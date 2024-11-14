Secret Netflix Codes to Find Every Christmas Movie and Series

The holiday season is upon us, which means lots of Christmas TV viewing! If you’re looking for Netflix to help you with your holiday viewing, you may want to use Netflix’s category codes to access its full list of movies, series, and specials. Here’s an updated guide to all the Christmas category codes in 2024.
While this guide covers how to watch everything Netflix has in its entire library, you may be looking for just the new Christmas titles Netflix has in store for you in 2024. In this case, we’ve got a separate guide to all the new Christmas Originals and licensed titles, whether they be specials, series, or movies.
How do you use these codes? There are several ways, but the best way to browse is on your desktop. You can also use the numbers in the search box on your TV or enter the names of the categories. There’s also a short video below describing how to use the codes, and you can find even more of them in our big list of 3,500 codes here.
Main Netflix Christmas Hub for 2024
In 2024, Netflix has once again refreshed its main Christmas category code that serves as a hub page for the majority of Netflix’s available Christmas output. This year, the hub page is called “Stat Your Holidays Here,” with the official description as follows:
“Getting cozy, gathering with family and everything in between. No matter the moment, we’ve got a festive movie or show for every mood.”
In 2023, the hub page was called A Cozy Kind of Christmas, and in 2022, it was called Season’s Streamings / Here for the Holidays.
The hub essentially features a row for every kind of Holiday mood; let’s break it down:
- In the Mood For Holiday Romance – 81946036
- In the Mood for Calm, Cozy Vibes – 81944004
- In the Mood for Family-Friendly Fun – 81944006
- In the Mood for Cooking that Inspires – 81946035
- In the Mood for a Festive Soundtrack – 81946029
- In the Mood for Something Relatable and Real – 81944014
- In the Mood for… Edgier Options? – 81954142
- In the Mood for Whatever You Feel – 81953205
Holiday Playlist for Kids
In 2024, Netflix has been experimenting with kids’ playlists. One of the playlists available is the Holiday Playlist, which coincides with the festive period. It features 17 episodes, picking holiday specials from its vast library of kids’ series. Here’s what’s included:
- Trolls Holiday Special
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: A CAT-Tabulous Christmas
- PJ Masks: The PJ Masks Save Christmas
- The Creature Cases: The Missing Mammoth: A Holiday Mystery
- Booba: Christmas Presents
- Go Dog Go: Snow Dog Snow
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- A Trash Truck Christmas
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise
- Booba: Santa’s Grotto
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- Booba: Christmas Tree
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
- Princess Power: The Princesses and the Frosty Fruitdom Fiasco
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
- A StoryBots Christmas
Full List of Netflix Christmas Category Codes
There are over 20 main category codes to find the complete list of Christmas movies and shows on Netflix, allowing you to filter from family classics, cartoons, and all the festive romantic comedies.
Here are all the Christmas category codes for 2023:
- British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
- Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
- Catch Up Over the Festive Season – 2308463
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
- Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
- Christmas Comedies – 1474015
- Christmas Family Animation – 1393371
- Christmas for Kids – 1726277
- Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703
- Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700
- European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
- Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
- Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977
- Festive Family Fun – 81351538
- Festive Favorites – 107985
- Festive Fun – 393181
- Festive Romance – 394388
- Hallmark Channel – 107943
- More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837
- Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527
- Spiritual Movies – 26835
- Sweets & Treats – 81519147
- Twisted Christmas – 2300975
Also, for the holiday season, we’d recommend the following:
- Cooking Shows – 81569922
- Family Movies – 51056
- Feel-Good Movies – 10579
- Fireplaces For Your Home – 81567699
- Music & Musicals – 52852
- Most Bingeworthy TV Series – 1191605
Thanksgiving Netflix Category Codes
Netflix doesn’t have a huge amount of Thanksgiving movies, but it does have a central hub page for them:
- Thanksgiving (105085)
Your final option for finding Netflix’s Christmas movie list is to stay on What’s on Netflix, where we’ve got an A-Z list within our library pages.
For a full list of over 4,000 Netflix category codes that delve into the depths of Netflix’s nearly 7,000-strong library, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.
Are you looking forward to diving into Netflix’s Christmas library in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.