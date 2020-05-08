A24 produces some of the most innovative and unique movies at present with most of the major production companies opting for franchises, superhero movies, and remakes. Here are some of the best A24 movies currently streaming on Netflix in the United States and in most cases, around the world too.

Although Netflix doesn’t explicitly seem to have an output deal with A24, unlike Showtime and Apple, it does seem to get new movies from the distributor around 2-3 years after their theatrical releases.

If you want to know more about the studio and why it’s so unique, there’s an excellent history provided by GQ.

Now, without further ado, here’s the list of A24 movies on Netflix. We’re going to start off with some of their biggest hits and then embed the full list beneath that.

Lady Bird (2017)

Coming to Netflix US on June 3rd, 2020

Our first highlight is Lady Bird which is directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie scored near-flawless review scores when it released back in December 2017 and was subsequently nominated for five Oscars.

The movie is set back in 2002 and features Saoirse Ronan as a teenage girl coming of age in California.

Moonlight

Sticking with multi-Oscar nominated movies, we now move onto Moonlight. The groundbreaking movie starring Mahershala Ali and directed by Barry Jenkins currently holds a 99 Metacritic score.

The movie follows a young African American boy growing up battling with his identity and sexuality.

Ex Machina

Not only is Ex Machina one of the best A24 movies, but it may also, in fact, be one of my favorite movies of all time.

Directed and written by Alex Garland, the sci-fi title pits Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac together to test a new AI. What follows is an intense story filled with some excellent character development and hidden meanings.

Uncut Gems

Coming to Netflix US on May 25th, 2020

Our final A24 highlight is Uncut Gems feature Adam Sandler is perhaps one of the best performances in his career.

Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a pawnshop owner who gets in over his head with debt which leads him to make some rather stupid decisions.

It’s visually and audibly noisy, stressful and quite unlike anything you’ve seen before.

And now, for the full list of every A24 movie (52 in total) on Netflix US as of May 8th, 2020:

20th Century Woman

A Ghost Story

A Most Violent Year

American Honey

Amy (2015)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Dark Places (2015)

De Palma (2015)

Drive

Enemy

Ex Machina

Free Fire

Good Time

Green Room

Her

Into the Forest

It Comes at Night (2017)

Life After Beth (2014)

Locke

Menashe (2017)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2015)

Moonlight

Oasis: Supersonic

Obvious Child (2014)

Remember (2015)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Room (2015)

Slow West

Son of a Gun (2014)

Spring Breakers

Swiss Army Man

The Adderall Diaries (2015)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Bling Ring

The Captive

The End of the Tour (2015)

The Exception (2016)

The Florida Project

The Invitation

The Killing of a Sacred Deeer

The Lobster

The Lovers (2017)

The Monster

The Rover

The Sea of Trees (2015)

The Spectacular Now

The Witch

Trespass Against Us

Tusk

Under the Skin

In addition to movies, A24 has also had a hand in some of the TV series on Netflix including:

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

The Confession Tapes

Exhibit A

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

What’s your favorite A24 movie currently on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.