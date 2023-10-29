What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 30th to November 5th, 2023

Welcome to a preview of the week ahead on Netflix and what must be one of the most stacked release lineups we’ve seen in years, if not ever. Let’s now dig into all the new movies and series on the way.

Why is this week so busy? A few of the Sony movies coming to Netflix help partly explain it, but so does the fact that we’re crossing into a new month and really getting into the stride of the fall 2023 lineup in the runup to Christmas.

As always, let’s cover three of our most anticipated titles coming up this week and then dive into the full preliminary list:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

For many, this summer blockbuster likely ticks some, if not all, of the following boxes:

The best Spider-Man movie of all time

The best comic book adaptation of all time

The best-animated movie of all time

No matter where you land on those three, there’s no doubt that Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is one of the best movies of the year and thanks to the aforementioned Sony first window deal, it’s headed to Netflix for 18 months.

Picking up from the first movie, we find Miles Morales reuniting with Gwen Stacy under pretty poor circumstances, with the Spider-Verse’s fate resting solely in his hands.

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Shawn Levy, best known for his work on Netflix’s Stranger Things series, is coming to Netflix with a big book adaptation series this week that Netflix has been promoting heavily as it hopes to position it for awards season next year.

Having premiered at film festivals in recent months, you can find a handful of reviews out there. Beatrice Shahzad for DiscussingFilm concluded that while the adaptation was “simplified,” it was “still powerful,” praising the performance of its high-profile cast members particularly.

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It’s no secret I’m a huge fan of great animation on Netflix, and coming up this week is perhaps one of my most anticipated series to come from the streamer in years. Coming from Michael Green (best known for his work on Blade Runner 2049) and Amber Noizumi, this new series is set during Edo-period Japan and follows “a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.”

From all the trailers and previews we’ve seen for the series thus far, it looks like a slam dunk with voices for the title provided by the likes of Randall Park, Brenda Song, Maya Erskine, and Darren Barnet.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Check out our separate previews for the most comprehensive roundups of what’s coming to Netflix in the final days of October 2023 and November 2023 here. Check our new on Netflix hub throughout the week for the full list of new titles.

Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Lucas the Spider (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (Android and iOS) Netflix Original

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

13 Going on 30 (2004)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

60 Days In (Season 5)

Black Christmas (2019)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Desperado (1995)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Downsizing (2017)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original

Locked In (2023) Netflix Original

Love in the Wild (Season 1)

Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Saitama Host Club / Saitama no Host (Season 1)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5) HBO Original

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday (2023)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Mummy (2017)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Social Network (2010)

The Thundermans (Season 3)

The Transporter: Refuelled (2015)

Think Like A Dog (2020)

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysoom (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie (2006)

Victorious (Season 3)

Whiplash (2014)

Wingwomen / Voleuses (2023) Netflix Original

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Baby Animal Cam (LIVE) Netflix Original

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original

Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1) Netflix Original

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original

Erin & Aaron (Season 1)

Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

NYAD (2023) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 7) Netflix Original

The Tailor (Season 3) Netflix Original

Vacaciones de verano (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Lopez vs Lopez (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Amazing Race (Seasons 17 and 31)

What will you be checking out on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.