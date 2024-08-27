Here’s your look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2024. Some exciting new originals are coming, including Nicole Kidman’s first Netflix series, exciting sports documentaries, and much more.

In case you missed it, the list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in August 2024 can be found here.

Note: This list has omitted some international releases for brevity. All dates are subject to change. Polite Notice: If you’re a UK publisher or journalist using this list, please give us credit if you utilize it. We’re particularly looking at you, RadioTimes, who copy and paste this list monthly!

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2024

Costa, How Do They Do It? (2023) – Joining the myriad of other docs on Netflix about UK retail stores, this doc follows the rise of the coffee chain.

– Joining the myriad of other docs on Netflix about UK retail stores, this doc follows the rise of the coffee chain. Googlebox (Season 17) – Channel 4’s reaction reality series.

New Life (2024) – Streaming premiere of the horror thriller starring Sonya Walger. About a mysterious woman who is on the run with a dangerous secret.

– Streaming premiere of the horror thriller starring Sonya Walger. About a mysterious woman who is on the run with a dangerous secret. Ray Winstone’s Sicily (Season 1) – Reality series featuring The Gentlemen star who journeys to the beautiful region of Sicily to explore the history, food, drink, and culture.

– Reality series featuring The Gentlemen star who journeys to the beautiful region of Sicily to explore the history, food, drink, and culture. Somewhere (2010) – Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning feature in this indie drama about a hard-living actor has his young daughter come to visit.

– Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning feature in this indie drama about a hard-living actor has his young daughter come to visit. S.W.A.T. (Season 6) – The latest season of the procedural action drama starring Shemar Moore.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (Season 1) N —Live eating competition that will see the hot dog-eating champion, Joey Chesnut, go toe to toe with rival Takeru Kobayashi in a winner-takes-all weiner contest.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd

Last One Standing (Season 3) N – Japanese comedy series.

– Japanese comedy series. Phil Wang: Wang in There Baby! (2024) N – British stand-up comedy special.

– British stand-up comedy special. Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (Limited Series) N —Sports documentary featuring former USWNT star and Women’s World Cup Winner Hope Solo on her trials and tribulations throughout her career.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 4th

Breeders (Multiple Seasons) – The Sky comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard makes its Netflix debut.

– The Sky comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard makes its Netflix debut. Mother’s Instinct (2024) – Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain headlines this thriller adaptation about two neighbors sharing in the joys and fears of motherhood.

Outlast (Season 2) N – The competition survival reality series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 5th

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) N — Documentary centered on the crew of Apollo 13, the third crew meant to land on the moon, but two days after lift-off, disaster struck, and the crew found themselves in a race against time to save their own lives, and return home to Earth.

— Documentary centered on the crew of Apollo 13, the third crew meant to land on the moon, but two days after lift-off, disaster struck, and the crew found themselves in a race against time to save their own lives, and return home to Earth. Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue (2024) – Kids animated special.

– Kids animated special. Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (Limited Series) N – Mexican crime documentary series about a woman who becomes embroiled in an escort network.

– Mexican crime documentary series about a woman who becomes embroiled in an escort network. The Perfect Couple (Season 1) N —Crime drama series starring Nicole Kidman in her first Netflix series as Greer Winbury, the wealthy mother of the groom at a lavish beach wedding, where suddenly a body washes up on the beach, and everyone becomes a suspect.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th

Rebel Ridge (2024) N —Action-thriller that sees an ex-Marine in a violent standoff with the local police chief after his attempt to post his cousin’s bail escalates.

Selling Sunset (Season 8) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Watcher (2022) – Maika Monroe stars in this dark thriller about a woman who begins to suspect she’s being stalked after having moved to Bucharest in Romania.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 7th

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series) N – Korean medical period drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 8th

Inspector George Gently (Multiple Seasons) – BBC’s crime drama series starring Martin Shaw.

– BBC’s crime drama series starring Martin Shaw. The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – The climate change drama about what happens when a catastrophic natural disaster sets off a new ice age.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 9th

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated kids series based on the kids toys.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th

Ahir Shah Ends (2024) N – British stand-up comedy special.

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (Limited Series) N – Jack and Michael go on a globe-trotting adventure to find out the big questions Jack has on becoming a father.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th

Boxer (2024) N —Polish sports drama starring Eryk Kulm Jr as an aspiring boxer who flees communist Poland to pursue his dreams of becoming the world’s greatest boxer.

—Polish sports drama starring Eryk Kulm Jr as an aspiring boxer who flees communist Poland to pursue his dreams of becoming the world’s greatest boxer. Butterfly (2018) – Drama about a young girl who was assigned male at birth striving to live a normal life while her parents are going through separation.

– Drama about a young girl who was assigned male at birth striving to live a normal life while her parents are going through separation. Cobweb (2023) – Horror about a young boy who suspects his parents have been hiding something from him. Starring Lizzy Caplan and Woody Norman.

