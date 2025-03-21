New on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 21, 2025

That’s another week in the history books! If you’re looking to sit down with one of the new releases on Netflix this week, allow us to walk you through the highlights and all 27 new movies, series, and games that dropped, plus dive into what’s been picking up the most points in the Netflix top 10s.

Before we dig in – some quick housekeeping! You can find a roundup of all your new releases this week here if you’re from the UK. To see what’s still to come throughout the remainder of March and a first look at all the new additions for April, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Christian Gudegast

Cast: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Evin Ahmad

Writer: Christian Gudegast, Paul T. Scheuring

Coming to Netflix just a few weeks after it premiered in theaters, you can now watch the enthralling sequel to Den of Thieves from the comfort of your own home. Already pouncing to the number 1 spot in the movie’s top 10s since its addition, the sequel sees a high-stakes chase across Europe end with Big Nick and Donnie teaming up plotting on other world’s biggest heists taking place at a luxurious diamond exchange.

The movie picked up pretty good reviews across the board after its release this January, including a glowing review from The Taos News, which said, “Writer-director Christian Gudegast seems intent on reinventing the action movie to provide the audience a desire to actually watch his movies rather than tuning out when the automatic weapons show up.”

Wolf King (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Director: Tom Brass

Cast: Ceallach Spellman, Georgia Lock, Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Nina Barker-Francis, Tom Rhys Harries

If you’re into animation or you have kids, we strongly recommend Wolf King, a new eight-part series that adapts Curtis Jobling’s brilliant Wereworld novels. The series follows Drew Ferran as he comes of age and discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves and the rightful of a land governed by Werelords. Drew’s journey takes him on unexpected twists and turns, but he’s ultimately tasked with fighting the tyranny of the Lion Lords and reclaiming the throne.

We’re pleased to add our voices among the other reviews signing the praises of this animated series thus far. I reviewed the series yesterday, giving it a four-star rating. I loved how the story takes outstanding elements from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Game of Thrones for a fresh, uniquely British animated series that flies by.

The Residence (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Mystery

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Susan Kelechi Watson

Shondaland is back with another critically acclaimed series, following Inventing Anna and, of course, the beloved Bridgerton. Paul William Davies takes on creator duties, having previously worked on titles like For the People and Scandal. This eight-part series—originally conceived as a limited series—follows the aftermath of a death during the State Dinner and the unorthodox methods used by the detective (played by Uzo Aduba) to uncover who did it.

Despite now being Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, my gut says this is having a slow start on Netflix, and that Adolescence is still taking up much of the oxygen right now, so we’ll see how its top 10 performance evolves.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Note: You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix through our hub page with trailers and more info about each title.

13 New Movies Added This Week

Bert Kreischer: Lucky (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Competencia oficial (2021) – R – Spanish

– R – Spanish Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) – R – English

– R – English Dragon (2024) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Everest (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English In Youth We Trust (2024) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Little Siberia (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Finnish

– TV-MA – Finnish Making The Leopard (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian

– TV-14 – Italian Officer on Duty (2025) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Revelations (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Guns of Navarone (1961) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Outrun (2024) – R – English

– R – English The Twister: Caught in the Storm (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

13 New TV Series Added This Week

A Korean Odyssey (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Bet Your Life (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish CoComelon Lane (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Crime Patrol (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Go! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu/English

– TV-MA – Zulu/English High Tides (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch

– TV-MA – Dutch Inside (Season 1 – New Episodes Daily) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi The Residence (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Until You Burn (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Wolf King (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Woman of the Dead (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

1 New Game Added to Netflix

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo (Android and iOS) – See Netflix’s complete list of mobile games.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Yes, somehow, Kraven the Hunter took home the most amount of points in the US top 10s this week, but that’s probably more to do with the fact it’s been much stickier than The Electric State, which, as of March 21st, has dropped dramatically in the charts. That is not a good sign, given that it already had a poor performance globally when the numbers were released earlier this week.

Kraven the Hunter (72 points) The Electric State (64 points) Trap (60 points) Despicable Me 4 (57 points) Plankton: The Movie (46 points) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (29 points) Friday (23 points) Everest (21 points) Midnight in the Switchgrass (20 points) The Twister: Caught in the Storm (19 points) Venom: The Last Dance (10 points) Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (10 points) Next Friday (5 points) Sicario (2 points) The Secret Life of Pets (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

It’s been making waves all week, and rightly so; Netflix UK’s short 4-episode miniseries packs a serious punch and has been making headlines (not always for the right reasons) all over the globe and took home the most amount of points in the US top 10s this week.

Adolescence (79 points) Temptation Island (61 points) Running Point (60 points) Zero Day (42 points) Beauty in Black (39 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (26 points) The Walking Dead: Dead City (25 points) WWE Raw (19 points) Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (16 points) Welcome to the Family (15 points) The Residence (9 points) Medusa (5 points) Wolf King (4 points) Inside (2 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.