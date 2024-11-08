What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 8th, 2024

It’s a quieter week on Netflix UK, with 25 new movies added to the library. However, we can all look forward to the return of Arcane over the weekend, as the first part of its final season arrives Saturday.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Genre: Romance, Thriller| Runtime: 158 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson, Rade Serbedzija

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were still married when they filmed Eyes Wide Shut, which added to their sexual chemistry in Kubrick’s steamy thriller.

Spiraling after a surprising confession from his wife, a high-society New York City doctor begins a surreal, all-night journey into an erotic underworld.

17 Again (2009)

Director: Burr Steers

Genre: Comedy, Teen | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, Matthew Perry, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg

When 17 Again first landed in theatres, the actor was still most well known for starring as Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical. However, his performance in the film proved he wasn’t a one-trick pony and could go on to have a successful acting career outside of Disney’s influence.

Divorced, down on his luck, and his kids dislike him, Mike hits a mid-life crisis, wishing he could relive being 17 all over again. When Mike wakes up as his 17-year-old self, he gets to relive his youth all over again, but when he runs into his family, he must decide what’s most important to him.

Hustlers (2019)

Director: Lorene Scafaria

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruehl

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular actresses on Netflix, thanks to her original movies such as Atlas and The Mother.

At the height of the 2008 global financial crash, a stripper and street-smart team decided to turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 8th, 2024

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024) N

17 Again (2009)

Bittersweet Rain (2022)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Hustlers (2019)

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) N

NiNoKuni (2019)

Pedro Páramo (2024) N

Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars (2023)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Show Dogs (2018)

Si Juki The Movie: Harta Pulau Monyet (2024)

Song of the Sea (2014)

The Sense of an Ending (2017)

Waking Ned (1998)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 8th, 2024

Bebefinn Dance Time (Season 1)

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) N

Clean Sweep (Season 1)

Love Is A Poison (Season 1)

Pinkfong Little Dino School (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 8th, 2024

Dirty Jobs (Season 2)

Love Is Blind: Argentina (Season 1) N

Love Village (Season 2) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 8th, 2024

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Limited Series) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Time Cut (78 points) Don’t Move (67 points) Woman of the Hour (52 points) Baywatch (46 points) Labor Day (36 points) Sting (32 points) Hidden Figures (32 points) A Man Called Otto (25 points) Martha (17 points) Sing (1 points)

Most TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Diplomat (62 points) The Manhattan Alien Abduction (61 points) The Burning Girls (59 points) This Is the Zodiac Speaking (43 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (40 points) Beauty in Black (39 points) Nobody Wants This (20 points) Territory (14 points) Clean Sweep (7 points) Monsters (1 points)

