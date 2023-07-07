Fantasy Shows Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

It’s time for another genre preview looking into Netflix’s upcoming slate of upcoming series. This time, we’ll be checking in with all the new fantasy series we know that are being developed at Netflix.

Want to see some of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy movies instead? We’ve got you covered with our separate preview here.

Now you’ll notice this list is comprised mostly of animated titles, particularly new upcoming titles. This list would’ve been full of young adult fantasy shows in prior years, whether that be titles like Warrior Nun, Lockwood & Co, or Shadow and Bone. Sadly, given their performance, we’ve seen Netflix transition away from these shows.

Returning Fantasy Series on Netflix

Before diving into the new stuff on the way, let’s cover some of the fantasy series we know will return for future seasons.

Arcane (Season 2) – After an incredible debut on Netflix, the series based on League of Legends is coming back for a second series sometime in 2024.

– After an incredible debut on Netflix, the series based on League of Legends is coming back for a second series sometime in 2024. Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Powerhouse Animation confirmed in December 2020 another season of the animated fantasy series would be on the way.

– Powerhouse Animation confirmed in December 2020 another season of the animated fantasy series would be on the way. Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – We’re getting one last go around for Gus and friends, with the third and final season of Sweet Tooth having already completed production.

– We’re getting one last go around for Gus and friends, with the third and final season of Sweet Tooth having already completed production. The Sandman (Season 2) – Based on the Niel Gaiman DC comics, production has started on the next set of episodes that will introduce us to the Norse gods and various other characters from the seminal comic books.

– Based on the Niel Gaiman DC comics, production has started on the next set of episodes that will introduce us to the Norse gods and various other characters from the seminal comic books. The Witcher (Seasons 4-5) – Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt in at least two future installments of The Witcher, confirmed on Netflix.

New Fantasy Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Coming to Netflix in 2024 is the brand new live-action adaptation of the incredibly popular Nickelodeon animated series.

Following Aang and his friends, we’ll see the young boy transition to becoming an Airbender and defeating the Fire Nation.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Taking the baton over from Castlevania, which ran on Netflix for four seasons, is this new spin-off entry from Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions.

In this new iteration, we’ll follow Richter Belmont (descendant of Trevor and Sypha), with him operating around the time of the French Revolution.

Dead Boy Detectives

Originally at HBO Max, this new DC show produced by Berlanti Productions is now bound exclusively for Netflix. The show will follow the duo Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who investigate supernatural crimes on Earth after opting not to head to the after life.

The comic’s author Neil Gaiman has also stated on record that the show will share the same universe alongside The Sandman, so fingers crossed we see crossovers and such down the road.

Delicious in Dungeon

Announced at the Anime Expo 2023 for release on Netflix in January 2024 (we’re hearing January 3rd) is a new series from Studio Trigger.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Knight Laios and his skilled companions venture to seize the treasure hidden beneath a village graveyard. However, they are defeated by a Flame Dragon that devours Laios’s sister, Farin. Despite escaping the dungeon, they abandon their gear and become destitute, leading to the disbandment of the group. Laios, now determined, must face the dungeon once more within a month to rescue Farin before she becomes the dragon’s meal.”

Kaos

Crossing into fantasy is this new comedy-drama hailing out of the United Kingdom.

Not much is known about the story of the series thus far beyond it being a modern day retelling of Greek mythology with the likes of Medusa, Seus and Poseidon set to feature.

Among the stars in the series thus far includes Debi Mazar, Fady Elsayed, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Jeff Goldblum, and David Thewlis.

Magic: The Gathering

Originally announced in 2019, an adult-animated series based on the popular card game has been a long time coming but we still don’t quite know where the series is in development. In 2021, The Russo Brothers notably departed the project, and at some point, the series was supposed to be released in 2022, but now into mid-2023, we’re none the wiser about how far along and whether this still exists.

The series is slated to expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

Octopie Network and Snowball Studios are believed to be the two animation studios behind the project.

Rats / Riff Raff

As part of the growing Witcher-verse on Netflix, we’ll be getting a new spin-off series (recently wrapped filming) that focuses on a group of renegades known as the Rats introduced in season 3 of the mothership show and are prominent in the books.

Raybearer

Announced in 2021 from Sugar23 and MACRO was a new young adult fantasy series that’ll be adapting Jordan Ifueko’s novel with Gina Atwater boarded onto the project.

The premise of the story is about a young girl named Tarisai who is chosen to join an elite group called the Crown Prince’s Council. However, she soon discovers a dark secret and must navigate the dangerous world of political intrigue while uncovering her true identity.

Shadecraft

Joe Henderson, best known for his work on Netflix’s Lucifer, has a couple of projects in the works at Netflix with one being a supernatural teen fantasy series, Shadecraft.

The series is expected to center on 16-year-old Zadie Lu, who, while dealing with regular high school problems, is worried that shadows are somehow coming to life around her.

The Boroughs

A new TV fantasy adventure series called The Boroughs will come from The Duffer Brothers (the tag team behind Stranger Things).

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are helming the project that’s set in the New Mexico desert and follows a group of heroes having to thwart an extraterrestrial threat.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Can you believe it was 2018 when Netflix first announced it was diving head-first into the world of Narnia? Well, since then, any news surrounding the future has been hard to find to say the least. However, we know Greta Gerwig is on board to direct at least two movies.

When the venture was initially announced, however, Netflix did say they’d be working on a series in the universe too, but it’s likely still a long way off.

The Magic Order

One project that’s seemingly in some kind of development hell is the Millarworld adaptation series that’s akin to Harry Potter in that it revolves around magic.

The story is based on five families secretly working to rid the world of dangerous threats.

The Talisman

One project we don’t expect to hear anything new on anytime soon is The Talisman, a Stephen King and Peter Straub novel TV adaptation that was unveiled in 2019 (although it was mentioned again in 2022).

The book’s plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer who sets off on a road trip and ends up in a parallel world crossing paths with people on the hunt in search of a powerful talisman.

Twilight of the Gods

One of the numerous projects aside from the huge new sci-fi franchise Rebel Moon that Zack Snyder currently has a hand in will be Twilight of the Gods which comes from Xilam Animation.

Although we’re yet to have officially laid our eyes upon the new series, we know most of the voice cast behind the show and that it will be a new take on well-known Norse mythology.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Coming to Netflix: December 14th