Zombie Movies & TV Series on Netflix: Halloween 2020

A recipe for a fantasic Halloween usually includes guts, gore, and of course, some delectable brains. We’ve compiled the full list of Zombie movies & TV series that are availablke to stream on Netflix for Halloween 2020.

Please note that the list below is from the US library, therefore, not all of the titles below are available to stream outside of the US.

N = Netflix Original

Zombie Movies on Netflix: Halloween 2020

#Alive (2020) N

Director: Il Cho

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Ah-In Yoo, Shin-Hye Park, Hyun-Wook Lee, Bae-soo Jeon, Hye-won Oh

#Alive topped the box office in South Korea this summer, and also made its way into the top 10 lists on Netflix around the world.

Spending his days in isolation, streaming, and playing video games, Oh Joon Woo is shocked when he witnesses a news broadcast reporting that a violent pathogen is sweeping across Korea. Taking a look outside of his apartment, flesh-eating zombies are running rampant below, trapping him, and other occupants inside. As his food and water supplies start to dwindle, and his sanity crumbles, Oh Joon Woo is left with little hope of survival.

Cargo (2018) N

Director: Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Simone Landers, Martin Freeman, Marlee Jane McPherson-Dobbins, Lily Anne McPherson-Dobbins, Finlay Sjoberg

In such a crowded genre, it takes something very creative to stand out. Not your typical zombie flick, Cargo has a more intimate touch as a doting father strives to find safety for his baby daughter in the middle of an apocalypse.

In a world overtaken by a virus that turns people into zombies within 48 hours, husband and wife, Andy and Kay, and their one-year-old daughter, Rosie, are living safely on a houseboat in rural Australia. Kay is bitten during a search for food and water and while trying to find medical supplies for his wife Andy crashes in a car accident, waking hours later Kay has succumbed to the virus and in his attempt to leave the car and take his daughter to safety he is bitten by his wife. Andy traverses across the Australian wilderness desperately trying to find someone to take care of his daughter before he falls victim to the virus.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

Director: Jim Stenstrum

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 73 Minutes

Cast: Scott Innes, Billy West, Mary Kay Bergman, Frank Welker, B.J. Ward

For 90s kids, their first exposure to zombies may very well have been through Scooby-Doo. Zombie Island started a string of beloved movies from the Mystery Inc. gang that many adults today enjoyed as kids.

After going their separate ways the Mystery Inc. Gang reunites while on a visit to the spooky Moonscar Island. The island is home to a dark grave secret the gang would never have expected to encounter.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly

Grab your boomstick there are some deadites to be killed. One of the most iconic horror movies of all time, The Evil Dead was famously banned in multiple countries around the world.

Five friends, one cabin in the woods, and an evil curse they release into the world.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Sennia Nanua, Fisayo Akinade, Dominique Tipper, Paddy Considine, Anamaria Marinca

Based on Mike Carey’s novel of the same name, The Girl with All the Gifts arrived in a truly excellent year for zombie movies. A fresh take on the genre, the feature should be on everyone’s watch list this Halloween.

In the near future, a fungal virus has ravaged the world’s population, turning the masses into cannibalistic zombies devoid of free will. After their safe haven is overrun by zombies, Melanie, a second-generation survivor, along with her teacher Ms. Justineau, Sgt. Edwards and Dr. Caldwell must head to the “Beacon” and find a cure before it’s too late.

Zombie TV Series on Netflix: Halloween 2020

The Walking Dead (9 Seasons)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 131

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohen

Thanks to a delay in the release of the season 10 finale we’re stilling waiting for the latest season to arrive on Netflix. For now at least, you can go stream 9 seasons of the most popular zombie series in history.

After awakening from a coma, Rick Grimes discovers the world he once knew is now dead. Roaming the streets are hordes of flesh-eating zombies, and very little of humanity remains. Determined to find his wife Lori, and their son Carl, Rick heads to the city of Atlanta, in hope of reuniting with his family.

Kingdom (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Ji-Hoon Ju, Doona Bae, Kim Sungkyu, Hye-Jun Kim, Suk-ho Jun

One of the best Originals that Netflix has to offer, Kingdom took the world by storm when it first arrived in early 2019. The stakes were even higher in the second series, and fans remain hopeful a third season will arrive in the near future.

In the Joseon period of Korea, the Crown Prince Change is caught in a political conspiracy and is forced to flee the capital. Upon his investigation into the man who treated his father, the King, Chang’s mission soon turns sour as he learns the doctor’s work has led to the creation of a mysterious plague that raises the dead. As the flesh-eating epidemic threatens the country, the Crown Prince must unite the people and save Korea.

Deadset (Limited Series)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 21-45 Minutes

Cast: Jaime Winstone, Liz May Brice, Beth Cordingly, Adam Deacon, Kevin Eldon

The British-drama was a great parody of its own reality television series Big Brother. The series could have been its very own Black Mirror episode, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Charlie Brooker is the creator of both.

On eviction night the contestants inside the Big Brother house are blissfully unaware of the zombie apocalypse running rampant outside.

Z Nation

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 68

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Russell Hodgkinson, Nat Zang, Keith Allan,

There’s never been more a weirder SyFy series than Z Nation. The series became The Walking Dead’s fun and over the top cousin in the rise of the zombie television series genre.

Set in modern-day, a mysterious virus has annihilated most of the human race, turning them into mindless flesh-eating zombies. Three years after being left for dead, Murphy, immune to the virus after being experimented on, might just be the last hope humanity has of finding a cure.

Which Zombie movies and TV series will you be watching on Netflix for Halloween 2020?