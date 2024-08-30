8 Best New Series Coming to Netflix in September 2024

With Fall now upon us, Netflix is rolling out some of its big series lined up to conclude what has been a mixed year on the new series front, it must be said. Below, we’ll walk you through some of our most anticipated upcoming TV shows for the month, split between the new licensed and Netflix Original titles.

We must confess that September 2024 is looking a bit weaker on the series side, especially compared to August 2024 but that’s primarily because AMC boosted that month’s output. For the full list of what’s coming up throughout September, keep our full list of the month’s new arrivals bookmarked. You’ll also want to take a look at our top movie picks for the month.

Most Anticipated New Netflix Original Series Coming in September 2024

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: September 5th

Over the summer, we got to watch Nicole Kidman shine in the romantic comedy movie A Family Affair, and we’re pleased to report she’ll be headlining this new limited series with a very different change of pace. Created by Jenna Lamia, the new series adapts the crime novel telling the story of a wedding that ends with disaster. A body is discovered before the wedding bells can ring out, and everybody is a suspect. It looks like a mix of Dead to Me and The White Lotus.

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: September 10th

If you’ve never seen the five seasons of Jack Whitehall’s travel comedy series Travels with My Father, then you’re absolutely missing out. It’s a mix of Prime Video’s The Farm and An Idiot Abroad, where the stand-up comedian and his father go on worldly adventures. Their chemistry is undeniable, and thankfully, the duo is back for a new spin-off series that’s very much cut from the same piece of cloth but with a different mission. With Whitehall having recently become a father, the duo wants to travel the world to answer some of their biggest questions about being a father in the modern world.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: September 19th

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, best known for their work on American Horror Story, brought their talents to Netflix in the late 2010s, but it really wasn’t until DAHMER that the duo found success at the streamer. Soon after that series, headlined by a convincing performance from Evan Peters, Netflix announced that MONSTER(S) would become an anthology series. The second entry will arrive in September, ahead of season 3 going into production this October.

This new season takes aim at the brothers Lyle and Erik, who were both convicted of the murder of their parents in the mid-1990s. Bringing the story to life are the talents of Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny.

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: September 26th

As always, we like to highlight one or two international titles coming up, and the return of Everything Calls for Salvation is something we’re looking forward to, even though the first season at times was a hard watch given the depressing nature of the subject matter. In case you missed it, the first season followed Daniele as he’s committed to a psychiatric hospital, with each of the seven episodes following each day while there where a relationship blossoms.

The second season, now set over five weeks and five episodes, details what happened after season 1. Daniele and Nina have become parents and have new career paths, but you don’t have to look too far to see the cracks that are showing. The couple is now separated, with a painful and prolonged custody battle underway.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: September 27th

Our second international pick is the long-awaited return of the South Korean historical horror thriller Gyeongseong Creature. Of course, we’re going to have to remove historical from its descriptors this season, as the show is set in the modern day rather than 1945.

Hopefully, the new time period won’t mean we lose any of the charm or allure that the first season bought us when it dropped last year.

Best Licensed Series Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig’s excellent wrestling drama series Heels is finally making its way onto Netflix midway through September. It was first announced to be heading to the platform a little earlier this year. Beloved by critics and audiences alike (even though it wasn’t able to find a substantial enough audience on Starz to justify a third season), the series follows the men and women fighting to keep their small wrestling promotion dreams alive.

Now, reportedly, should this show perform well on Netflix, we’ll see it potentially revived for a third entry. Given we’ve heard this for several licensed shows that have come to Netflix so far in 2024, we’re not getting our hopes set particularly high.

Penelope (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: September 24th

Netflix has teamed up with Duplass Brothers Productions on a couple of major movies in the past, starting with 2019’s Paddeton and following up with Horse Girl a year later. After four years, they’re working with Jay and Mark again. While this series isn’t coming to Netflix as an Original series, it is going to be hitting Netflix exclusively. While their output isn’t to everyone’s taste, they have a unique artistic flair.

Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn created and wrote the new drama, which follows a sixteen-year-old girl who rebuilds her life in the uncharted wilderness. The new series stars Megan Stott, Austin Abrams, and Cynthia Geary.

Call the Midwife (Season 13)

Coming to Netflix: September 2nd

Our final pick for the month is the most recent season of the crowd-pleasing series Call the Midwife, which is one of the very few BBC shows that remains on Netflix in the United States and, better yet, still gets regular annual season drops following its first run on PBS.

The period drama series has seen plenty of changes over the past decade of being on the air, but the show’s heart and charm has never left. This season of the show that follows midwives working at a bustling hospital in the 1950s and 1960s sees a new training scheme begin.

As with our movie post, we’ll update this with a few more series releases midway through September, so keep it bookmarked for when that happens.

Which of these new series are you most looking forward to watching in September? Let us know in the comments.