Netflix UK Added 71 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: July 7th, 2023

Thanks to the start of a new month, there’s a whole trove of new movies and TV shows for UK subscribers to binge on Netflix this weekend.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

WHAM! (2023) N

Director: Chris Smith

Genre: Music, Docuseries | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley

Thanks to archived interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, fans of WHAM! get to relive the career of one of the most iconic 80s pop icons of all time!

Young Sheldon (Season 5)

New Episodes: 22

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan,

Netflix UK is still a year behind on Young Sheldon, however, that just means there’s more for fans to binge on this time next year.

In 1989, future Nobel prize-winning scientist, Sheldon Cooper is nine years old and skipped four grades to start high school. As Sheldon’s brilliance in the academic field sets him on the path to scientific greatness, its up to his family to put up with his antics and to keep him grounded.

Human Traffic (1999)

Director: Justin Kerrigan

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: John Simm, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes, Nicola Reynolds, Danny Dyer,

There are few films that can sum up British drinking and clubbing culture in the late 90s than Human Traffic. For some it’ll be a flashback to their early adult years, for others, it may be an education on what your parents got up to on nights out in the 90s.

The Cardiff club scene in the ’90s: five best friends deal with their relationships and personal demons during a weekend. Jip calls himself a sexual paranoid, afraid he’s impotent. Lulu, Jip’s mate, doesn’t find much to fancy in men. Nina hates her job at a fast-food joint, and her man Koop, who dreams of being a great hip-hop D.J., is prone to fits of unprovoked jealousy. The fifth is Moff, whose family is down on his behavior. Starting Friday afternoon, with preparations for clubbing, we follow the five from Ecstasy-induced fun through a booze-laden come-down early Saturday morning, followed by the weekend’s aftermath. It’s breakthrough time for at least three of them.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

37 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 7th, 2023

10X10 (2018)

12 Mighty Orphans (2021)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

District 9 (2009)

Georgetown (2019)

Gigli (2003)

Gold Brick (2023) N

Gone Girl (2014)

Home Wrecker (2023)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Human Traffic (1999)

Inside Man (2006)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Marley & Me (2008)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Night School (2018)

Profile (2018)

Seasons (2023) N

Sing (2016)

Skyscraper (2018)

Spyder (2017)

The Bang (2023)

The Out-Laws (2023) N

The Program (2015)

The Revenant (2015)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Treasure (2022)

Unfaithful (2002)

Venom (2018)

27 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 7th, 2023

Are You Human (Season 1)

Back to 15 (Season 2) N

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (Season 1)

Descendants of the Sun (Season 1)

Detectorists (Season 3)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (Season 1)

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) N

Fight for My Way (Season 1)

Good Manager (Season 1)

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Her Private Life (Season 1)

Hidden Love (Season 1)

King’s War (Season 1)

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4)

Little Angel (Volume 3)

Manifest (2 Seasons) N

My Golden Life (Season 1)

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N – Weekly

– Weekly Queen for Seven Days (Season 1)

School 2017 (Season 1)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 4)

The Holiday (Season 1)

The Legend of Bruce Lee (Season 1)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) N

The Vampire Diaries (8 Seasons)

Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) N

Young Sheldon (Season 5)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 7th, 2023

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) N

WHAM! (2023) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 5)

The King Who Never Was (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 7th, 2023

Deep Fake Love (Season 1) N

Hack My Home (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 7th, 2023

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) N

