New British Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Netflix UK had a giant hot streak in 2024, particularly in the first half of the year, with their output producing a string of hits that picked up viewership from all over the world. What will Netflix UK have in store for global subscribers in 2025? Below, we’ll preview everything we know that’s coming up and keep it bookmarked, as we’ll be updating with more titles as and when we get them.

New British Movies Coming in 2025

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger / Bank of Dave: The Sequel

After Netflix acquired exclusive UK rights to the first Bank of Dave movie, serving as a biopic drama of the real-life character Dave Fishwick, who started a small bank to rival the big names, this sequel is coming to Netflix globally. The sequel follows Fishwick’s endeavors to defeat predatory consumer loans. Chris Foggin returns for directing duties, with Rory Kinnear reprising his role alongside newcomers Rob Delaney, Chrissy Metz, and Hugh Bonneville. The sequel is rumored to be released in January 2025.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

After years of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally confirmed it was delving back into the world of Peaky Blinders (a BBC series that Netflix distributed exclusively globally) with a brand new movie titled The Immortal Man. Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby with a host of new and other returning names attached, including Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo. Filming on the sequel kicked off in September 2024, and the movie is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Steve

Another Cillian Murphy movie on the horizon is Steve, based on the novel Shy by Max Porter. Murphy will play the role of the titular Steve in the film and star alongside Jay Lycurgo, Youssef Kerkour, and Marcus Garvey. Tim Mielants directed the movie that was in production in 2024. The feature film follows a headteacher battling to keep his college open while managing his mental health. Concurrently, troubled student Shy navigates his violent tendencies and fragility, torn between his past and future prospects.

The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman’s best-selling murder-mystery novel The Thursday Murder Club is being adapted on Netflix. It was filmed over the summer of 2024 and is set to arrive in 2025, featuring the talents of Pierce Brosnan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Celia Imrie, among many more recognizable names. Co-produced by Amblin Entertainment, the film focuses on friends at a retirement community who usually solve crimes in their hobby club. However, they have to put their developed skills into action when an actual murder lands at their door and needs solving.

The Ballad of a Small Player

Produced by Stigma Films and Good Chaos, The Ballad of a Small Player went into production earlier this year and will see Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton, Jason Tobin, and Fala Chen team up with the Oscar-winning director Edward Berger who is best known for Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front. The highly anticipated upcoming movie tells the story of a high-stakes gambler having to lie low in Macau as his mounting debts

The Woman In Cabin 10

Keira Knightley has two major ongoing projects at the moment, with Black Doves season 1 (released in December 2023) and season 2, plus a new feature film, The Woman In Cabin 10. Rounding out the cast alongside Knightley is Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gitte Witt, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Christopher Rygh.

New and Returning British Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Missing You (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: January 1st

Harlan Coben has had an impressive run on Netflix thus far, with a slew of the currently available adaptations being made in the United Kingdom. That includes Fool Me Once, which topped all expectations and landed itself on Netflix’s most-watched list. Those are some big shoes to fill and what will be the next adaptation? Missing You. It sees Richard Armitage return for another rodeo with Rosalind Eleazar, Paul Kaye, Jessica Plummer, Jo Martin, and James Nesbitt among the cast for this season. The plot revolves around Detective Kat Donovan, who has her world turned upside down when she finds her estranged fiancé on a dating app.

Adolescence

Stephen Graham is back for another Netflix Original project following 2023’s Bodies and The Irishman for a new mini-series called Adolescence. It sees the actor reteaming with the creative team behind the hit BBC series Boiling Point (currently on Netflix US) for what’s described as an “ambitious crime drama told in a real-time, one-shot style.” All episodes are due out on Netflix globally in 2025, following its production throughout 2024.

Black Mirror (Season 7)

One of my favorite shows in the Netflix library is returning for a very sci-fi-focused seventh season next year with six brand new episodes and a long-awaited sequel to USS Callister. We’ve got a lot more on the seventh season of Black Mirror in our full preview for the show, which includes some exclusive info you won’t find anywhere else. So far, over 80 cast members for the new season have been announced and the USS Callister sequel is as follows, “USS Callister will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Netflix is teaming up with the creator of Derry Girls for a new comedy series that mixes in with the thriller genre. Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne headline the cast, playing the leading roles of Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, who are reunited following the death of a fellow friend. Filming kicked off in Northern Ireland in the Summer of 2024.

Grown Ups

Coming from the same production company team that’s behind Heartstopper, Grown Ups is an adaptation of the best-selling Marian Keyes novel. “In Dublin, the Casey family’s year of holidays and celebrations takes a dark turn when a concussion at a birthday party exposes secrets of infidelity, discontent, and financial troubles,” reads the official synopsis.

The new series is still in its early stages of development. It is expected to go into production in 2025 and be released on Netflix in 2026.

Run Away

As alluded to this title above, with this being the other major British Harlan Coben adaptation currently in the works at the streamer. Daniel Brocklehurst is being drafted to helm the script for the mini-series that’s expected to begin production in early 2025. The synopsis is as follows: “Simon’s perfect life is shattered when daughter Paige runs away, found strung out in the park. Simon’s search into the dangerous underworld, where acts of violence rock his life,”

Department Q

The writer behind Netflix’s fantastic series The Queen’s Gambit is back for a brand new project: Department Q. Described as a crime thriller, the series adapts a book from Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. Carl Morck (played by Matthew Goode) is a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case while wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another policeman dead.

