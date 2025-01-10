What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

Compared to the start of a new year, the second week of January is significantly quieter. This week sees the addition of 30 new movies and TV shows, including new weekly episodes of WWE’s Raw and NXT and American Primeval, a brutal and raw story set in the American West.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

American Primeval (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Thriller, Western | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Jai Courtney,

It is a raw, graphic story of the brutality of life in the American West. With stunning choreography and great action scenes, don’t sleep on American Primeval this weekend.

A mother and son fleeing from the East arrive in the American West, hoping to seek a new life in Crook Springs. However, they find themselves on the run from bounty hunters and caught in the middle of a conflict between the Mormons, the American government, and the Natives.

Raw (Season 1) N – Weekly Live Episodes

Episodes: Weekly

Genre: Sport | Runtime: 180 Minutes

A new era for wrestling is here, and it begins with the arrival of Raw on Netflix. For the next ten years, Netflix will be the exclusive home of Raw, with live episodes available weekly!

I AM A KILLER (Season 6) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Incarcerated for their crimes, killers reveal all about how they ended up in prison.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

Ad Vitam (2025) N

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger (2025) N

Carriers (2009)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Executive Decision (1996)

Kaka Boss (2024)

Knight and Day (2010)

The Lucky One (2012)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

Alpha Males (Season 3) N

American Primeval (Limited Series) N

Asura (Season 1) N

Bayside Shakedown (Season 1)

Black Warrant (Season 1) N

Fake Profile (Season 2) N

Hound’s Hill (Limited Series) N

Informa: Beasts of the Underworld (Season 1)

Magic and Muscles (Season 1)

My Happy Marriage (Season 2) N

Raw (Season 1) N

Subteran (Season 1) N

The Breakthrough (Limited Series) N

The Upshaws (Part 6) N

When the Stars Gossip (Limited Series) N

WWE NXT (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

I Am A KILLER (Season 6) N

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

Dubai Bling (Season 3) N

I Am Ilary (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 10th, 2025

Gabrial Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (72 points) The Secret Life of Pets (59 points) Carry-On (55 points) Number 24 (48 points) Avicii – I’m Tim (41 points) Ma (37 points) Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (34 points) The Grinch (28 points) The Six Triple Eight (18 points) Assassin Club (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Missing You (79 points) Squid Game (68 points) Departure (55 points) Black Doves (47 points) Selling the City (26 points) Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (26 points) Virgin River (26 points) La Palma (24 points) WWE Raw (20 points) The Breakthrough (20 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!