Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix: January 2023

Netflix now has over 40 mobile games available on its platform. Below, you’ll find a full list of every single game it has released on iOS and Android as of January 2023.

Gaming has already played a minor part in Netflix’s history, with a small collection of games and VR experiences released over the years. News of Netflix getting into gaming more came throughout 2021, leading to the launch of Netflix Games within the Netflix app in November 2021.

For the most part, Netflix’s games have been acquired from other gaming studios but have also made some acquisitions in the space:

In September 2021, they acquired Night School Studio.

In March 2022, they acquired Next Games

In March 2022, they acquired Boss Fight Entertainment

The concept of Netflix gaming thus far is akin to Apple Arcade, whereby you get unlimited access to a collection of games as part of a membership fee (in this case, your Netflix membership). All games are free to play, have no advertisements, and have no microtransactions.

With over 30 mobile games to dive into, you may only want to try out some of the best titles. In this case, we’ve picked some of our top picks from Netflix’s game library.

How many times have Netflix’s games been downloaded? Here’s the data:

In January 2022, mobile games on Netflix saw 8.1 million downloads around the globe across both Android and iOS, according to Apptopia.

Updated stats in August 2022 suggest that the number increased to 23.3 million downloads, representing just under 1% of Netflix’s overall subscribers trying out the initiative.

In October 2022, we got an update that suggests it was 34.1 million, with 16% of all downloads coming from the United States.

Full List of Mobile Games on Netflix

Here’s a rundown of every game Netflix has released so far. As of November 2022, there are 47 mobile games available on iOS and Android.

Twelve Minutes

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Annapurna Interactive, HuWiz-TwelveMinutes, and 24bit

Released on Netflix: December 2022

An interactive thriller that was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Tap and drag to escape a time-loop nightmare. This interactive thriller features the voices of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.”

Too Hot To Handle: Love is a Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Nanobit

Released on Netflix: December 2022

Another Netflix show that got adapted into a video game is Too Hot To Handle, which is Netflix’s dating reality series.

Here’s what you can expect from the new simulation game:

“Meet and mingle with sexy singles all vying for your affection in this game based on Netflix’s hit reality series “Too Hot to Handle.” Will you give in to temptation? Or hold out for deeper emotional connections? The choice is yours!”

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Electric Noir Studios

Released on Netflix: December 2022

A Netflix port of Electric Noir Studios’s previously named Dead Man’s Phone app.

Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Kentucky Route Zero

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Cardboard Computer and Annapurna Interactive

Released on Netflix: December 2022

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the point-and-click adventure game developed by Cardboard Computer. It was first released on PC back in 2013.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Unpayable debts. Abandoned futures. Mysterious travelers. Journey down a secret underground highway to find community in this mystical adventure game.”

Reigns: Three Kingdom

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nerial Limited

Released on Netflix: November 2022

From Devolver Digital and Nerial, based out of the United Kingdom, the fifth entry in the franchise will be inspired by a Chinese epic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Reigns: Three Kingdoms thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power. Discover new ways to enjoy Reigns’ unique swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games.”

Cats & Soup

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Hidea

Released on Netflix: November 2022

Already available on app stores for free is Cats & Soup, described as a cute idle game. It then released on Netflix in a repackaged game that removes microtransactions. It comes from the developer HIDEA who is also behind Man or Vampire.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis:

“Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.”

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Dabadu Games and Rogue Games

Released on Netflix: November 2022

Based on the incredibly popular Japanese cartoon character, this was the first time Hello Kitty lands on Netflix in some form exclusively.

“Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!”

IMMORTALITY

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Sam Barlow

Released on Netflix: November 9th, 2022

Announced to come out on Netflix Games in the summer and then in September to no avail is the interactive thriller game from Sam Barlow, best known for Her Story and Telling Lies.

Per Netflix Games, here’s what you can expect:

“Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance. What happened to Marissa Marcel? Brimming with talent, magnetism and beauty, the young actress was poised for stardom — until, it seems, she evaporated into thin air. Piece it all together to uncover the truth behind this dark, hidden chapter in Tinseltown’s history.”

