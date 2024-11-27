New Christmas Movies and Series on Netflix for 2024

The Christmas season is here! We’re about to hit Thanksgiving (if you’re in the United States, anyway), and we’ve got the full list of new Christmas series, movies, and specials already added and what’s still on the way. Here’s everything new on Netflix for Christmas 2024.

Want to see Netflix’s full list of Christmas movies? You can do so using our library pages or sift through Netflix using special category codes. If you want to see Netflix’s list of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, we’ve got you covered and recapping the 2023 Christmas movie lineup.

New Netflix Originals For Christmas 2024

Holiday Playlist

Released on Netflix in Select Regions on November 6th

Following the “testing” rollout of kids’ playlists just recently and the introduction of a Halloween equivalent, it makes sense that next up is a holiday playlist featuring Christmas episodes from your favorite Netflix Original kid’s titles. So far, we know Gabby’s Dollhouse and Go, Dog. Go! will be among the titles, but what else could show up?

The special playlist featured the following episodes:

Trolls Holiday Special

Gabby’s Dollhouse: A CAT-Tabulous Christmas

PJ Masks: The PJ Masks Save Christmas

The Creature Cases: The Missing Mammoth: A Holiday Mystery

Booba: Christmas Presents

Go Dog Go: Snow Dog Snow

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

A Trash Truck Christmas

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise

Booba: Santa’s Grotto

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Booba: Christmas Tree

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Princess Power: The Princesses and the Frosty Fruitdom Fiasco

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

A StoryBots Christmas

Meet Me Next Christmas

Released on Netflix on November 6th

First announced last year and filmed between March and May 2023, this romantic comedy will finally be released for Christmas 2024. Directed by Rusty Cundieff, the movie takes place in New York City. It follows the lead, Layla (played by Christina Milian), as she races across the Big Apple, hoping to get her hands on sold-out Christmas Eve Pentatonix tickets. Devale Ellis, Mitch Grassi, and Scott Hoying round out the big ensemble cast.

Following its release, the movie garnered a 5.6/10 on IMDb and was featured in the global top 10s for three weeks, picking up 35.8M views.

Hot Frosty

Released on Netflix on November 13th

Jerry Ciccoritti is directing this romantic comedy written by Russell Hainline about a woman who brings her snowman to life in the hopes of getting through the holiday season, as it’s a tough time following the death of her husband. The movie, filmed over the summer of 2024, features an all-star cast. Lacey Chabert, no stranger to Christmas movies, headlines the cast, joined by Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Chrishell Stause.

Reviews were again mixed, with it only having a 5.3/10 on IMDb, but it has featured in the global top 10s for two weeks, picking up 28.7M views.

Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas

Released on Netflix on iOS and Android on November 19th

Following Netflix Story’s expansion into Virgin River earlier this year, we’re getting another expansion this Christmas, which will turn the sleepy town into a festive dreamland. The dating reality simulation game has so far teased that the location is a “perfect place to finish your novel over a mug of hot cocoa. But fate has other plans involving a cute local…”

The Merry Gentlemen

Released on Netflix on November 20th

The director of Netflix’s Secret Obsession (Peter Sullivan) returns for a new holiday rom-com that was first announced in May 2024. The cast includes Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, and Michael Gross. Here’s what you can expect, courtesy of the film’s official synopsis, “To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.”

Like the other movies mentioned above, this one has only a 5.0/10 on IMDb. It scooped up 14.7M views in its first week in the top 10s, though.

Our Little Secret

Released on Netflix on November 27th

Lindsay Lohan burst back into the world of acting with her first Netflix movie just a few years ago, which happened to be a Christmas movie. For her third Netflix project, she’ll be returning to the Christmas genre with Our Little Secret. Lohan, starring alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Chris Parnell (among others), headlines the rom-com about two exes having to spend a family Christmas together against their wills.

Is It Cake? Holiday

Coming to Netflix on November 28th

In case you’re not familiar, a viral trend from Vine and TikTok was translated into its own Netflix competition series. The premise: create the most elaborate items into a cake. Hosted by Mikey Day, the series is currently in its third season. Following in the footsteps of some of Netflix’s other baking shows, a holiday special bringing back contestants from prior seasons will hit the streamer globally for the holiday season.