Outlaw (2024) – Brazilian crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 12th

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (2024) N — Sports documentary on the life and career of world cup winning Argentian footballer Ángel Di María.

Sports documentary on the life and career of world cup winning Argentian footballer Ángel Di María. Billionaire Island (Season 1) N — Norwegian comedy centered on the ruthless owner of a fish farming company, who attempts a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world’s largest salmon producer.

Norwegian comedy centered on the ruthless owner of a fish farming company, who attempts a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world’s largest salmon producer. Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) N — The second half of the fourth season will bring more drama and romance for Emily.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Limited Series) N – Charlize Theron is an executive producer on this new crime docu-series about a mother who finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

– Charlize Theron is an executive producer on this new crime docu-series about a mother who finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared. Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) N —Turkish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 13th

Officer Black Belt (2024) N – Korean martial arts drama.

– Korean martial arts drama. Sector 36 (2024) N – Indian drama movie about children who go missing and a determined police officer looking for answers.

– Indian drama movie about children who go missing and a determined police officer looking for answers. Uglies (2024) N —Joey King stars in the teen-action drama as Tally Youngblood, a young woman who lives in a world where a compulsory operation removes physical differences and makes everyone pretty.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th

White Nanny Black Child (2023) – Documentary on Nigerian children who were fostered by white families in the 70s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th

Cocomelon (Season 11) – New season of the kid’s animated series.

– New season of the kid’s animated series. Grave of the Fireflies (1988) – Get the tissues at the ready, this anime Studio Ghibli classic joins Netflix for the first time.

– Get the tissues at the ready, this anime Studio Ghibli classic joins Netflix for the first time. Trolls (2016) – The first animated movie from DreamWorks based on the best-selling toys.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – New Korean cooking competition series.

– New Korean cooking competition series. Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry (LIVE) N – Weekly live episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 18th

Envious (Season 1) N – Argentinian drama series.

Memory (2022) – Martin Campbell is the director behind this Liam Neeson thriller about a human with early dementia.

– Martin Campbell is the director behind this Liam Neeson thriller about a human with early dementia. The Children Act (2017) – Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Fionn Whitehead star in this drama about a judge having to decide whether to allow a lifesaving blood transfusion to a teen whose religion refuses it.

– Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Fionn Whitehead star in this drama about a judge having to decide whether to allow a lifesaving blood transfusion to a teen whose religion refuses it. What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (Season 1) N – Documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 19th

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Season 2) N – Follow-up series to DAHMER following the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murers of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) N —Japanese biopic-drama centered on Dump Matsumoto, a female wrestler who rose to prominence during the 1980s.

—Japanese biopic-drama centered on Dump Matsumoto, a female wrestler who rose to prominence during the 1980s. Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N —Animated series from producer Zack Snyder, inspired by Norse Mythology, and the events that lead to death and destruction of Midgard and Asgard.

—Animated series from producer Zack Snyder, inspired by Norse Mythology, and the events that lead to death and destruction of Midgard and Asgard. Yardie (2019) – British crime drama from director Idris Elba.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 20th

Armageddon Time (2022) – James Gray directs this Focus Features film about two friends growing up in 1980s New York City. Starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.

– James Gray directs this Focus Features film about two friends growing up in 1980s New York City. Starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. His Three Daughters (2024) N —Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon star as three estranged sisters who return to New York to care for their dying father.

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (Season 1) N – Colombian drama series.

– Colombian drama series. This Time Next Year (2024) – Lucien Laviscount and Sophie Cookson star in this romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 23rd

Batwheels (Season 1) – The animated kids series based on the classic DC characters.

– The animated kids series based on the classic DC characters. Hitman (2007) – Timothy Olyphant stars in this late 2000s video game adaptation,

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 25th

Divorce (2024) N —Polish comedy centered on a married couple of twenty years who find themselves at the church’s mercy when they attempt to validate their annulment.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 26th

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) N —Thai action drama that sees a rescue worker caught up in a kidnapping plot of a mogul’s daughter and must save her from the clutches of five gangs hunting her down.

—Thai action drama that sees a rescue worker caught up in a kidnapping plot of a mogul’s daughter and must save her from the clutches of five gangs hunting her down. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) N —Italian drama.

—Italian drama. Nobody Wants This (Season 1) N — Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as Joanne and Noah, an agnostic woman and rogue rabbi, who fall into an unexpected relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 27th

Lisabi: The Uprising (2024) N – Nigerian drama film.

– Nigerian drama film. Rez Ball (2024) N —sports drama that sees a Native American high school basketball team, The Chuska Warriors, who must band together after losing their star player to keep their hopes of winning the state championship alive.

We Were Kings (Season 1) N – A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

– A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals. Will & Harper (2024) N – Documentary starring Will Ferrell.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in September 2024? Let us know in the comments below!