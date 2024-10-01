‘Gossip Girl’ Returning to Netflix in the US in October 2024 Following Re-Addition in Other Countries

After being absent from Netflix for over three years, the big ensemble teen drama series that aired on The CW will soon make its grand return to Netflix in the US in October 2024, following its re-addition to most other countries around the world.

Created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girl aired from 2007 through 2012 and told the story of the upper echelons of society in New York City following kids at an exclusive New York City boarding school.

You star, Penn Badgley, is among the biggest names amongst the cast of the hit series that ran for 121 episodes in total, with others in the cast including:

Blake Lively (The Shallows, A Simple Favor)

(The Shallows, A Simple Favor) Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

(The Good Place) Leighton Meester (Single Parents, Country Strong)

(Single Parents, Country Strong) Chace Crawford (The Boys, What to Expect When You’re Expecting)

(The Boys, What to Expect When You’re Expecting) Taylor Momsen (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Pretty Reckless)

(How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Pretty Reckless) Ed Westwick (White Gold, Children of Men)

(White Gold, Children of Men) Kelly Rutherford (Melrose Place, Scream 3)

(Melrose Place, Scream 3) Matthew Settle (Band of Brothers, U-571)

The show has been rebooted in recent years, exclusively residing on Max for two seasons before being canceled.

Netflix in the US has previously streamed Gossip Girl. It resided on the streamer throughout much of the 2010s and into the early 2020s before eventually being removed in January 2021. Since that removal, the show has streamed on HBO Max (now just Max). The re-addition of Gossip Girl to Netflix will not impact its availability on Max.

Netflix confirmed on X that all six seasons will be released on October 29th, 2024.

Gossip Girl will join Netflix’s long list of shows re-added or added for the first time over the past year as it expands into licensed content. In the first few months of 2024 alone, Netflix in the US added over 3,000 TV episodes, and the story internationally is much the same. It’s doing so as it seeks engagement for its advertising tier and other third-party providers look for cash to aid their struggling businesses.

Gossip Girl Already Resides on Netflix in International Regions

If you’re in many international regions, we’ve got good news. You’ve already seen the return of Gossip Girl to Netflix, where you have lived in recent months and years. Last July, Netflix in multiple countries saw all six seasons rejoin the service.

Canada was the most recent region to see the show return, with all six seasons returning a few days ago on June 10th.

According to Unogs, every region they track (which usually is indicative that it’s available globally) except the United States has seen the show return over the past 12 months.

Are you looking forward to Gossip Girl coming back to Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments down below.