The Snow Sister

Coming to Netflix on November 29th

As announced as part of Netflix’s Nordic lineup unveiling a little earlier this year (they revealed projects coming in 2024, 2025, and 2026!) The Snow Sister is among the titles announced for this year. Cecilie Mosli directs the film about Julian’s upcoming eleventh Birthday, which coincides with Christmas Eve, but this year is very different, with Christmas very much looking canceled. Can Julian’s new friend, Hedvig, restore the Christmas spirit? You’ll find out. Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen and Jan Sælid star.

That Christmas

Coming to Netflix on December 4th

One of Netflix’s best-animated movies of all time is also a Christmas movie. We’re, of course, referring to Klaus and hoping to take the mantle of best Christmas animated movie on Netflix this year by That Christmas, coming from British studio Locksmith Animation based in London.

Based on Richard Curtis’s series of children’s books, Simon Otto, best known for his work on How to Train Your Dragon for DreamWorks Animation, will bring the movie to life. Described as a heartwarming comedy by Netflix, here’s what you can expect, “That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Coming to Netflix on December 6th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is getting her very own special at Netflix that’ll be a mix of music, festive goodness, comedy and more. Among the special guests planned for the variety show are Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix on December 7th

The ever-popular baking show will wrap up its latest season in early December, and not too long after, you’ll be getting the most recent Christmas specials. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

Disaster Holiday

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

South Africa has produced a couple of Christmas titles thus far (How to Ruin Christmas, Yoh! Christmas), and joining that roster in 2024 is a new movie from director Rethabile Ramaphakela and Burnt Onion Productions. It’s about a career-driven workaholic who sets out to prove he is a perfect father and husband by taking his dysfunctional family on an impromptu holiday.

Carry-On

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

On the face of it, this new action thriller starring Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Jason Bateman isn’t really a Christmas movie when compared to some of the others on the list. That said, given the airport looks to be caked in Christmas decorations and that the movie is set around the time of the holidays, we had to include it. For those unfamiliar, the big new movie is about a TSA agent who fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who has blackmailed him into letting a package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Netflix won’t have a live show for New Year’s Eve, but rather, it will have a brand new special hosted by Michelle Buteau, who also appears in her own Netflix show, Survival of the Thickest. She’ll be the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall where she’ll reflect on motherhood, marriage, and more.

Licensed Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix

Note: All these titles are set up for Netflix in the United States, but the availability in other regions will vary.

Great American Family Movies

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Netflix is on board to get two Christmas romantic comedies from Great American Family on the first of the month. They include:

A Paris Waltz (2023) – Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison lead this movie set in France with Emma having a chance encounter with a professional dancer.

– Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison lead this movie set in France with Emma having a chance encounter with a professional dancer. Fall Into Winter (2023) – Kelly has to work next to her nemesis in her family-owned candy story, but will sparks eventually fly? Lori Loughlin and James Tupper star.

Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

Coming to Netflix on November 1st (with exceptions)

Christmas in the US has become synonymous with cheesy Hallmark Christmas rom-coms, and for the first time in the United States, Netflix is getting ten movies on the first of the month and another one a few days later.

A Biltmore Christmas (2023)

A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023)

A Heidelberg Holiday (2023)

Christmas Island (2023)

Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023)

Christmas with a Kiss (2023)

A Holiday Engagement (2011) – Coming on November 8th

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023)

Christmas in Notting Hill (2023)

Haul Out the Holly (2023)

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023)

Other Christmas Specials and Movies Coming to Netflix

Christmas in the Heartland / The Christmas Trap (2017) – November 8th – Two girls realize they’re both visiting grandparents they’ve never met and decide to switch places to see how the other half lives.

– November 8th – Two girls realize they’re both visiting grandparents they’ve never met and decide to switch places to see how the other half lives. My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – November 8th – Return of the Christmas romance movie starring Jeremy Piven and Olivia-Mai Barrett.

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express – November 21st – Thomas’ best friend Percy discovers a lost letter to Santa on Christmas Eve and it’s a race against time. Note: U.S. and Canada, Greece, Spain, Benelux, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan. 2025 in select markets, including the United Kingdom, Latin America, Italy, France, Poland, and Turkey

– November 21st – Thomas’ best friend Percy discovers a lost letter to Santa on Christmas Eve and it’s a race against time.

As well as those movies, don’t forget Netflix will also be the home to NFL on Christmas Day, with this year’s games including the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, we’ll update this release guide in the coming months as Christmas approaches and more details, first looks, and dates are revealed. Keep it bookmarked!

What new Christmas movie are you looking forward to watching? Let us know!