Country Friends

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Gameloft

Released on Netflix: November 4th, 2022

Developed and first released in 2015, Country Friends has often been called a “Farmville” clone which will now be headed to Netflix Games, having been taken offline in its previous format.

This is the second major game from developer Gameloft to come to Netflix, following Asphalt Xtreme.

Per Netflix:

“Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.”

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Next Games

Released on Netflix: November 2nd, 2022

Based on Netflix’s biggest English language series, this puzzle game has already been released on various app stores but was taken down in its previous form and tweaked to become exclusive to Netflix Games. The game was shut down earlier this year and has changed to remove microtransactions from the gameplay.

It comes via Netflix’s acquisition of Next Games.

Flutter Butterflies

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Runaway

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

Developed by New Zealand company Runaway, this new Netflix game is a respin of the already available Flutter: Butterfly Sanctuary.

Per Netflix, here’s the rundown of what you can expect from the simulation game:

“Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.”

Skies of Chaos

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Brox Corp

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

This game comes from British game development company Brox Corp that’s described as “an awesome shoot em’ up. Explosions, colorful worlds, talking dogs and cyborg horses.”

The game has already been developing for several years and arrives on mobile on Netflix exclusively.

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Paladin Studios

Released on Netflix: October 3rd, 2022

Based on the Netflix reality series hosted by Nicole Byer, this tie-in released in the first week of October 2022.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for Nailed It! Baking Bash:

“Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.”

Spiritfarer

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games, Playdigious

Released on Netflix: October 3rd, 2022

Spiritfarer was an already very successful and critically acclaimed game available on multiple platforms, including the PC but made the graceful jump over to Netflix games in early October 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the simulation game that features controller support:

“You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.”

Desta: The Memories Between

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: ustwo games

Released on Netflix: September 27th, 2022

Desta: The Memories Between is released on Netflix mobile exclusively, developed by ustwo games, the same team behind the critically acclaimed Monument Valley game series.

The mobile game is exclusive to Netflix, while a PC edition is releasing via Steam.

“Relive memories, rediscover friends and repair relationships in this unique turn-based strategy exploration through dreams and regrets from the creators of Monument Valley”

Spongebob: Squarepants Get Cooking!

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: iLLOGIKA

Released on Netflix: September 27th, 2022

Based on the hit Nickelodeon franchise, Spongebob Squarepants, this new game will likely be a spin on the SpongeBob: Cooking Fever game that was released in 2020 but without the in-app purchases.

OXENFREE: Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Night School Studio

Released on Netflix: September 22nd, 2022

Coming from Netflix’s acquired studio Night School Studio, this adventure movie had been ported to mobile before but moved exclusively to Netflix mobile on the same day as Netflix’s Tudum event.

Lucky Luna

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Snowman / Nachobeard

Released on Netflix: September 2022

One of the best-reviewed Netflix games to date is Lucky Luna which has been in development for nearly a decade, previously going by the name of Cerulean Moon.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Guide Luna through hidden dungeons and mythical temples to unlock the secrets of her past in this platformer inspired by Japanese folklore. Each level introduces new mechanics and features that open up different ways to explore. The only catch? There’s no jump button! Swipe to move Luna left and right as she plunges deeper into each evolving, treacherous environment. You’ll have to take advantage of your surroundings and rely on your wits to reach what lies below and help Luna find her true path.”

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Amber Studio

Released on Netflix: September 2022

This is Netflix’s second major match-three game following Knittens with this iteration again featuring colorful creatures.

Heads Up!

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developer: Ellen Digital Ventures, Gasket Games

Released on Netflix: August 2022

This respun version of Heads Up! produced exclusively for Netflix has you playing the game of charades with your friends. The game works as follows, you pick a category with one player holding the device to their forehead while trying to guess the words on their screen as friends excitedly shout out clues.

Into the Breach

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Subset Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: No

This game is a mobile port of the beloved pixel-art strategy game available on PC.

