Netflix Kickstarts February 2025 With 38 New Movies and Series Arrivals

It’s the start of the month, and Netflix has kicked things off strong with a wave of movies rotating in and out of the library. Below, we highlight three (technically four!) must-watch new arrivals and provide a full rundown of the 38 new titles now available in the United States.

These new additions come hot off the back of a decent week for new arrivals. You can find a full recap of everything added to Netflix for the week ending January 31st here.

While Netflix did add 38 new titles today, it also removed a couple dozen. Movies like 21 Jump Street, Snowpiercer, Takers, and White House Down were all on the chopping block today, and there are a lot more removals scheduled throughout the month, too. For a look ahead at everything else coming to Netflix throughout February, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What to Watch on Netflix From The New February 1st Arrivals

Parasite (2019)

Rating: R

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong

Writer: Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won

Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m

Today marks the first time that Bong Joon Ho’s incredible, record-breaking, and Oscar-winning film Parasite is streaming on Netflix in the United States. While the director has an impressive catalog of films, Parasite remains a landmark achievement, further solidifying both South Korea’s and Bong Joon Ho’s rightful influence on global culture.

The film explores poignant themes of deepening class divides, with the story centering on Ki-taek’s family as they develop a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family, hoping to improve their own circumstances. However, things quickly spiral out of control when an unexpected incident occurs.

If you’ve never seen the movie before or haven’t watched it since its incredible and unexpected performance at the 92nd Oscars, now is the perfect time.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Writer: William Davies, Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

Runtime: 98 min / 1h 38m

With a live-action remake just a few months away, what better time to revisit the animated masterpiece How to Train Your Dragon, which landed on Netflix today alongside its equally impressive sequel? Both films feature a stellar voice cast, emotionally resonant writing, and stunning visuals, making them absolute treats for the senses and infinitely rewatchable.

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Writer: Michael LeSieur

Runtime: 110 min / 1h 50m

As we enter the month of love with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Netflix has acquired the licenses for a few romantic comedy classics from the past two decades. While not necessarily the best of the bunch, one title you might want to revisit is You, Me and Dupree, especially with Running Point—also starring Kate Hudson—hitting Netflix this month. It serves as the perfect warm-up for Hudson’s latest project.

In You, Me and Dupree, Hudson stars alongside Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon. The film follows a newlywed couple whose life is turned upside down when the best man overstays his welcome, crashing at their house for what was supposed to be just a few days.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix for February 1st

Note: As always, you can find an expanded version of this list and much more via our New on Netflix hub page, which features trailers, posters, and much more information about each individual title added.

33 New Movies Added Today

About Time (2013) – R – English – When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.

– R – English – When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams. An Affair to Remember (1957) – TV-PG – English – Although each is already engaged to another, Nickie Ferrante (Cary Grant) and Terry McKay (Deborah Kerr) meet on an ocean liner and fall in love.

– TV-PG – English – Although each is already engaged to another, Nickie Ferrante (Cary Grant) and Terry McKay (Deborah Kerr) meet on an ocean liner and fall in love. Are We Done Yet? (2007) – PG – English – A newlywed couple moves into a fixer-upper in the suburbs, but their happy new life together is thrown into disarray by an oddball contractor.

– PG – English – A newlywed couple moves into a fixer-upper in the suburbs, but their happy new life together is thrown into disarray by an oddball contractor. Aruna & Her Palate (2018) – TV-MA – Indonesian – An epidemiologist turns her nationwide bird flu investigation into a chance to sample local delicacies en route, with three friends along for the ride.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – An epidemiologist turns her nationwide bird flu investigation into a chance to sample local delicacies en route, with three friends along for the ride. Bobby Z (2007) – R – English – Offered a way out of prison by participating in a hostage exchange, jailed ex-Marine Tim Kearney finds himself on the run when the plan goes awry.

– R – English – Offered a way out of prison by participating in a hostage exchange, jailed ex-Marine Tim Kearney finds himself on the run when the plan goes awry. Cult of Chucky (2017) – R – English – More bloodthirsty than ever, Chucky invades the institution where the sole survivor of his last murder spree is just waiting to be killed — or recruited.

