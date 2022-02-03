Netflix Movies 2022: Our Most Anticipated Movies Coming This Year

2022 is going to be another jam-packed-filled year of movies on Netflix. Across a whole variety of different genres and diverse filmmakers, Netflix subscribers can expect to be incredibly entertained. Below we’ve selected our most anticipated Netflix movies of 2022.

Netflix unveiled their 2022 slate of movies on February 3rd with 87 movies announced but plenty more likely to release throughout the year. If you want to see our complete list of upcoming movies, we’ve got that preview here.

Here are our most anticipated Netflix movies on Netflix in 2022:

Knives Out 2

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Mystery

Cast: Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn

Netflix Release Date: Late 2022

One of the most surprising acquisitions of 2021 was perhaps Netflix wrenching Rian Johnson and his ambitious plans for two further Knives Out movies away from Lionsgate. Netflix’s deal for the two sequels has cost them $469 million, which will see Johnson return to write and direct both sequels, along with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc.

Just like the first film, the sequel will also feature a fun star-studded cast, filled with many extremely familiar faces that we can’t wait to see in action. Set for a late 2022 release, Knives Out 2 will be one of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year.

Knives Out 2 will be its own stand-out story, with a brand new mystery. We are still waiting to learn more about the plot of the sequel but given filming took place in Greece and Serbia, expect a fun mystery in Europe.

The Gray Man

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick

Netflix Release Date: July 2022

Netflix’s bank breaker of 2021 was Red Notice, and in 2022 it’s The Gray Man, with an eye-watering budget of $200 million. However, in the hands of the Russo Brothers, who directed some of the best and biggest movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know it will be worth every cent for Netflix.

The action-thriller will be the fifth time Chris Evans has worked with the Russo Brothers, but the first time outside of the MCU.

Count Gentry aka, Sierra Six a highly skilled former CIA Operative, was once the agency’s best merchant of death. After his escape from prison, and recruitment by former handler Donald Fitzroy, Gentry is now on the run from the CIA with agent Lloyd Hansen hot on his trail. Aided by Agent Dani Miranda, Hansen will stop at nothing to bring Gentry down.

The Adam Project

Director: Shawn Levy

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener

Netflix Release Date: March 11th, 2022

First working together on Free Guy, almost immediately after Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have collaborated for their second feature film in Netflix’s The Adam Project.

Ryan Reynolds, already one of the world’s most recognizable actors, is becoming a regular on Netflix thanks to previously starring in the high-budget action movies 6 Underground and Red Notice. As for Shawn Levy, who thanks to his production company 21 Laps Entertainment, is responsible for the creation of such television shows as Stranger Things and Shadow & Bone.

At the age of 13, Adam Reed is reeling from the sudden death of his late father a year earlier. One night, Adam discovers an injured pilot, who turns out to be Adam from the future, who has risked everything in order to get help from his younger self to save their father and to save the future. But first, the pair need to learn how to get along.

Enola Holmes 2

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Millie Bobby-Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Millie-Bobby Brown is one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood right now, and while she is instantly recognizable as Eleven from Stranger Things, she has begun to branch out into feature films, such as her recurring role as Madison Russell in the Godzilla movies, and now the title character of Nancy Springer’s detective novels Enola Holmes.

Production and filming on the movie wrapped in January 2022, which means by the time we see the sequel drop on Netflix it’ll be around two years since the first feature dropped amidst the global pandemic.

We’re still waiting to learn about the plot of Enola Holmes 2, but what is exciting is that we’ll also see the return of Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, who will be reprising their roles of Sherlock Holmes, and Eudoria Holmes, respectively.

The School for Good and Evil

Director: Paul Feig

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Soman Chainani’s hexalogy of books is incredibly popular with teenagers and young adults. This means that if Netflix plays its cards correctly, and knocks the first School for Good and Evil movie out of the park, then it could have one extremely popular film franchise that will massively bolster its library in the near future.

From the very little footage we’ve seen of the movie, thanks to Netflix’s 2022 film preview, fans should be incredibly excited ahead of the film’s release.

Every four years on the night of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, two children aged 12 are stolen from the village of Gavaldon and spirited away to the School for Good and Evil. Sophie, fair-haired and beautiful, and Agatha, ugly with dark hair and bulging bug eyes are perfect candidates for the school. But to their horror, both are sent to the “wrong” school,

The Sea Beast

Director: Chris Williams

Genre: Animation, Adventure Fantasy

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2022

From the very little we’ve seen of The Sea Beast we’re already incredibly impressed, especially how the feature practically looks like it’s been ripped right out of the filmography of Disney.

The film’s design and Disney-esque familiarity make sense given that Academy-Award-winning director Chris Williams worked for Disney for twenty years between 1998 and 2018. Williams worked on 18 different animated features for Disney, was the director of Bolt, Big Hero 6, and the Co-Director and writer of Moana.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history

All Quiet on the Western Front

Director: Edward Berger

Genre: Action, Drama, War

Cast: Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hulk, Edin Hasanovic, David Striesow

Netflix Release Date: 2022

There’s a lot of history behind All Quiet on the Western Front and will be certainly a film for the history buffs amongst Netflix subscribers.

Over 90 years ago, Lewis Milestone made history by directing the very first movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture that is based on a novel, Erich Maria Remarque’s novel of the same name.

If the latest adaptation is even half as good as its 1930 counterpart, then Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front will be one of the best movies of the year. Considering the feature will star Daniel Bruhl, we’re already expecting a potential Oscar-worthy performance from a Spanish-German actor.

A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

The Pale Blue Eye

Director: Scott Cooper

Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Charlie Tahan, Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton

Netflix Release Date: 2022

The immediate phrase that comes to mind to describe Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye is “passion project.” For over a decade Cooper has attempted to get the gothic thriller produced, and finally, in 2022 his feature will see the light of a day to an audience of hundreds of millions worldwide on Netflix.

Like many of the films above, The Pale Blue Eye will also feature an incredibly fun ensemble cast such as Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Ozark’s Charlie Theron, and Harry Potter and Queen’s Gambit star Harry Melling, who takes on the enigmatic role of Edgar Allan Poe.

Set in October 1830 at the United States West Point Academy, the young cadet Edgar Allen Poe assists veteran detective Augustus Landor when the body of a young cadet, who committed suicide, has his heart removed from his body overnight, in a locked room where the body lay.

Seoul Vibe

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Genre: Action, Crime

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a rapid rise in the amount of South Korean media consumed on Netflix. 2021 was the best year on record for Korean content on Netflix thanks to the likes of Squid Game, and while that level of success will be hard to replicate that doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t going to be dropping some fantastic shows and movies across 2022.

Comparable to the likes of The Italian Job, or the early years of the Fast & Furious franchise, expect Seoul Vibe to be one of the most entertaining action films on Netflix in 2022.

1988, during the middle of the Seoul Olympic Games, a thrilling car chase takes place on the streets of Seoul as the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a crew of talented drivers, find themselves involved in the middle of an investigation of a slush fund.

What movies are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!