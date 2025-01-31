New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: January 31st, 2025

It’s the end of an extremely busy news week here at What’s on Netflix, but it’s been quietly adding a slew of new releases, too. Here’s a look at all the new movies, series, and games that dropped this week, including our top 3 highlights. In all, Netflix added 30 new titles, and that’s not even mentioning all the new stuff coming as we cross over into February for the first of the month.

In case you missed it, Netflix had a huge Next on Netflix blowout this week. Lots of news, trailers, first looks, and more just dropped, so if you’re looking for recaps, we’ve got you covered. You can find all our stories on our Next on Netflix 2025 tag page. We have also updated our full 2025 release schedule and got the biggest headlines here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Menu (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Director: Mark Mylod

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Writer: Seth Reiss, Will Tracy

Runtime: 107 min / 1h 47m

It’s time to cross out another thing from our Netflix licensing bingo card that seemed unfathomable just a few years back. A Fox Searchlight movie just joined Netflix in the US (international regions have been getting Fox movies for the past year or so). It is the first major Disney movie to be licensed to Netflix in years, and it’s a good one!

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult all put in career-defining performances in this horror thriller that really will have you gripped from the get-go with its many twists and turns along the way. The plot revolves around a couple traveling to a remote restaurant for a dinner hosted by a renowned chef. Things deteriorate quickly.

The Recruit (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Noah Centineo, Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann

Writer: Alexi Hawley

Full confession: I found season 1 of The Recruit to be a bit of a slog at first. Performances were fine but things didn’t move very fast and I found it to be a little generic in places. Thankfully, most of my issues with the show are resolved for season 2, which, clocking in at only six episodes, is punchy and gets to the point fast. Also, given its release proximity to The Night Agent last week and XO, Kitty, which saw Centineo’s cameo, it released at an opportune moment, too.

Per Netflix, season 2 “finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks, pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

You may have noticed that over the past year, in particular many Netflix documentaries have adopted similar naming conventions, with the most popular being American Murder. Joining that trend this week is American Manhunt, which explores the O.J. Simpson case. While this case has been extensively covered in the past, this documentary stands out as the most comprehensive, start-to-finish account of the events.

The series includes interviews with familiar figures such as Tom Lange, Mark Fuhrman, and Jeff Toobin. However, what sets it apart is the participation of Chris Darden, who rarely gives interviews on the case. The production team also secured unprecedented access to evidence that had never been seen by the public. Those reasons are enough to set this doc apart, but be advised, this documentary also offers the most graphic and unflinching retelling of the murders to date.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (January 25th to 31st, 2025)

Note: Our New on Netflix hub page has an expanded version list below. There, you’ll find trailers, more information about each title, and links!

16 New Movies Added This Week

A Wonderful World (2006) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Ballot (2024) – TV-MA – Tagalog

– TV-MA – Tagalog Evelyn (2018) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Faceless (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Here (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Home Sweet Loan (2024) – TV-G – Indonesian

– TV-G – Indonesian LIM YOUNG WOONG?IM HERO THE STADIUM (2024) – TV-G – Korean

– TV-G – Korean Liza Treyger: Night Owl (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Lucca’s World (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Making Emilia Pérez (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Matsuko in Real Life (2025) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) (2024) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Saturday Night (2024) – R – English

– R – English Scream VI (2023) – R – English

– R – English The Menu (2022) – R – English

– R – English You Hurt My Feelings (2023) – R – English

13 New TV Series Added This Week

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Devil’s Diner (Season 1) – TV-MA – Vietnamese

– TV-MA – Vietnamese Graveyard (Season 1) – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Mo (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Ms. Rachel (Season 1 ) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Perfect Match (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Chinese

– TV-MA – Chinese Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Hooligan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish The Hot Spot (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese The Recruit (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese The Snow Girl (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

1 New Game Released This Week

Carmen Sandiego (iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Absolutely nothing is stopping Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s reign at the top of the US movie chart, taking home 80 points. Despicable Me scored two places in the top 4 ahead of their departure over the weekend, and the seventh Scream movie featuring Jenna Ortega pulled in notable points throughout the week.

Back in Action (80 points) Despicable Me 2 (63 points) Scream VI (50 points) Despicable Me (42 points) You Gotta Believe (41 points) Saturday Night (38 points) The Secret Life of Pets (24 points) The Boss Baby (21 points) The Sand Castle (19 points) You Hurt My Feelings (17 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (13 points) The Menu (10 points) Here (9 points) Trolls Band Together (9 points) Ad Vitam (3 points) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Near enough maximum points for the second season of The Night Agent this week, with American Primeval surprisingly still sticking around in the top 10s, too. With any luck, The Night Agent season 2 should put in some decent numbers this week, which will be welcome given that the first week’s numbers were a little disappointing.

The Night Agent (79 points) American Primeval (67 points) Younger (51 points) W.A.G.s to Riches (46 points) Squid Game (43 points) XO, Kitty (36 points) Sakamoto Days (29 points) WWE Raw (22 points) American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (18 points) The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (11 points) The Recruit (11 points) Missing You (8 points) Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (7 points) The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (5 points) The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (4 points) Mo (4 points)

We’ll be back tomorrow afternoon with a full breakdown of all the first-of-the-month arrivals! If you want an early sneak peek (the complete list is often longer), refer to our full February 2025 new releases on Netflix guide.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.