Megan Fox Movie ‘Subservience’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date

The new Megan Fox sci-fi film Subservience made a slew of headlines when it was released in select theaters in September 2024. We’ve just learned that Netflix in the United States has acquired the streaming rights, marking the first time the movie has been available on a streaming service.

Fox, best known for roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, plays the role of Alice in this sci-fi film. It depicts a near future where AI-driven android bots are common, and one family decides to invest in one for their household after Nick’s wife, Maggie, begins falling ill. Like any artificial intelligence movie, things look good until Alice’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and unsettling.

Alongside Fox, the film stars Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, and Andrew Whipp, with S.K. Dale directing. This marks a reteam for Fox and Dale, who previously worked on the 2021 thriller Till Death, which recently rejoined Netflix US.

Although not a big box office draw, we suspect the alluring artwork (including some stills made for the male gaze) will mean that it pulls in significant numbers when it drops on Netflix on December 5th. Even the lukewarm critics and audience reviews (5.2/10 on IMDb), I should imagine, won’t deter Netflix subscribers from checking it out.

From what we can tell, the movie is only coming to Netflix in the United States and the UK, although other regional availability may differ.

The movie is licensed to Netflix by XYZ Films and Millenium Media, the former of which has worked with Netflix before on SVOD debuts like this and on Netflix Original projects, too. Previous SVOD pickups include Blackout in 2022 and Hidden Strike in 2023. Their Netflix Original projects include Code 8: Part II and Run Rabbit Run, and their next movie, Havoc, is due out in 2025.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in December 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. In the comments, let us know if you’re excited to watch Subservience when it lands on December 5th, 2024.