Christina Milian’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Christina Milian will star in her third Netflix movie, and first Holiday rom-com in the upcoming Meet Me Next Christmas. Filming is yet to begin, but we’re going to be keeping track of everything you need to know about Meet Me Next Christmas, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Meet Me Next Christmas is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy movie directed by Rusty Cundieff, and co-written by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis. The movie is produced by Mark Roberts through his production company Roberts Media.

What is the plot of Meet Me Next Christmas?

The synopsis for Meet Me Next Christmas has been sourced from Netflix:

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Who are the cast members of Meet Me Next Christmas?

Christina Milian will star in her fourth Netflix project and her first Christmas movie for the platform after previously starring in Falling Inn Love, Soundtrack, and Resort to Love. Milian plays the role of Layla.

christina milian movies netflix movie meet next christmas everything we know so far

Picture: Christina Milian in Falling Inn Love (left) and Resort to Love (right) – Netflix

Devale Ellis, one the stars of the comedy series Sistas, will star in his second Netflix Original to date after previously starring in the comedy It’s Bruno!.

Devale Ellis movies netflix movie meet me next christmas everything we know so far

Picture: Devale Ellis

Kofi Siriboe will star in his first Netflix project in Meet Me Next Christmas. Siriboe is most well known for starring in the TV series Queen Sugar, where he played the role of Ralph Angel Bordelon.

Kofi Siriboe movies netflix movie meet me next christmas everything we know so far

Picture. Kofi Siriboe

Kalen Allen first made a huge name for himself thanks to going viral on social media through his TikTok account. Before long he had a guest spot on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in 2020 officially began his film career as an actor by starring in Seth Rogan’s comedy An American Pickle.

kalen allen movies netflix movie meet me next christmas everything we know so far

Picture: Kalen Allen on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Mark Sukanan stars in the role of Priyanka.

The pop group Pentatonix will star as themselves in the movie.

What is the production status of Meet Me Next Christmas?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 28/03/2023)

At the time of writing the movie is still in pre-production. We would expect filming to begin within the next several weeks, especially if the plan is to have the movie released in time for the Holiday season in 2023.

When is the Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, there is no official Netflix release date, however, as a Christmas movie, we would expect Meet Me Next Christmas to be released sometime in November or December 2023.

If the movie isn’t released in 2023, then its release could be delayed to the holiday season in 2024.

