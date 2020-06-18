What’s New on Netflix UK: June 18th, 2020

Wubba Dub Dub, Rick & Morty season 4 has arrived on Netflix UK, along with 16 new and tv series ready to binge right now. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for June 18th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Rick and Morty

Seasons: 4a | Episodes: 36

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren

UK subscribers will be excited to see the latest season of Rick & Morty on Netflix but only the first five episodes of the fourth season are available. As the series only recently aired on Channel 4, we suspect that the remaining five episodes will arrive later this year.

Not so bright highschooler Morty joins his genius scientist Grandpa Rick on adventures across the galaxy, and the multiverse.

A Whisker Away N

Director: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Susumu Chiba, Ayako Kawasumi, Minako Kawasumi

Originally scheduled for a Japanese theatrical release but postponed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, A Whisker Away has since been picked up by Netflix for a global release.

Junior-highschool student Miyo Sasaki is in love with her fellow classmate Kento Hinode, but he never appears to take any notice of her. After discovering a magic mask that can transform her into the cat named Taro, she finally grabs the attention of Hinode. The more Miyo transforms into Taro, the more time she gets to spend with Hinode, but she risks never being able to turn back into a human if the boundaries between being a human and a feline are lost.

The Order N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 60 minutes

Cast: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Katharine Isabelle

The surprise package of 2020, The Order was exceptionally popular amongst teen audiences. With the arrival of the second season, can the series impress enough to get a fabled third season on Netflix?

Jack Morton is a freshman at College. Out for revenge against those that killed his mother, Jack pledges himself to a secret society known as The Order. Thrust into the world of magic, and supernatural horrors as Jack delves deeper into the world of The Order he discovers there is an ongoing war between the Werewolves and Magical Dark Arts users.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 18th, 2020

A Whisker Away (2020) N

Alexandria… Why? (1979)

Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989)

An Egyptian Story (1982)

The Blazing Sun (1954)

Cairo Station (1958)

Dark Waters (1956)

Destiny (1997)

The Emigrant (1994)

The Land (1970)

Lola Igna (2019)

One Take (2020) N

The Order (Season 2) N

Return of the Prodigal Sun (1976)

Rick and Morty (Season 4)

Saladin (1963)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: June 18th, 2020

Into the Fade (2017)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 18th, 2020

365 Days is still dominating the top movie spot and Polish crime-drama The Woods took over 13 Reasons Why:

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 18th) 1. The Woods

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. White Lines

4. Snowpiercer

5. Alexa & Katie

6. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

7. F is for Family

8. Space Force

9. The Last Dance

10. Queer Eye — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 18, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!