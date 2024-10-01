Netflix Added 79 New Movies and Series for October 1st, 2024

Happy first of the month! I’m coming to you from San Antonio, Texas, for your look at everything new added to Netflix in the United States on October 1st, 2024. It’s been a big changeover day, with lots of titles cycling on and off the service.

While Netflix gained a bunch of new titles today, it also lost its fair share too. Over 60 movies were removed in total, including hits like all the Back to the Future entries and Hacksaw Ridge, plus every season of How To Get Away With Murder. You can see the full list of departures for October here and we’ll start tracking the November removals a little later this week.

As mentioned, Netflix released their fourth batch of Milestone Movies with today’s batch all celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix for October 1st, 2024

You can find an expanded version of this list via our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

77 New Movies Added Today

2 Guns (2013) – R – English – Two special agents — one Naval intelligence, one DEA — partner for an undercover sting against a drug cartel that takes a wrong turn.

– R – English – A woman finds herself shackled to her dead spouse as part of a revenge plot. As the rest of the plan unfolds, a desperate battle for survival begins. Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special.

– R – English – A shy young woman goes to her new boyfriend’s family reunion and must join their bloody fight for survival when masked attackers invade the party. Zookeeper (2011) – PG – English – A devoted zookeeper’s animal friends rally together and offer their best advice to help him win back the woman who broke his heart.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Making It in Marbella (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Spain’s high-end holiday destination Marbella.

We’ll be back on Friday with a complete roundup of the week’s new arrivals, giving you three more what-to-watch picks and running you through the most popular movies and series for the past seven days. What will you be watching on Netflix from the first of the month’s arrivals? Let us know in the comments down below.