‘The Residence’, ‘Wolf King’ and ‘The Big Short’ Among New Releases on Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

It’s been a busy week of new additions to the Netflix UK library with 52 new titles! This includes Shondaland’s new series The Residence, the fantastic new animated series Wolf King, and the return of Adam McKay’s The Big Short.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

1 The Residence

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Mystery

Drama, Comedy, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Molly Griggs, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr. Language: English Watch on Netflix

The fruitful relationship between Shondaland and Netflix continues with the entertaining whodunnit series The Residence, starring Orange is the New Black fan favorite Uzo Aduba.

After a disastrous state dinner at the White House, 157 suspects are at the center of a murder investigation led by detective Cordelia Cupp, who partners with the skeptical FBI special agent Edwin Park.

2 Wolf King

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Animation, Adventure, Family Rating: TV-Y7

TV-Y7 Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 Director: Tom Brass

Tom Brass Cast: Ceallach Spellman, Georgia Lock, Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Nina Barker-Francis, Tom Rhys Harries, David Dawson

Ceallach Spellman, Georgia Lock, Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Nina Barker-Francis, Tom Rhys Harries, David Dawson Language: English Watch on Netflix

Wolf King is the perfect blend of fantasy and adventure, and we hope to see even more episodes in the near future.

Adolescent Drew Ferran discovers he is the last in an ancient lineage of Werewolves and the rightful ruler of the land governed by Werelords. However, to reclaim the throne, he must fight the tyrannical Lion lords.

3 Revelations

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Biography, Comedy, Drama Rating: R

R Release Date: August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023 Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling Language: English

English Runtime: 130 min Watch on Netflix

The Big Short ages like a fine wine, and it’s back on Netflix. It is just as educational as it is funny—if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.

In the run-up to the financial crash of 2008, one man saw the disaster that loomed, kickstarting a chain of events that saw a group of investors bet against the United States mortgage market.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

48 Hrs. (1982)

Dragon (2025)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

In Youth We Trust (2024)

Joy Ride (2023)

Little Siberia (2025) N

Ninja Assassin (2009)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Officer on Duty (2025)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Scarface (1983)

Seven (1995)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Big Short (2015)

Us (2019)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

Bet Your Life (Season 1) N

CoComelon Lane (Season 4)

Crime Patrol (Season 1)

Go! (Season 1) N

High Tides (Season 2) N

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Season 1) N

Men on a Mission (Part 4)

Revelations (2025) N

Ski into Love (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 3)

The Replacement (Season 1)

The Residence (Season 1) N

Until You Burn (Season 1) N

Wolf King (Season 1) N

Woman of the Dead (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

Making The Leopard (2025) N

The Stuff of Dreams (2024)

The Twisters: Caught in the Storm (2025) N

3 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

Bret Kreischer: Lucky (2025) N

Michael McIntyre: Hello Wembley! (2009)

Michael McIntyre: Live & Laughing (2008)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2205

Below Deck (Season 8)

Inside (Season 1) N

9 New WWE Premium Live Events Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 21, 2025

WWE Breakdown (1998)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (2017)

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble (2018)

WWE One Night Stand (4 Seasons)

WWE Roadblock: End of the Line (2016)

WWE Super Show-Down (3 Seasons)

WWE Survivor Series (38 Seasons)

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs (12 Seasons)

WWE Unforgiven (11 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Sisu (73 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (62 points) The Electric State (59 points) Minions (44 points) Plankton: The Movie (40 points) Just Cause (31 points) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (30 points) Book Club: The Next Chapter (26 points) Despicable Me 3 (17 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (16 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Adolescence (70 points) Toxic Town (61 points) 1883 (58 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (44 points) Temptation Island (37 points) Snatch (33 points) Zero Day (28 points) Inside (27 points) WWE Raw (27 points) Running Point (22 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!