movies do on Netflix. We Can Be Heroes demonstrates this perfectly with many around the world slapping on the movie on repeat every day of the week. Disney+ demonstrates this theory too with the same titles in the top 10 every week.

Love and Monsters has performed well on Netflix globally despite not being on Netflix US. The Mitchells vs. The Machines had one of the best first-month debuts on the top 10s and shot straight up to number 2 on the rankings in May 2021.

We Can Be Heroes The Mitchells vs. The Machines Yes Day Outside the Wire Love and Monsters Minions Army of the Dead To All The Boys: Always and Forever Thunder Force I Care A Lot

Top 10 Shows on Netflix Globally So Far in 2021

Notably, there are a few titles in the global list that aren’t available in the US but are distributed in most regions outside. New Amsterdam, the NBC series was added to most regions of Netflix in January this year and has remained consistently in the top 10s.

Snowpiercer is another good example of a show distributed by Netflix outside the US.

Bridgerton remains the runaway winner though and Netflix’s own released viewership number of 82 million households watching in the first month also backs this up.

Bridgerton New Amsterdam Ginny & Georgia Who Killed Sara? Lupin Behind Her Eyes Shadow & Bone Vincenzo Snowpiercer Firefly Lane

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US So Far in 2021

Kids movies dominate the US movie list. Last year Illumination’s Minions did incredibly well on the US top charts and The Secret Life of Pets 2 continues that trend after being recently readded.

It’s worth noting that in the US, all the top 10 movies for the year so far are primarily English language films.

We Can Be Heroes The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Secret Life of Pets 2 Thunder Force Yes Day Bigfoot Family Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted I Care A Lot The Little Rascals The Woman in the Window

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US So Far in 2021

Cocomelon is truly a force of nature. After only being added to Netflix back in 2020, it has dominated the top 10s ever since and that continues a year later.

Elsewhere, Jenni Rivera which came to Netflix with lots of episodes has done well on Netflix despite being a Spanish-language series as has Who Killed Sara? which increased its position after the release of part 2 and takes the number 4 slot.

Cocomelon Ginny & Georgia Bridgerton Who Killed Sara? iCarly Firefly Lane The Circle Shadow & Bone Behind Her Eyes Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK So Far in 2021

We Can Be Heroes also dominated the top 10 movie list in the UK too but there are a few standout exceptions for the UK.

Seaspiracy is a documentary that lit up the tabloids and dominated the news in the UK and therefore rose to the number 2 spot but has since sunk down to number 4. Elsewhere, The Dig did well in the UK which makes sense given it’s set in Suffolk.

We Can Be Heroes The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Mitchells vs. The Machines Seaspiracy Love and Monsters Yes Day The Dig Bigfoot Family American Assassin Thunder Force

Top 10 Shows on Netflix UK So Far in 2021

The UK top 10 list looks very similar to the global list towards the top with the British limited series Behind Her Eyes also doing very well. NBC licensed pickups including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore have also done well in the top 10 UK list.

Bridgerton Ginny & Georgia Behind Her Eyes Brooklyn Nine-Nine Superstore RuPaul’s Drag Race Cocomelon Firefly Lane The Circle Snowpiercer

What have been your favorite new releases on Netflix so far this year? Let us know in the comments.