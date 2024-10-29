Netflix To Stream 10 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies for 2024

Netflix will bring the festive cheer on November 1st as it acquires the licenses to 10 Hallmark Movies, all of which debuted on Hallmark Channel last holiday season. Here’s your full rundown of all ten movies coming up.

A few of these Hallmark movies have been known to be coming to Netflix for quite some time now, but yesterday, Netflix expanded the list of which Hallmark movies would be dropping in the United States come Friday, November 1st.

There’s plenty of Hallmark movie regulars that featured in last year’s slate whether that’s Andrew Walker, Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown of Lacy Chabert. Chabert actually features in three of the movies outlined below, plus she will also be the star of her first Netflix Original Christmas movie in the form of Hot Frosty, due out later in November.

This marks the first time in a long time that Hallmark Channel has licensed its content to Netflix in the US, although many of its Christmas movies have and continue to land on Netflix in international territories. Netflix in the US used to carry Good Witch and When Calls The Heart, although both have left in recent years.

Let’s dive into what’s on the way!

A Biltmore Christmas (2023)

Starring : Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha

: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha Plot: Lucy Collins, a screenwriter, visits the iconic Biltmore Estate to adapt a beloved classic Christmas movie into a modern-day script. While there, she is magically transported back in time to 1947, where she encounters Jack Huston, the original film’s leading man, leading to unexpected romance and holiday magic.

Merry Scottish Christmas (2023)

Starring : Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf Plot: Estranged siblings, played by Chabert and Wolf, reunite for Christmas in a Scottish castle, where family secrets come to light. Set against Scotland’s scenic winter landscapes, this story explores family, tradition, and rediscovery.

A Heidelberg Holiday (2023)

Starring : Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier Plot: American Heidi stumbles into a picturesque German town, where she is drawn into the local traditions, including the vibrant Heidelberg Christmas Market. She finds herself falling for both the town and Lukas, a charming native, during the holiday festivities.

Christmas Island (2023)

Starring : Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker Plot: A pilot lands on Christmas Island in need of repairs, where she meets a local volunteer coordinator who needs help with a holiday fundraiser. Sparks fly as they work together to bring the island community a Christmas to remember.

Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023)

Starring : Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett

: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett Plot: Cherry Lane becomes the setting for three intertwining stories of love, friendship, and family during the holiday season. Featuring both newlyweds and seasoned couples, this movie captures the many sides of Christmas love stories.

Christmas with a Kiss (2023)

Starring : Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe

: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Plot: Romance blossoms between a by-the-books architect and a carefree artist who get paired up for a Christmas project. Set against a snowy backdrop, their holiday sparks and love of art create a magical and creative love story.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023)

Starring : Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres Plot: A single mother and her young son move to Bethlehem, PA, where they get involved in a community Nativity reenactment. Along the way, she encounters a charming local and begins to find renewed faith and love.

Christmas in Notting Hill (2023)

Starring : Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley Plot: Amelia, a famous actress, is back in her London hometown for Christmas and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend. Set in the charming streets of Notting Hill, the movie is filled with holiday spirit and London’s festive cheer.

Haul Out the Holly (2023)

Starring : Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown

: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown Plot: Emily returns to her hometown for Christmas and finds herself enlisted by her parents’ neighborhood to lead the annual holiday festivities. From tree lighting to cookie contests, she rediscovers the joy of Christmas and maybe even a spark of romance.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023)

Starring : Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown

: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown Plot: This sequel to Haul Out the Holly brings back Emily and her quirky neighborhood friends as they try to make the annual Christmas celebrations even bigger and brighter. This time, Emily and Jared navigate relationship twists amidst holiday lights and cheer.

