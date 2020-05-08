A24 produces some of the most innovative and unique movies at present with most of the major production companies opting for franchises, superhero movies, and remakes. Here are some of the best A24 movies currently streaming on Netflix in the United States and in most cases, around the world too.
Although Netflix doesn’t explicitly seem to have an output deal with A24, unlike Showtime and Apple, it does seem to get new movies from the distributor around 2-3 years after their theatrical releases.
If you want to know more about the studio and why it’s so unique, there’s an excellent history provided by GQ.
Now, without further ado, here’s the list of A24 movies on Netflix. We’re going to start off with some of their biggest hits and then embed the full list beneath that.
Lady Bird (2017)
Coming to Netflix US on June 3rd, 2020
Our first highlight is Lady Bird which is directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie scored near-flawless review scores when it released back in December 2017 and was subsequently nominated for five Oscars.
The movie is set back in 2002 and features Saoirse Ronan as a teenage girl coming of age in California.
Moonlight
Sticking with multi-Oscar nominated movies, we now move onto Moonlight. The groundbreaking movie starring Mahershala Ali and directed by Barry Jenkins currently holds a 99 Metacritic score.
The movie follows a young African American boy growing up battling with his identity and sexuality.
Ex Machina
Not only is Ex Machina one of the best A24 movies, but it may also, in fact, be one of my favorite movies of all time.
Directed and written by Alex Garland, the sci-fi title pits Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac together to test a new AI. What follows is an intense story filled with some excellent character development and hidden meanings.
Uncut Gems
Coming to Netflix US on May 25th, 2020
Our final A24 highlight is Uncut Gems feature Adam Sandler is perhaps one of the best performances in his career.
Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a pawnshop owner who gets in over his head with debt which leads him to make some rather stupid decisions.
It’s visually and audibly noisy, stressful and quite unlike anything you’ve seen before.
And now, for the full list of every A24 movie (52 in total) on Netflix US as of May 8th, 2020:
- 20th Century Woman
- A Ghost Story
- A Most Violent Year
- American Honey
- Amy (2015)
- Barely Lethal (2015)
- Dark Places (2015)
- De Palma (2015)
- Drive
- Enemy
- Ex Machina
- Free Fire
- Good Time
- Green Room
- Her
- Into the Forest
- It Comes at Night (2017)
- Life After Beth (2014)
- Locke
- Menashe (2017)
- Mississippi Grind (2015)
- Mojave (2015)
- Moonlight
- Oasis: Supersonic
- Obvious Child (2014)
- Remember (2015)
- Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)
- Room (2015)
- Slow West
- Son of a Gun (2014)
- Spring Breakers
- Swiss Army Man
- The Adderall Diaries (2015)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Bling Ring
- The Captive
- The End of the Tour (2015)
- The Exception (2016)
- The Florida Project
- The Invitation
- The Killing of a Sacred Deeer
- The Lobster
- The Lovers (2017)
- The Monster
- The Rover
- The Sea of Trees (2015)
- The Spectacular Now
- The Witch
- Trespass Against Us
- Tusk
- Under the Skin
In addition to movies, A24 has also had a hand in some of the TV series on Netflix including:
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- The Confession Tapes
- Exhibit A
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
- John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
What’s your favorite A24 movie currently on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.