Rounding out the cast of the series includes Leah Byrne, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, Kate Dickie, and Mark Bonnar, among others.

How To Kill Your Family

Announced in August 2024, this new limited series marks the fourth major project that Anya Taylor-Joy has starred in for the streamer. She’ll be playing the role of Grace Bernard, pulled over from the book by Bella Mackie, who is a billionaire’s forgotten daughter who is plotting revenge on her father after being rejected. Emma Moran is behind the script, and production is expected to get underway in 2025.

Lockerbie

Teaming up for a release with the BBC, Netflix is going to be covering the 1988 Lockerbie bombing that saw a plane downed in the English countryside, causing a devastating impact on a small town. The series is not to be confused with Sky, which is also working on a scripted series based on the same events. Netflix’s iteration is created by Jonathan Lee and stars Patrick J. Adams, Connor Swindells, Merritt Wever, and Estrid Barton.

House of Guinness

Steven Knight is not only working on a brand new Peaky Blinders movie but also a biopic series that follows the Guinness family dynasty. The series picks up after Benjamin Guinness’s death and his children’s grappling with the business empire shortly afterward. A huge ensemble cast has been assembled for the series, headlined by Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, James Norton, Jack Gleeson, and Danielle Galligan.

Out of the Dust

Announced in late August as it was going into production, Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield will lead a brand new Netflix thriller alongside Molly Windsor, Christopher Eccleston, Siobhan Finneran, and Fra Fee. We’ve got more on this new drama thriller in our full preview for the series here.

Supacell (Season 2)

One major renewal from Netflix’s 2023 slate of new British titles was Supacell, the Rapman-created superhero series that followed a group of ordinary Londoners gifted with superpowers. It took the show years to come to our screen, and with luck, the wait for the return won’t be quite as long.

The Gentlemen (Season 2)

One of Netflix’s biggest TV hits of 2024 was always going to get a sequel series, but we didn’t get official confirmation until over the summer. Guy Ritchie is returning for the new series, with Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings returning for the next season, which kicks off production in 2025.

The Choice

Reteaming with Matt Charman, the writer of Netflix’s Treason starring Charlie Cox, this new British thriller sees Suranne Jones playing the role of the British Prime Minister who is under pressure to rescue her husband, who has been kidnapped and is getting resistance from the French President who has been blackmailed. Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Masmati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, and Jehnny Beth also star.

The Undertow

Jamie Dornan is leading the cast of this new crime drama series that comes from Complete Fiction. It’s being written by Scout Cripps, Sarah Dollard, Hanna Jameson, and Kam Odedra, with the plot based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series Twin, created by Kristoffer Metcalfe with Dornan playing the role of identical twins.

The Witness

Rob Williams is helming this new three-part series, which Netflix is teaming up with STV Studios. The plot revolves around the memoirs and experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe, with the former witnessing his mother’s brutal murder in Wimbledon Common when he was just two years old and the toll it has taken over the course of his life.

Toxic Town

Coming from the production company behind Black Mirror is a brand new drama series from writer Jack Thorne and director Minki Spiro. It seeks to retell the events of a toxic waste disaster that hit the East Midlands in the United Kingdom and the fight that three mothers took on to see justice for babies born with defects in Corby. The no-doubt tear-jerking series will star Rory Kinnear, Claudia Jessie, Robert Carlyle, and Joe Dempsie with a confirmed 2025 release.

Wolf King

Being produced by British companies Lime Pictures and Jellyfish Pictures, the long-awaited animated adaptation of Curtis Jobling’s novels will be coming to Netflix in 2025. The story revolves around Drew Ferran as he discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves. Louis Landau and Kim Adis are the new series’ currently announced voice actors.

New and Returning British Reality Series Coming in 2025

As we’re on the roll, what about the new and returning reality series produced in the United Kingdom? Well, there’s a bunch of them on the way, including some high-profile returns:

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) – Bear Grylls has already teamed with Netflix on a few specials but this new series will see him hunting down celebrities in remote locations.

– Bear Grylls has already teamed with Netflix on a few specials but this new series will see him hunting down celebrities in remote locations. Love is Blind: UK (Season 2) – Soon after the first season of the UK spin-off to Love is Blind dropped, we got word that even more was on the way.

– Soon after the first season of the UK spin-off to Love is Blind dropped, we got word that even more was on the way. Million Dollar Secret (Season 1) – Peter Serafinowicz hosts this new game show with one player having a million and 10 others tracking and capturing them.

– Peter Serafinowicz hosts this new game show with one player having a million and 10 others tracking and capturing them. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (Season 1) – Produced by ITV Studios America, this new series is set to debut in Summer 2025 and is hosted by Chloe Veitch. The premise revolves around regular late-night casual hookups.

– Produced by ITV Studios America, this new series is set to debut in Summer 2025 and is hosted by Chloe Veitch. The premise revolves around regular late-night casual hookups. Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – More contestants willingly signed up for a second season of Netflix’s competition series based on the hit Korean show.

A few series and movies could be considered British on this list (or, at the very least, part British) because their production companies are based in the UK, the title was shot here, or they feature predominantly British talent. Examples include Wayward (a British production company) and Frankenstein (half filmed in the UK), or even The Twits (a UK animation studio), but given this list is long enough already, we’re happy not to include them on a technicality! You’ll also notice we’re not including White Stork on this list, which has been permanently shelved.

What new or returning British movie or series are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.