Welcome to another rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll be running you through all the movies and series that are currently confirmed and scheduled to depart Netflix throughout the shortest month of the year. Some highlights include the first Dune movie and Russell Crowe’s horror action movie, The Pope’s Exorcist.

A few ground rules before we dive in! As always, we typically learn of most titles’ removal around 30 days before their departures, except for a few titles like Netflix Originals or Sony movies, we have advanced knowledge of their removals. Speaking of Netflix Original removals, you can find all 90 set to leave throughout 2025 here. Netflix will themselves release an abbreviated list of the upcoming arrivals towards the tail end of January and as always, removals are subject to change.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2025

Movies Leaving Netflix on February 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Countdown (2019)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dune (2021) Note: Dune 2 will remain on Netflix through March.

How Do You Know (2010)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Project X (2012)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Stealth (2005)

Storks (2016)

Takers (2010)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Wave (2015)

Time (2021)

We’re the Millers (2013)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Series Leaving Netflix on February 1st

Black Money Love (Season 1 – 164 episodes)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-4)

Prison Playbook (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 2nd

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

On Body and Soul (2017) – Netflix Original Removal

Plus One (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 8th

The Coldest Game (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 10th

Cyborg 009: Call of Justice (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal

Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 12th

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) – Sony Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 14th

Handsome Siblings (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 21st

Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 26th

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 28th

Unstoppable (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What are you going to be watching before it departs Netflix in February 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.