– R – English – More bloodthirsty than ever, Chucky invades the institution where the sole survivor of his last murder spree is just waiting to be killed — or recruited. Definitely, Maybe (2008) – PG-13 – English – Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women.

– PG-13 – English – Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women. Fallen (2016) – PG-13 – English – Blamed for a crime she didn’t commit, 17-year-old Lucinda Price is sent to reform school, where two young men with deep secrets begin to pursue her.

– PG-13 – English – Blamed for a crime she didn’t commit, 17-year-old Lucinda Price is sent to reform school, where two young men with deep secrets begin to pursue her. From Prada to Nada (2011) – PG-13 – English – Two Latina sisters accustomed to luxury and high style become penniless when their father dies, forcing them to move in with working class relatives.

– PG-13 – English – Two Latina sisters accustomed to luxury and high style become penniless when their father dies, forcing them to move in with working class relatives. Happy Feet (2006) – PG – English – Unlike his pals, young penguin Mumble can’t sing well enough to attract a mate. But he’s blessed with an unusual gift: He can tap-dance like a champ!

– PG – English – Unlike his pals, young penguin Mumble can’t sing well enough to attract a mate. But he’s blessed with an unusual gift: He can tap-dance like a champ! Happy Feet Two (2011) – PG – English – In this sequel, Mumble the tap-dancing penguin returns! This time, his son struggles to find his groove — and big changes threaten to destroy their home.

– PG – English – In this sequel, Mumble the tap-dancing penguin returns! This time, his son struggles to find his groove — and big changes threaten to destroy their home. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a Viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one.

– PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a Viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one. How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – PG – English – Hiccup, Toothless and a mysterious dragon rider join forces to protect the island of Berk from a power-hungry warrior with a dragon army of his own.

– PG – English – Hiccup, Toothless and a mysterious dragon rider join forces to protect the island of Berk from a power-hungry warrior with a dragon army of his own. It (2017) – R – English – As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears — and a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown.

– R – English – As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears — and a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown. Magic Mike XXL (2015) – R – English – A few years after leaving the stage, Mike reunites with his old crew as they hit the road for one last steamy dance at a stripper convention.

– R – English – A few years after leaving the stage, Mike reunites with his old crew as they hit the road for one last steamy dance at a stripper convention. Miss Congeniality (2000) – PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat.

– PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat. Parasite (2019) – R – Korean – One by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege.

– R – Korean – One by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege. Posesif (2017) – TV-MA – Indonesian – A student diver risks her scholastic future and relationship with her father when she dates a moody transfer student consumed by their romance.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – A student diver risks her scholastic future and relationship with her father when she dates a moody transfer student consumed by their romance. Queen & Slim (2019) – R – English – A first date takes a shocking turn when a traffic stop leads to an officer’s death and the fugitive pair hits the road for a life-changing journey.

– R – English – A first date takes a shocking turn when a traffic stop leads to an officer’s death and the fugitive pair hits the road for a life-changing journey. Renegades (2017) – PG-13 – English – When a rogue Navy SEALs team attempts to retrieve a forgotten underwater treasure, they find themselves racing against time in enemy territory.

– PG-13 – English – When a rogue Navy SEALs team attempts to retrieve a forgotten underwater treasure, they find themselves racing against time in enemy territory. Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991) – PG-13 – English – This sequel to The Blue Lagoon finds the orphaned son of the lovers from the original film stranded on an island with a widow and her daughter.

– PG-13 – English – This sequel to The Blue Lagoon finds the orphaned son of the lovers from the original film stranded on an island with a widow and her daughter. Richie Rich (1994) – PG – English – Richie Rich is the wealthiest kid in the world! But when his parents go missing, he’ll need help from friends to save both his family and his fortune.

– PG – English – Richie Rich is the wealthiest kid in the world! But when his parents go missing, he’ll need help from friends to save both his family and his fortune. Sniper (1993) – R – English – Tensions and bullets fly when a seasoned Marine sniper teams up with a hotshot rookie to take down a rebel leader and a drug lord in Panama’s jungle.