Here’s what you can expect:

Civilization is in peril, and it’s up to you to defend it. Lead a team to save the world from alien threats in this turn-based strategy game.”

Before Your Eyes

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Ryot and Skybound Games

Released on Netflix: July 2022

This unique game notably uses your phone’s camera to help you immerse in the game world and gives you control using your blink.

Here’s the official description for the adventure game:

“Dive into a world of memories and experience a soul’s journey into the afterlife as your whole life flashes before your eyes. It all begins after you die. You’re aboard the ship of a mysterious man tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. To help you pass on, he must learn the story of your life. Then he sends you back to relive your most important moments.”

Mahjong Solitaire

Based on Netflix IP: No (but has some tile packs related to Netflix IP)

Developer: Smoking Gun Interactive

Released on Netflix: July 2022

Cloud Saves: Yes

The tabletop game Mahjong made its way onto Netflix in July 2022 and is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. You match tiles with varying difficulty throughout.

Its special background and tile designs for Stranger Things have a small crossover with Netflix IP.

Poinpy

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Team Poinpy

Released on Netflix: June 2022

From the creator of Down Well comes a simple yet very addictive mini-game that is also compared to the likes of Doodle Jump.

You control a little green creature equipped with a hammer who is tasked with beating baddies and jumping up!

It features colorful assets and is one of the best-reviewed Netflix Games, with a 4.2 on Google Play.

Exploding Kittens

Based on Netflix IP: No (but it is set to be adapted into a Netflix series)

Developer: Exploding Kittens, Inc

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2022

A card game that got a premium game release is also now available on Netflix too for free (the original game is also still available on app stores).

The game is notably one of the first major multiplayer-focused titles.

The game is also set to be expanded upon the arrival of the Netflix series in 2023 with “an exclusive expansion pack”.

Dragon Up

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: East Side Games

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from this cookie-clicker-type game.

“Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game. Save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design and personality. Some dragons — like the Pug Dragon, the Queen Dragon and the Robo Dragon — offer better rewards and moneymaking abilities.”

Moonlighter

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: 11 Bit Studios and Digital Sun

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

A top-down roleplaying game where you play Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero.

You’ll manage your store, build a community, and crawl various dungeons.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: HandyGames

Released on Netflix: May 24th, 2022

Townsmen is a strategy game that has been active in one form or another for decades and this is release on Netflix is a port of a PC game with redeveloped controls among other features.

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?”

Relic Hunters Universe

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue Snail

Released on Netflix: May 3rd, 2022

This new top-down game has many aspects to it. It’s a shooter, it’s a looter and has RPG elements. The game began its life as a Kickstarter project which got funded and is in early access on Steam currently. It’s a sequel to Relic Hunters Zero: Remix released in 2015.

Rogue Snail is a developer based in Brazil and described as a “fully remote” gaming studio with over 40 employees.

Into the Dead 2

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Released on Netflix: April 5th, 2022

This on-rails first-person zombie shooter will be headed to Netflix in April 2022 (first expected to arrive in March 2022).

As revealed in our interview with PikPok games, the intention is to keep the old free-to-play version of the game available even when the Netflix game loads up.

Following its initial release, it added a Ghostbusters update later in 2022.

Shatter Remastered

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: PikPok

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

This brick breaker game was released nearly a decade ago on consoles and has now been remixed exclusively for Netflix.

The game comes with four modes, global leaderboards and more.

We managed to speak to Shatter Remastered developers PikPok Games from New Zealand about the game and the remastering process for mobile.

This is a True Story

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: March 22nd

Another entry from the Frosty Pop team came in March with possibly one of Netflix’s most unique games to date and one of the best-reviewed.

Here’s how the educational game is listed in the app stores:

“Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews. Survive a windstorm, catch poachers, and even befriend a goat! Adventure and insight await you at every turn as you search for water and marvel at Earth’s natural beauty.”

