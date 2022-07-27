Netflix Korean Movie ‘Seoul Vibe’: Everything We Know So Far

In Netflix’s upcoming South Korean crime drama, Seoul Vibe, we’re taking a step back in time to the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The new Korean Netflix Original is due to release globally in August 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about Seoul Vibe, including the plot, casting news, production updates, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Movies and TV shows from South Korea continue to be some of the most beloved and watched Originals on Netflix. This is why we’ve seen Netflix invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the South Korean market. 2022 is already beginning to take shape as another exciting year for K-Dramas on Netflix.

Seoul Vibe is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime k-drama movie directed by Moon Hyun Sung.

What is the plot of Seoul Vibe?

1988, during the middle of the Seoul Olympic Games, a thrilling car chase takes place on the streets of Seoul as the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a crew of talented drivers, find themselves involved in the middle of an investigation of a slush fund.

Netflix has provided its own synopsis for the movie too:

“Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.”

Who are the cast members of Seoul Vibe?

It’s an exciting cast lined up for Seoul Vibe:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Dong Wook Yoo Ah In Chicago Typewriter | Six Flying Dragons | Secret Love Affair Woo Sam Go Kyung Pyo Private Lives | Cross | Strongest Deliveryman Bok Nam Lee Kyu Hyung Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor John | Life Yoon Hee Park Joo Hyun Extracurricular | Mouse | Zombie Detective Joon Gi Ong Seong Wu Moment at Eighteen | More Than Friends | 18 Again Director Lee Kim Sung Kyun The Fiery Priest | Untouchable | Reply 1994 Chairwoman Kang Moon So Ri On the Verge of Insanity | Life | My Life’s Golden Age Chief Prosecutor Jung Woong In Delayed Justice | Woman of 9.9 Billion | Chief of Staff

Netflix also released a picture featuring the cast, with some familiar faces we’ve already seen on Netflix before:

When is the Netflix release date for Seoul Vibe?

Filming began on the feature in Eurwang-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea. According to our intel, the filming took place between August 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. The movie also notably had a budget of less than $10 million.

As we predicted, the movie is coming in 2022, with the August 2022 release schedule revealing that:

“Seoul Vibe is coming to Netflix globally on August 26th, 2022″

The movie has a 15 rating by the BBFC, stating that the title is “Suitable for ages 15 and up” citing the reason for that rating is injury detail and bad language.

Seoul Vibe has a runtime of 138 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Seoul Vibe on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!