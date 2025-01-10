Netflix Shows Still Awaiting Renewal or Cancelation In 2025

As we settle into a brand-new year, we wanted to take a look at which Netflix shows are still awaiting a renewal or cancellation decision. Netflix has become increasingly proactive about labeling its titles as limited series upfront or providing renewal updates quickly, at least for its English-language slate. However, many shows are still awaiting an official announcement.

Our renewal predictions below are based on several factors, including viewership numbers, industry rumors, and the time elapsed since the show debuted. We’ve omitted some titles from this list because their renewal status is under embargo, and we’ve also excluded unscripted series. That said, please remember these are

Shows Expected to Be Renewed at Netflix

Lupin (Season 4) – The most-watched French series is reportedly returning for a fourth and final season. However, due to Omar Sy’s busy schedule, official confirmation is still pending.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4) – Many cast members have reportedly signed on for another season. Delays likely stem from scheduling issues, as the series continues to enjoy strong viewership.

– Many cast members have reportedly signed on for another season. Delays likely stem from scheduling issues, as the series continues to enjoy strong viewership. Heartstopper (Season 4) – Popular opinion suggests Netflix will greenlight a final season for this beloved series sometime this year.

– Popular opinion suggests Netflix will greenlight a final season for this beloved series sometime this year. Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) – There’s evidence of active development on this animated series, suggesting a return in the near future.

– There’s evidence of active development on this animated series, suggesting a return in the near future. The Empress (Season 3) – This German period drama posted impressive numbers. Given that similar shows like Lidia Poet received renewals with lower viewership, a renewal seems likely.

50/50 Renewals

Blood & Water (Season 5) – A small source claimed Netflix renewed this African drama series in mid-2024, but official confirmation remains elusive.

– A small source claimed Netflix renewed this African drama series in mid-2024, but official confirmation remains elusive. Gangs of Galicia (Season 2) – We’ve had some quick renewals from Netflix Spain but no word on the future of this thriller series. It did pretty well in the Netflix top 10s so we’re not sure where to put this.

– We’ve had some quick renewals from Netflix Spain but no word on the future of this thriller series. It did pretty well in the Netflix top 10s so we’re not sure where to put this. No Good Deed (Season 2) – Liz Feldman’s latest show has had modest viewership numbers. While comedies often face a lower bar for renewal, the star-studded cast might require stronger performance for another season.

– Liz Feldman’s latest show has had modest viewership numbers. While comedies often face a lower bar for renewal, the star-studded cast might require stronger performance for another season. Territory (Season 2) – This Australian neo-Western starring Anna Torv made a modest impact in Netflix’s top 10 rankings. We lean toward a renewal, but there’s been no news so far.

At Risk of Cancellation

Bodkin (Season 2) – Debuting in May 2024, this thriller-comedy has been quiet since. Weak top-10 performance suggests it’s likely a one-and-done.

– Debuting in May 2024, this thriller-comedy has been quiet since. Weak top-10 performance suggests it’s likely a one-and-done. Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2) – With nearly three years since its debut and no updates, a return seems unlikely. However, the group remains active and continues touring.

– With nearly three years since its debut and no updates, a return seems unlikely. However, the group remains active and continues touring. Daniel Spellbound (Season 3) – Creators on social media remain uncertain about its future. With two years since its last episodes, the show is likely finished.

– Creators on social media remain uncertain about its future. With two years since its last episodes, the show is likely finished. Exploding Kittens (Season 2) – While there’s evidence of work on a second season, there’s been no official confirmation since its July 2024 debut.

– While there’s evidence of work on a second season, there’s been no official confirmation since its July 2024 debut. Good Times: Black Again (Season 2) – Critically panned and with low viewership, this animated sitcom is unlikely to return unless more episodes were pre-ordered.

– Critically panned and with low viewership, this animated sitcom is unlikely to return unless more episodes were pre-ordered. Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (Season 2) – Like many animated projects, weak top-10 performance puts a renewal out of reach.

– Like many animated projects, weak top-10 performance puts a renewal out of reach. Kleo (Season 3) – This German series saw a pretty big drop in viewership and there’s been no word of whether the show will be back or not.

– This German series saw a pretty big drop in viewership and there’s been no word of whether the show will be back or not. Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 2) – With little activity on the project since late 2023, further episodes seem unlikely unless the series resurfaces in another form.