Dungeon Dwarves

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Hyper Hippo Games

Released on Netflix: February 1st, 2022

In the debut game for Canadian mobile game studio Hyper Hippo, you’ll be traversing dungeons in this crawler that’s labeled as a role-playing game.

Here’s how the Netflix game is listed on the app stores:

“Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons. Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!”

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

Based on Netflix IP: Sort of.

Developed by: Choice Provisions, Riot Forge

Released on Netflix: February 2022

You’ll notice in the “based on the Netflix IP” section above that we say “sort of”. That’s because it’s based on the League of Legends game franchise, which got a Netflix series in Arcane and this game is based on League of Legends.

Here’s what you can expect from the side-scrolling rhythm game.

“In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen.”

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Supercombo, Released by Rogue Games, Inc

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

First released on PC back in December 2020, this strategy card game now makes its way exclusively onto Netflix via mobile.

Similar in concept to the likes of Hearthstone, the game sees you deck building while journeying across the rich world to save the world of Arzu.

Krispee Street

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2022

Based on a webcomic, Krispee Street, developed by FrostyPop, is a Where’s Waldo-esque game that pits you with finding creatures and individuals within a large space.

It’s relaxing and does exactly what it says on the tin with colorful characters and landscapes.

Knittens

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Timecode Games

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

Competing with the likes of Candy Crush and Bejeweled is Knittens, Netflix’s own match-3 puzzle game.

Dominoes Café

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gazeus Games

Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021

This incredibly simple board game allows Netflix users to play the classic game of dominoes.

Reviews for this game are among the lowest of any of the Netflix games, complaining about unfair AI advantages and lack of features, including an undo button or online play.

Wonderputt Forever

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Damp Knat and Rogue Games, Inc

Released on Netflix: November 24th, 2021

Damp Knat is a small mobile game development company headed up by British-based Reece Millidge.

The official description for Wonderputt Forever reads:

“Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.”

The first Wonderputt game was first released back in 2012 which itself was a port of a Flash game with a subsequent release in 2017 called “Wonderputt – GameClub”.

Asphalt Xtreme

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Gameloft

Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2021

Originally released in 2016, Asphalt Xtreme was yanked from the two mobile app stores recently and now has gone exclusive to Netflix without all the microtransactions that often were criticized in its original reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“Charge through canyons, drift across dunes, and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience. Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.”

Bowling Ballers

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: FrostyPop

Released on Netflix: November 10th, 2021

Released alongside the rollout of Netflix games onto iOS, FrostyPop’s second game joined Netflix.

“Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying, and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.”

Card Blast

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Card Blast features a really simple premise whereby you match pairs of cards. It’s got over 50 levels.

As of November 5th, 2021, the game is sitting on a 3.9,, the highest among the Netflix crop of games that aren’t based on IP. Many reviews point to the fact it’s a fun card game, albeit pretty simplistic.

Teeter (Up)

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Rogue, Amuzo

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Over 150 levels await for this arcade game that has a simple objective, guide the ball into the hole.

It’s a simple physics game that means you only have to contend with gravity and various obstacles.

The game had over 50,000 downloads as of November 5th.

Shooting Hoops

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developed by: Frosty Pop

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

The simplest game Netflix has released thus far is Shooting Hoops, a really simple game that sees you trying to get a basketball (or other types of ball) through a hoop.

Stranger Things: 1984

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Previously released by Bonus XP in October 2017 (alongside the release of Stranger Things 2), this game was originally developed to have a similar style to the early Legend of Zelda games.

The tie-in was developed on a small budget, with the developers’ family members doing the QA testers’ job.

The game had over 100,000 downloads on the Play Store as of November 5th, 2021.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Based on Netflix IP: Yes

Developed by: BonusXP

Released on Netflix Games: November 1st, 2021

Also resembling a feature-rich full game is the video game that was originally released alongside Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th, 2019.

The game improves in almost every aspect upon 1984 and is, without doubt, the best game in Netflix’s debut lineup of games.

This game received a wide release before hitting Netflix Games and is available (not for free) on various other platforms, including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Playstation.

