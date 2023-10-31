New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: October 2023

It was a busy month at Netflix for Indian theatrical releases, but October also saw the premieres of the thrilling new Hindi Original film Khufiya and the mysterious Hindi Original series Kaala Paani. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in October 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: October 2023

Kushi (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 162 Minutes

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Murli Sharma

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 1

A young couple falls in love before they realize that their fathers — one a prominent atheist, the other a Brahmin spiritual leader — are bitter rivals. The holy man says an unhappy marriage is written in the couple’s stars. Will they be able to forge their own destiny? Each language version of Kushi (“Happiness“) has a separate catalog entry.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Mahesh Babu P.

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Jayasudha

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 4

In Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, Anuskha Shetty plays an independent woman looking to conceive through artificial insemination. She settles on a prospective sperm donor — a standup comedian played by Naveen Polishetty — only for him to fall in love with her, complicating their business relationship. Additional language options can be found in the movie’s audio menu.

Khufiya (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi

Genre: Based on a Book, Spy Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 5

Khufiya is based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. In 2004 in Bangladesh, an Indian spy is murdered when her plan to poison a Pakistani official is revealed. India’s intelligence bureau must find out who the mole within their agency is working for before more of their secrets are exposed. But the hunt uncovers painful memories for the lead investigator Krishna (Tabu). There’s so much going on in Khufiya that it easily could have been a series. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

OMG 2 (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Amit Rai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

Genre: Comedy, Social Issue | Added to Netflix: October 7

Teenager Vivek is given bad advice about sex and is bullied at school as a result. When Vivek attempts to harm himself, a messenger from Lord Shiva saves him. The messenger encourages Vivek’s devout father Kanti to sue the school and prove to everyone that sex education is society’s moral duty. Though OMG 2 director Amit Rai hoped that Netflix would pick up his original, uncensored version of the film, the version playing on Netflix is the censored theatrical cut. Also, OMG 2 is not a direct sequel to 2012’s OMG, only a spiritual one (sorry!).

Kasargold (2023)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Mridul Nair

Cast: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 12

After arguing with the man who hit their car, a pair of smugglers realize that the bag of gold they were transporting is gone. Their attempt to retrieve the gold doesn’t go as planned, putting the smugglers in the crosshairs of the dangerous men running the racket. Additional dialogue options are available in the movie’s audio menu.

Dream Girl 2 (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 127 Minutes

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 19

Ayushmann Khurrana returns in this sequel to 2019’s Dream Girl as Karam, a man with a talent for impersonating women’s voices. His girlfriend Pari’s father won’t let them marry until Karam buys a house, so he dresses in drag and works as a dancer named “Pooja” to earn some quick cash. Unfortunately, “Pooja” is too hot for her own good, and her suitors get in the way of Karam’s plans to marry Pari.

Chandramukhi 2 (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: P. Vasu

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Radikaa Sarathkumar

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 26

A cursed family gathers in palace near their ancestral temple to pray their way to better luck. Unfortunately, the family accidentally releases a couple of the palace’s resident evil spirits, causing further calamity — just like happened 17 years earlier (when the original Chandramukhi released). Each language version of Chandramukhi 2 has a separate catalog entry.

Iraivan (2023)

Languages: Tamil

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: I. Ahmed

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, Vinoth Kishan

Genre: Psychological Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 26

A cop who operates outside the law is traumatized when a serial killer who preys on young girls murders his partner. After years of peaceful retirement, the cop is drawn back into the killer’s web when the criminal escapes from prison. Netflix describes the film with the words “gore” and “violence,” so be forewarned. Each language version of Iraivan has a separate catalog entry, and the Telugu version can also be found under the title “God.”

New Indian Series on Netflix: October 2023

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum (2023) N

Languages: Hindi & 11 more

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Tarun Ratnani, Smita Malhotra, Deepak Chachra

Genre: Animated, Political | Added to Netflix: October 14

Animal storytellers Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy recount tales from India’s past. The cartoon depicts the violence inherent in many of these stories, so the series may not be appropriate for a very young audience. In addition to the original Hindi, dubbed versions in Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Kaala Paani (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh, Sukant Goel

Genre: Survival Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 18

In Kaala Paani (“Dark Water“), thousands of tourists descend on the Andaman and Nicobar islands for a festival right as a mysterious illness breaks out. Doctors race to uncover the nature of the illness and find a cure while politicians try to prevent panic in this thriller about the intersection of sociology and ecology. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