– With little activity on the project since late 2023, further episodes seem unlikely unless the series resurfaces in another form. Mech Cadets (Season 2) – Most team members have moved on to other projects, suggesting no plans for a return.

– Most team members have moved on to other projects, suggesting no plans for a return. Mulligan (Season 2 – Part 3) – This post-apocalyptic sitcom appears dead after its initial 20-episode order. Limited viewership likely sealed its fate.

– This post-apocalyptic sitcom appears dead after its initial 20-episode order. Limited viewership likely sealed its fate. Neon (Season 2) – With no updates throughout 2024, the musical teen comedy seems unlikely to return.

– With no updates throughout 2024, the musical teen comedy seems unlikely to return. Skull Island (Season 2) – As noted in our 2024 update, positive signals from the creator have not materialized into renewal news.

– As noted in our 2024 update, positive signals from the creator have not materialized into renewal news. Supa Team 4 (Season 3) – Like many animated projects on this list, it completed its initial run with no signs of a return.

– Like many animated projects on this list, it completed its initial run with no signs of a return. The Dragon Prince (Season 8) – Season 7 concluded Netflix’s unprecedented four-season renewal order, and arc three seems unlikely to proceed.

– Season 7 concluded Netflix’s unprecedented four-season renewal order, and arc three seems unlikely to proceed. Twilight of the Gods (Season 2) – Zack Snyder’s animated series missed the top 10 entirely, and with its initial eight-episode order now complete, future episodes seem doubtful.

Other International Shows Still Awaiting Renewal or Cancelation

There are also many other international shows released in 2024 awaiting renewal and aren’t currently listed as limited series. They include:

A Killer Paradox (Season 2 – Korean)

Adoration (Season 2 – Italian)

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (Season 2 – Nigerian)

Another Self (Season 3 – Turkish)

Baby Fever (Season 3 – Danish)

Bandidos (Season 3 – Mexican)

Beyond Goodbye (Season 2 – Japanese)

Billionaire Island (Season 2 – Norwegian)

Blood Legacy (Season 2 – Zimbabwean)

Born for the Spotlight (Season 2 – Taiwanese)

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (Season 2 – Italian)

Bros (Season 2 – Israeli)

Chastity High (Season 2 – Japanese)

Comedy Chaos (Season 2 – Indonesian)

Doctor Climax (Season 2 – Thai)

Echoes of the Past (Season 2 – Egyptian)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 3 – Italian)

Fake Profile (Season 3 – Colombian)

Finding Ola (Season 3 – Egyptian)

GG Precinct (Season 2 – Taiwanese)

Go Ahead, Brother (Season 2 – Polish)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 3 – Korean)

Hellbound (Season 3 – Korean)

House of Ninjas (Season 2 – Japanese)

Kübra (Season 3 – Turkish)

Let’s Talk About CHU (Season 2 – Taiwanese)

Luz: The Light of the Heart (Season 2 – Portuguese)

Master of the House (Season 2 – Thai)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 3 – Turkish)

Mismatched (Season 4 – Indian)

Nothing to See Here (Season 3 – Mexican)

Raising Voices (Season 2 – Spanish)

Ready, Set, Love (Season 2 – Thai)

Represent (Season 2 – French)

Shahmaran (Season 3 – Turkish)

Sisters’ Feud (Season 2 – Mexican)

Subteran (Season 2 – Romanian)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 2 – Thai)

The Accident (Season 2 – Mexican)

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (Season 2 – Colombian)

The Influencer (Season 2 – Colombian)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Season 3 – Turkish)

The Manny (Season 3 – Mexican)

The Mothers of Penguins (Season 2 – Polish)

The Queen of Villains (Season 2 – Japanese)

The Secret of the River (Season 2 – Mexican)

The Victims’ Game (Season 3 – Taiwanese)

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Season 2 – Indian)

Tokyo Swindlers (Season 2 – Japanese)

Tomorrow and I (Season 2 – Thai)

We Were Kings (Season 2 – Mexican)

What shows are you hoping to get renewed in 2025? Let us know in the comments down below, and if we’ve included a show that has been renewed or canceled and we haven’t noticed, don’t hesitate to reach out to me on X, email ([email protected]), or in the comments.