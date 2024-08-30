What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

There are 27 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library this week, but expect even more next week when we welcome in September.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

The Deliverance (2024) N

Director: Lee Daniels

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Caleb McLaughlin, Omar Epps

While Netflix has not been heavily marketing The Deliverance, we expect the horror to do well this weekend.

In Indiana, Latoya Ammons and her three children have been suffering at the hands of a demonic entity, leading them to believe their family home is a portal to hell.

Terminator Zero (2024) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Anime, Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: André Holland, Rosario Dawson, Sonoya Mizuno, Armani Jackson, Ann Dowd

Terminator Zero is the best title added to the beloved sci-fi franchise since Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

In 1997, scientist Malcolm Lee developed an AI in Tokyo, Japan, to rival Skynet. However, in response to this threat, Skynet sends a Terminator back in time to assassinate Lee and destroy the AI. At the same time, Eiko, a woman from the future, is sent back in time to protect Lee and his family from the metal menace.

Chastity High (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Ai Mikami, Ryubi Miyase, Yuuki Luna, Ell, Rintaro Mizusawa

Not one to be overlooked this weekend, the plot of Chastity High will grab the attention of plenty of young subscribers. Also, it’s an Original that screams an English adaptation at some point in the near future.

When an all-girls and all-boys school merge for the first time, the school bans dating immediately, and anyone caught will be expelled. When the student council begins the hunt for rule breakers, Arisawa Yuichika and now boy Maki Ryogo begin a revolution and demand that the ban on romance be lifted.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

(Un)lucky Sisters (2024) N

Anna (2019)

Bros (2022)

Buddy (2023)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Official Secrets (2018)

Sheriff: Narko Integriti (2024)

Space Jam (1996)

Student of the Year 2 (2019)

The Deliverance (2024) N

The Infernal Machine (2022)

The Vault (2021)

Untamed Royals (2024) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

Breathless (Season 1) N

Chastity High (Season 1) N

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Season 1) N

KAOS (Season 1) N

Represent (Season 2)

Terminator Zero (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

Untold: Sign Stealer (2024) N

Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

We Are! Let’s get the party STARTO!! (2024)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

A-List to Playlist (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 30th, 2024

Adam Sandler: Love You (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Union (76 points) The Other Woman (58 points) Why Him? (55 points) Incoming (47 points) Anna (35 points) Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (30 points) The Vault (29 points) Orphan: First Kill (27 points) Lucy (26 points) Aquaman (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Brassic (73 points) Emily in Paris (68 points) Love Is Blind: UK (65 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (58 points) The Accident (40 points) The Ice Cream Wars (32 points) The Umbrella Academy (30 points) Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (26 points) Lost (20 points) Worst Ex Ever (2 points)

