‘I Am Married…But!’ Taiwanese Rom-Com Series Coming to Netflix on Valentine’s Day 2025

After a five-year hiatus, Jasper Liu returns to star in Netflix’s new romantic comedy from Taiwan, I Am Married…But!. Copycat Killer star Alice Ko stars as the romantic lead alongside Liu, and the series arrives on Netflix on Valentine’s Day.

I Am Married…But! is an upcoming Taiwanese Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed and written by Li Nien-hsiu. The series is produced by Deal Entertainment Inc., with Iza Sun and Vita Huang as the executive producers.

When is I Am Married…But! coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that I Am Married…But! will be released on Netflix on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14th), 2025.

A teaser trailer has yet to be released

What is the plot of I Am Married…But!?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

“I-ling (Alice Ko) has lived with her in-laws for three years and contemplates divorce every seven days. She wants to move out but is stuck because her husband, Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu), is a mummy’s boy. Despite her frustrations, she always finds a hint of charm in him at crucial moments, trapping her in a cycle of wanting to leave but not being able to. Things take a turn when she meets a soulmate on a dating app, her body suddenly wants a baby, placing her in a tug-of-war between emotional infidelity and family life.”

Producer Vita Hung had the following to say about the series:

“When people spend a long time together, they accumulate things they dislike about each other. It gets to a point where you forget why you chose to be with that person in the first place. You find yourself angry more often than in love, and then you wonder, ‘Should we keep going? Would it be better to start over?’ We want this show to offer a way for the audience to vent their emotions and encourage reflection.”

Who are the cast of I Am Married…But!?

Alice Ko plays the lead female role, I Ling. The actress has starred in three Netflix Originals: Mom Don’t Do That, Reclaim, and Copycat Killer. She also starred in the series Office Girls, which can be found on Netflix.

The actress shared her thoughts on starring in the series:

“I-ling appears sharp-tongued and dominant in the relationship, but she’s really soft-hearted on the inside — she’s just more honest about life’s ups and downs. Jasper’s character may seem pitiful, and I-ling loves and resents him at the same time.”

Jasper Liu plays the male lead role, Zeng Zue You. The actor has starred in two Netflix Originals, Triad Princess and Twogether; he also starred in the Taiwan drama Use for My Talent. This is the actor’s return to acting in a Taiwanese drama after a five-year hiatus, and shared his excitement:

“It’s been a long wait! Initially, I couldn’t fathom how someone like this could exist. But after several discussions with the director and doing my own research, I began to understand Zeng’s desire for harmony at home.”

The pair also discussed acting together and their excitement to share the screen:

“I’ve always thought of him as a cheerful and handsome boy-next-door, but that image is completely gone in this series. His character is lazy, annoying and helpless — audiences can look forward to a different side of Jasper in the series.” – Alice Ko on Jasper Liu. “We got along so well from the start, and by the end, I felt even more comfortable about our on-screen relationship. I was reluctant to finish filming!” – Jasper Liu on Alice Ko

The supporting cast of I Am Married… But! is as follows:

Samantha Ko.

Tseng Ching Hua.

Pipi Yao.

Sie Yi Lin.

Cheng Chih Wei.

Winnie Chang.

Fu Meng Bo will also make a cameo appearance.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that I Am Married…But! will have a total of 12 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching I Am Married…but on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!