– R – English – Tensions and bullets fly when a seasoned Marine sniper teams up with a hotshot rookie to take down a rebel leader and a drug lord in Panama’s jungle. Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016) – R – English – Snipers ordered to protect a gas pipeline from terrorists suspect a security breach when they’re targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their location.

– R – English – Snipers ordered to protect a gas pipeline from terrorists suspect a security breach when they’re targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their location. Space Jam (1996) – PG – English – To win their freedom, Bugs Bunny and his pals coax Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens.

– PG – English – To win their freedom, Bugs Bunny and his pals coax Michael Jordan out of retirement to play in a basketball game against a team of monstrous aliens. Spanglish (2004) – PG-13 – English – A Los Angeles chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with the family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English.

– PG-13 – English – A Los Angeles chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with the family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English. The Nice Guys (2016) – R – English – A private eye and a tough guy for hire get tangled up in the seamy side of 1970s Los Angeles as they investigate an adult film star’s mysterious death.

– R – English – A private eye and a tough guy for hire get tangled up in the seamy side of 1970s Los Angeles as they investigate an adult film star’s mysterious death. The Shack (2017) – PG-13 – English – When a grief-stricken father receives a mysterious note urging him to visit a shack in the woods, he sets out to find answers in this faith-based drama.

– PG-13 – English – When a grief-stricken father receives a mysterious note urging him to visit a shack in the woods, he sets out to find answers in this faith-based drama. The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English – Wedding planner Mary Fiore is saved from an accident by the man of her dreams — only to discover that he happens to be her latest client’s fiance.

– PG-13 – English – Wedding planner Mary Fiore is saved from an accident by the man of her dreams — only to discover that he happens to be her latest client’s fiance. Two Weeks Notice (2002) – PG-13 – English – A do-gooder lawyer finally gets fed up with her charming but selfish boss and gives notice – but then their feelings for each other begin to change.

– PG-13 – English – A do-gooder lawyer finally gets fed up with her charming but selfish boss and gives notice – but then their feelings for each other begin to change. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – PG-13 – English – A nightclub singer’s life — and heart — begin to change when her sister’s kids and a kind boarder come to live with her, and challenge her in new ways.

– PG-13 – English – A nightclub singer’s life — and heart — begin to change when her sister’s kids and a kind boarder come to live with her, and challenge her in new ways. When in Rome (2010) – PG-13 – English – After fishing out coins from a water fountain in Italy, cynical New Yorker Beth Martin finds herself being wooed by several ardent suitors.

– PG-13 – English – After fishing out coins from a water fountain in Italy, cynical New Yorker Beth Martin finds herself being wooed by several ardent suitors. You, Me and Dupree (2006) – PG-13 – English – When he loses his apartment just after his friends’ wedding, quirky best man Dupree crashes with the newlyweds and quickly overstays his welcome.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Cells at Work! (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese – One newcomer red blood cell just wants to do her job. Between bacteria incursions and meeting a certain white blood cell, she’s got a lot to learn!

– TV-14 – Japanese – One newcomer red blood cell just wants to do her job. Between bacteria incursions and meeting a certain white blood cell, she’s got a lot to learn! Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8) – TV-PG – English – From parenting and marriage to household projects, a devoted TV host navigates everyday issues while balancing work and family life.

– TV-PG – English – From parenting and marriage to household projects, a devoted TV host navigates everyday issues while balancing work and family life. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A con artist encounters a supernatural village where spirits of missing persons are stranded until the mystery behind their disappearance is solved.

– TV-14 – Korean – A con artist encounters a supernatural village where spirits of missing persons are stranded until the mystery behind their disappearance is solved. ONE PIECE (Season 25 – Dressrosa) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. SpecBirth (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – Japanese – An eccentric genius and a demoted special forces officer team up in Tokyo’s Unidentified Crimes Unit to tackle criminals with supernatural abilities.

What are you watching today from the new arrivals?