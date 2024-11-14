Secret Netflix Codes to Find Every Christmas Movie and Series

The holiday season is upon us, which means lots of Christmas TV viewing! If you’re looking for Netflix to help you with your holiday viewing, you may want to use Netflix’s category codes to access its full list of movies, series, and specials. Here’s an updated guide to all the Christmas category codes in 2024.

While this guide covers how to watch everything Netflix has in its entire library, you may be looking for just the new Christmas titles Netflix has in store for you in 2024. In this case, we’ve got a separate guide to all the new Christmas Originals and licensed titles, whether they be specials, series, or movies.

How do you use these codes? There are several ways, but the best way to browse is on your desktop. You can also use the numbers in the search box on your TV or enter the names of the categories. There’s also a short video below describing how to use the codes, and you can find even more of them in our big list of 3,500 codes here.

Main Netflix Christmas Hub for 2024

In 2024, Netflix has once again refreshed its main Christmas category code that serves as a hub page for the majority of Netflix’s available Christmas output. This year, the hub page is called “Stat Your Holidays Here,” with the official description as follows:

“Getting cozy, gathering with family and everything in between. No matter the moment, we’ve got a festive movie or show for every mood.”

In 2023, the hub page was called A Cozy Kind of Christmas, and in 2022, it was called Season’s Streamings / Here for the Holidays.

The hub essentially features a row for every kind of Holiday mood; let’s break it down:

In the Mood For Holiday Romance – 81946036

In the Mood for Calm, Cozy Vibes – 81944004

In the Mood for Family-Friendly Fun – 81944006

In the Mood for Cooking that Inspires – 81946035

In the Mood for a Festive Soundtrack – 81946029

In the Mood for Something Relatable and Real – 81944014

In the Mood for… Edgier Options? – 81954142

In the Mood for Whatever You Feel – 81953205

Holiday Playlist for Kids

In 2024, Netflix has been experimenting with kids’ playlists. One of the playlists available is the Holiday Playlist, which coincides with the festive period. It features 17 episodes, picking holiday specials from its vast library of kids’ series. Here’s what’s included:

Trolls Holiday Special

Gabby’s Dollhouse: A CAT-Tabulous Christmas

PJ Masks: The PJ Masks Save Christmas

The Creature Cases: The Missing Mammoth: A Holiday Mystery

Booba: Christmas Presents

Go Dog Go: Snow Dog Snow

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

A Trash Truck Christmas

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise

Booba: Santa’s Grotto

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Booba: Christmas Tree

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Princess Power: The Princesses and the Frosty Fruitdom Fiasco

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

A StoryBots Christmas

Full List of Netflix Christmas Category Codes

There are over 20 main category codes to find the complete list of Christmas movies and shows on Netflix, allowing you to filter from family classics, cartoons, and all the festive romantic comedies.

Here are all the Christmas category codes for 2023:

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

– 1527064 Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

– 1721544 Catch Up Over the Festive Season – 2308463

– 2308463 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

– 1476024 Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

– 1474017 Christmas Comedies – 1474015

– 1474015 Christmas Family Animation – 1393371

– 1393371 Christmas for Kids – 1726277

– 1726277 Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703

– 1395703 Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700

– 1395700 European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

– 1527063 Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

– 1475066 Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977

– 1418977 Festive Family Fun – 81351538

– 81351538 Festive Favorites – 107985

– 107985 Festive Fun – 393181

– 393181 Festive Romance – 394388

– 394388 Hallmark Channel – 107943

– 107943 More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837

– 81354837 Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527

– 1394527 Spiritual Movies – 26835

– 26835 Sweets & Treats – 81519147

– 81519147 Twisted Christmas – 2300975

Also, for the holiday season, we’d recommend the following:

Cooking Shows – 81569922

– 81569922 Family Movies – 51056

– 51056 Feel-Good Movies – 10579

– 10579 Fireplaces For Your Home – 81567699

– 81567699 Music & Musicals – 52852

– 52852 Most Bingeworthy TV Series – 1191605

Thanksgiving Netflix Category Codes

Netflix doesn’t have a huge amount of Thanksgiving movies, but it does have a central hub page for them:

Your final option for finding Netflix’s Christmas movie list is to stay on What’s on Netflix, where we’ve got an A-Z list within our library pages.

For a full list of over 4,000 Netflix category codes that delve into the depths of Netflix’s nearly 7,000-strong library, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to diving into Netflix’s Christmas library in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.